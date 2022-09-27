A woman was shot and killed from another vehicle in South LA, leading to a crash that sheared a fire hydrant and a chaotic scene with her distraught family members.Police say a dark-colored Lexus SUV crashed into a fire hydrant in front of a fire station at St. Andrew Place and Slauson just before midnight. In the vehicle, two women were found uninjured but the third was found shot and died at the scene.Her family identified her as Breyanna Bailey, a 30-year-old mother of three. All three women in the car are believed to be related.The shooting is not believed...

