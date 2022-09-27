Read full article on original website
Related
an17.com
Amite man arrested for attempted murder, aggravated arson
TANGIPAHOA PARISH---The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) has arrested an Amite man for setting a fire inside of his home during a domestic dispute while a woman and the couple’s toddler were inside. Eddie Davis, 31, was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on two counts of Attempted...
Louisiana woman arrested, accused of driving while under the influence with kids in the car
According to the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook page, 34-year-old Megan C. Cooper was found with drugs in her vehicle after getting pulled over for driving erratically.
wbrz.com
Man accused of scamming storm victims booked on new charges in alleged insurance scheme
BATON ROUGE - A man accused in an insurance scam that spanned multiple states was rearrested this month after even more accusers came forward. He's accused of taking more than $90,000 from his victims so far. Trampus Wagoner, 48, was booked earlier this month on additional charges, including four counts...
59-Year-Old Louisiana Man Charged with the Alleged Rape of Two Juveniles
59-Year-Old Louisiana Man Charged with the Alleged Rape of Two Juveniles. Louisiana – On September 29, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of James Griffin Jr., 59, of Raceland, Louisiana. Griffin was arrested on Wednesday and charged with the rape of two juveniles. Detectives discovered Griffin...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
St. Tammany DEA agent arrested, accused of battering wife
A member of the St. Tammany Parish Drug Enforcement Administration is behind bars Thursday on reported domestic violence charges, according to Sheriff Randy Smith.
Deadly Officer Involved Shooting In Louisiana Being Investigated After Suspect Crashes Vehicle and Confronts Officers with a Gun
Deadly Officer Involved Shooting In Louisiana Being Investigated After Suspect Crashes Vehicle and Confronts Officers with a Gun. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police has reported that the preliminary investigation found that the United States Marshals Task Force, comprising of officers of multiple local law enforcement organizations, was looking for 51-year-old David Gerard Jones of Baton Rouge, Louisiana soon after 7:00 a.m. on September 29, 2022. Jones was wanted on a number of felony warrants. Jones was seen driving a black Toyota Venza in a residential neighborhood near Baker by Task Force personnel. Jones allegedly attempted to run and purposely crashed into one of the Task Force members’ vehicles during the confrontation.
Man fills duffel bags with stolen stuff at drug store, gets away on moped
Cops in St. Charles Parish are asking for help catching a crook they say filled bags with stolen merchendise at a drug store and made a slow speed getaway.
WDSU
Truck sought that hit a St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office unit and left the scene
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance in locating a vehicle that hit one of their units and drove off. According to deputies, a white man who appeared to be in his 20s was driving a Nissan Frontier when he sideswiped a fully marked St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office unit and fled.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection to Three Business Fires Believed to be Arson
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection to Three Business Fires Believed to be Arson. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported on September 28, 2022, that it had closed three Central City, Louisiana commercial arson cases, one from 2019 and two from 2021, with the arrest of two New Orleans women.
WDSU
Juvenile arrested for threatening to shoot up the St. Tammany Parish Fair
COVINGTON, La. — Covington Police Department has announced that a juvenile has been arrested for threatening to cause a shooting at the St. Tammany Parish Fair on social media. Police report that they took immediate action to locate the source of the threat, and discovered that it was no...
NOLA.com
For second time, Slidell man found guilty of armed robbery of a gas station
For the second time, a St. Tammany Parish jury found a Slidell man guilty of armed robbery by a convicted felon. This time the jury's verdict was unanimous. Reyhane Tyrone McKnight had been previously found guilty in 2019 in a 10-2 jury vote. But after a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision that jury verdicts must be unanimous, he received a new trial, according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery's Office.
L'Observateur
SCSO seeks help finding missing woman
Detectives with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office ask for the public’s help to locate Takila M. Chopin, a 34-year-old black female from Boutte, Louisiana. Takila also uses the name Monique. Takila Chopin was reported missing by a family member, who last spoke to her on September 22,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect in Storage Facility Burglary
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect in Storage Facility Burglary. Can you help authorities in Louisiana identify this storage facility burglary suspect? Authorities in Louisiana are asking for help identifying a suspect in a storage facility burglary. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office disclosed on September 28, 2022, that...
Deputies continue searching for answers related to man who was found dead in St. Charles Parish canal in 2021
On Wednesday, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office announced that deputies were still searching for answers related to the death of 31-year-old Ellington Lockett of Boutte. According to a previous report from the sheriff's office, Lockett's body was found in a drainage canal on Spruce Street back in December.
Man killed in crash on St. Tammany interstate
SLIDELL, La. — Louisiana State Police said on Thursday that a man from Mississippi was killed while riding in a car the night before in St. Tammany Parish. The crash happened on Interstate 59 in Slidell on Wednesday night, after 9:30 p.m., when a pickup truck slammed into a utility pole, before lighting on fire.
Woman fatally shot in backseat of SUV that sheared hydrant in front of South LA fire station
A woman was shot and killed from another vehicle in South LA, leading to a crash that sheared a fire hydrant and a chaotic scene with her distraught family members.Police say a dark-colored Lexus SUV crashed into a fire hydrant in front of a fire station at St. Andrew Place and Slauson just before midnight. In the vehicle, two women were found uninjured but the third was found shot and died at the scene.Her family identified her as Breyanna Bailey, a 30-year-old mother of three. All three women in the car are believed to be related.The shooting is not believed...
fox8live.com
St. Tammany sheriff fires, arrests deputy accused of dealing drugs to inmates of parish jail
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A deputy sheriff accused of selling narcotics to inmates inside the parish jail has been fired and arrested, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday (Sept. 27). Jason Allen Jr., a 21-year-old from Slidell who had worked for the agency as a correctional deputy...
St. Johns County deputy shot at in road rage incident during Tropical Storm Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A deputy with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is OK after being shot at during a road rage incident while Tropical Storm Ian moved into North Florida. Sheriff Robert A. Hardwick tells First Coast News that the deputy is expected to be OK. Hardwick says...
Three in custody after 20,000 gallons of oil leaked into Louisiana bayou
Three people have been arrested in connection to an oil spill at an Entergy substation that dumped thousands of gallons of oil into a St. Bernard Parish bayou earlier this week.
Fiery Crash on I-59 in Louisiana Claims the Life of a Mississippi Man, Two Other Seriously Injured
Fiery Crash on I-59 in Louisiana Claims the Life of a Mississippi Man, Two Other Seriously Injured. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on September 29, 2022, that on September 28th, soon after 9:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 59 near the West Pearl River Bridge in St. Tammany Parish. Errol Childs of Picayune, Mississippi, was killed in the crash.
Comments / 0