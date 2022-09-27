Read full article on original website
Four Conspirators Plead Guilty to Multi-Million Dollar Dept. of Education FraudTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
FoCo Planning Commission suggests approval of several developments including apartment complex, entertainment facilityJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Esthetician Elyse Whisby Offers Key Skincare Tips For Melanated WomenVeronica Charnell MediaJonesboro, GA
Cumming Farmers Market ready to make debut at City CenterMichelle HallCumming, GA
Everything to know about this year’s Cumming Country Fair & FestivalJustine LookenottCumming, GA
OPINION: Fancy rooftops for Atlanta’s highways. Are the feds buying it?
The Stitch is the massive deck proposed to cover a stretch of the Downtown Connector. It recently got a boost from the A...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
COVINGTON, (Singles Only) Fully furnished room with all util. paid.
COVINGTON, (Singles Only) Fully furnished room with all util. paid. incl. free cable and wi-fi, $600.00/mo (678)768-3333.
Forsyth County traffic alert: parts of McGinnis Ferry Road to close into next year
The far right lane on westbound McGinnis Ferry Road at Old Atlanta will close beginning October 3(Photo/Google Maps) (Forsyth County, GA) Commuters who take McGinnis Ferry Road in the southern part of Forsyth County can soon expect more traffic delays.
Atlanta, Georgia Voted Best Place To Live in the United States for Its “Booming Jobs Market” and Its “Eye on Equality”
Atlanta Neon SignPhoto by Jeffery Erhunse on Unsplash. On September 29, Money magazine published its annual list of the 50 best places to live in the United States, and top of the list is Atlanta Georgia. It's the second time in 3 years that a town or city in Georgia has topped the list; in 2020 Evans, Georgia was number 1, while in 2021 Chanhassen, Minnesota claimed the top position.
Alpharetta Housewives LLC Is Bridging the Gap Between Local Businesses and Consumers
The pandemic created devastating results for many companies, causing business owners to become out of reach with potential customers. Branda Peterson, creator of Alpharetta Housewives LLC (AH) and Branda’s Life, launched the AH brand to provide a platform that offers a pool of opportunities to her community of subscribers. The platform opened up a lane for local businesses to merge with shoppers within the Alpharetta, Georgia, area.
Video captures 150 mph chase on GA 400
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga — Dashcam video showed a Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy involved in a high-speed chase that lasted several minutes and reached triple digits in speeds before the suspect surrendered. According to a news release, two cars were seen driving more than 100 mph, weaving in and...
Vehicle becomes engulfed in flames on I-85 in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers on Interstate 85 south likely caught a scary sight Wednesday morning when a vehicle erupted into flames on the side of the interstate at Jimmy Carter Boulevard. At this time, there is no information as to why the vehicle caught on fire or if...
getnews.info
Minority Woman-Owned Trucking Company Making Strides to Change Landscape of Trucking Industry
Next Level Trucking Program is committed to supporting minorities in their community to realize their dreams. SUWANEE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES – September 27, 2022 – Next Level Trucking Program is pleased to announce it is making game-changing moves to transform the landscape of the trucking industry for minorities.
Atlanta's tree canopy could mean trouble as Hurricane Ian moves up coast
ATLANTA — Atlanta's thick tree-canopy could be threatened by the winds and rain brought into the state by Hurricane Ian. Trees that are weakened by disease are more likely to fall when the soil is soaked with rain and the winds gust. Michael Orme of Peachtree Arborists says it’s easy for the untrained eye to miss signs of disease.
This Is What A $725/Month Townhome For Rent In Atlanta Looks Like & TikTok Has Big Feelings
A video went viral this week for taking you through a virtual walkthrough tour of a townhome for rent in Southwest Atlanta, GA at an unbeatable price. Appletree Townhomes on 2328 Campbellton Rd. lists their one bedroom, one bathroom "Ambrosia" rental for just $725/monthly. In the clip, TikTok content creator...
idesignarch.com
Historic Brookhaven Mansion with Classic Southern Charm
This elegant gated home in Atlanta, Georgia with amazing curb appeal oozes charm the moment you enter the long welcoming driveway. The stunning symmetrical façade with classical columns greets you at the entrance. The 1939 historic home has been renovated by Ladisic Fine Homes and landscape architect Richard Anderson....
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta woman tried to pass off online photos as own accident in insurance fraud scheme, officials say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - An Atlanta woman is facing charges of insurance fraud and forgery after an investigation that started with a car accident. Officials say in January 2021, 45-year-old Maisha Harris applied for an auto insurance policy with Mercury Insurance Company, but didn't report all the accidents she was in during the last five years - including one where she was at-fault.
Bus catches fire on I-75 SB in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — A Cobb County Transit bus was engulfed in flames Thursday evening. Around 5 p.m., Atlanta firefighters responded to a call about a vehicle on fire. Images on Georgia Department of Transportation camera showed the bus on fire near I-75 SB at Howell Mill Road Northside Drive. Channel...
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia State Fair at Atlanta Motor Speedway
HAMPTON — The fair’s in town and with it comes funnel cakes with powdered sugar, corn dogs, deep fried everything and squeals of laughter from any number of dizzying rides along the midway. Along with the usual fair fun, the Georgia State Fair is offering numerous shows such...
This Is The Best Place To Go Apple Picking In Georgia
Consider adding this to your Fall bucket list.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Toro Development unveils plans for 43-acre Johns Creek town center project, “Medley”
Atlanta-based Toro Development Company revealed new details about its 43-acre Johns Creek mixed-use project, which is slated for the former State Farm Insurance office park at the intersection of Johns Creek Parkway and McGinnis Ferry Road. The proposal, to be called Medley for its “variety of flavors, experiences and people,”...
Hurricane Ian: How to prepare for the storm in Forsyth County
A state of emergency begins on Thursday, September 29 at 7 a.m. for the state of Georgia due to Hurricane Ian(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) A state of emergency begins on Thursday, September 29 at 7 a.m. for Forsyth County and the entire state of Georgia. Governor Kemp made the declaration on Tuesday, September 27, in advance of Hurricane Ian making landfall. The state of emergency will run through midnight on Friday, October 28, unless extended by Kemp.
SWAT response to scene in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County on Friday mounted a SWAT response at a scene in the Ellenwood area. 11Alive Sky Tracker flew over the scene, which appeared to have cleared sometime before noon. There was no immediate information available about what prompted the SWAT team to...
WEATHER UPDATE: Atlanta’s forecast improves as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall Wednesday on the west coast of Florida as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, but it will be days more before metro Atlanta feels the effects.
