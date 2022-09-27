ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree Corners, GA

Toby Hazlewood

Atlanta, Georgia Voted Best Place To Live in the United States for Its “Booming Jobs Market” and Its “Eye on Equality”

Atlanta Neon SignPhoto by Jeffery Erhunse on Unsplash. On September 29, Money magazine published its annual list of the 50 best places to live in the United States, and top of the list is Atlanta Georgia. It's the second time in 3 years that a town or city in Georgia has topped the list; in 2020 Evans, Georgia was number 1, while in 2021 Chanhassen, Minnesota claimed the top position.
ATLANTA, GA
Black Enterprise

Alpharetta Housewives LLC Is Bridging the Gap Between Local Businesses and Consumers

The pandemic created devastating results for many companies, causing business owners to become out of reach with potential customers. Branda Peterson, creator of Alpharetta Housewives LLC (AH) and Branda’s Life, launched the AH brand to provide a platform that offers a pool of opportunities to her community of subscribers. The platform opened up a lane for local businesses to merge with shoppers within the Alpharetta, Georgia, area.
ALPHARETTA, GA
WSB Radio

Video captures 150 mph chase on GA 400

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga — Dashcam video showed a Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy involved in a high-speed chase that lasted several minutes and reached triple digits in speeds before the suspect surrendered. According to a news release, two cars were seen driving more than 100 mph, weaving in and...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Atlanta's tree canopy could mean trouble as Hurricane Ian moves up coast

ATLANTA — Atlanta's thick tree-canopy could be threatened by the winds and rain brought into the state by Hurricane Ian. Trees that are weakened by disease are more likely to fall when the soil is soaked with rain and the winds gust. Michael Orme of Peachtree Arborists says it’s easy for the untrained eye to miss signs of disease.
ATLANTA, GA
idesignarch.com

Historic Brookhaven Mansion with Classic Southern Charm

This elegant gated home in Atlanta, Georgia with amazing curb appeal oozes charm the moment you enter the long welcoming driveway. The stunning symmetrical façade with classical columns greets you at the entrance. The 1939 historic home has been renovated by Ladisic Fine Homes and landscape architect Richard Anderson....
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta woman tried to pass off online photos as own accident in insurance fraud scheme, officials say

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - An Atlanta woman is facing charges of insurance fraud and forgery after an investigation that started with a car accident. Officials say in January 2021, 45-year-old Maisha Harris applied for an auto insurance policy with Mercury Insurance Company, but didn't report all the accidents she was in during the last five years - including one where she was at-fault.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Bus catches fire on I-75 SB in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — A Cobb County Transit bus was engulfed in flames Thursday evening. Around 5 p.m., Atlanta firefighters responded to a call about a vehicle on fire. Images on Georgia Department of Transportation camera showed the bus on fire near I-75 SB at Howell Mill Road Northside Drive. Channel...
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Georgia State Fair at Atlanta Motor Speedway

HAMPTON — The fair’s in town and with it comes funnel cakes with powdered sugar, corn dogs, deep fried everything and squeals of laughter from any number of dizzying rides along the midway. Along with the usual fair fun, the Georgia State Fair is offering numerous shows such...
HAMPTON, GA
Justine Lookenott

Hurricane Ian: How to prepare for the storm in Forsyth County

A state of emergency begins on Thursday, September 29 at 7 a.m. for the state of Georgia due to Hurricane Ian(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) A state of emergency begins on Thursday, September 29 at 7 a.m. for Forsyth County and the entire state of Georgia. Governor Kemp made the declaration on Tuesday, September 27, in advance of Hurricane Ian making landfall. The state of emergency will run through midnight on Friday, October 28, unless extended by Kemp.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
11Alive

SWAT response to scene in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County on Friday mounted a SWAT response at a scene in the Ellenwood area. 11Alive Sky Tracker flew over the scene, which appeared to have cleared sometime before noon. There was no immediate information available about what prompted the SWAT team to...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

