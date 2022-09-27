ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amite City, LA

Amite man arrested for attempted murder, aggravated arson

TANGIPAHOA PARISH---The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) has arrested an Amite man for setting a fire inside of his home during a domestic dispute while a woman and the couple’s toddler were inside. Eddie Davis, 31, was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on two counts of Attempted...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Deadly Officer Involved Shooting In Louisiana Being Investigated After Suspect Crashes Vehicle and Confronts Officers with a Gun

Deadly Officer Involved Shooting In Louisiana Being Investigated After Suspect Crashes Vehicle and Confronts Officers with a Gun. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police has reported that the preliminary investigation found that the United States Marshals Task Force, comprising of officers of multiple local law enforcement organizations, was looking for 51-year-old David Gerard Jones of Baton Rouge, Louisiana soon after 7:00 a.m. on September 29, 2022. Jones was wanted on a number of felony warrants. Jones was seen driving a black Toyota Venza in a residential neighborhood near Baker by Task Force personnel. Jones allegedly attempted to run and purposely crashed into one of the Task Force members’ vehicles during the confrontation.
BATON ROUGE, LA
#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Tangipahoa Parish
NOLA.com

For second time, Slidell man found guilty of armed robbery of a gas station

For the second time, a St. Tammany Parish jury found a Slidell man guilty of armed robbery by a convicted felon. This time the jury's verdict was unanimous. Reyhane Tyrone McKnight had been previously found guilty in 2019 in a 10-2 jury vote. But after a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision that jury verdicts must be unanimous, he received a new trial, according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery's Office.
SLIDELL, LA
L'Observateur

SCSO seeks help finding missing woman

Detectives with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office ask for the public’s help to locate Takila M. Chopin, a 34-year-old black female from Boutte, Louisiana. Takila also uses the name Monique. Takila Chopin was reported missing by a family member, who last spoke to her on September 22,...
BOUTTE, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect in Storage Facility Burglary

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect in Storage Facility Burglary. Can you help authorities in Louisiana identify this storage facility burglary suspect? Authorities in Louisiana are asking for help identifying a suspect in a storage facility burglary. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office disclosed on September 28, 2022, that...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
WWL

Man killed in crash on St. Tammany interstate

SLIDELL, La. — Louisiana State Police said on Thursday that a man from Mississippi was killed while riding in a car the night before in St. Tammany Parish. The crash happened on Interstate 59 in Slidell on Wednesday night, after 9:30 p.m., when a pickup truck slammed into a utility pole, before lighting on fire.
SLIDELL, LA
CBS LA

Woman fatally shot in backseat of SUV that sheared hydrant in front of South LA fire station

A woman was shot and killed from another vehicle in South LA, leading to a crash that sheared a fire hydrant and a chaotic scene with her distraught family members.Police say a dark-colored Lexus SUV crashed into a fire hydrant in front of a fire station at St. Andrew Place and Slauson just before midnight. In the vehicle, two women were found uninjured but the third was found shot and died at the scene.Her family identified her as Breyanna Bailey, a 30-year-old mother of three. All three women in the car are believed to be related.The shooting is not believed...
Calcasieu Parish News

Fiery Crash on I-59 in Louisiana Claims the Life of a Mississippi Man, Two Other Seriously Injured

Fiery Crash on I-59 in Louisiana Claims the Life of a Mississippi Man, Two Other Seriously Injured. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on September 29, 2022, that on September 28th, soon after 9:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 59 near the West Pearl River Bridge in St. Tammany Parish. Errol Childs of Picayune, Mississippi, was killed in the crash.
PICAYUNE, MS

