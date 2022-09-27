Atlanta Neon SignPhoto by Jeffery Erhunse on Unsplash. On September 29, Money magazine published its annual list of the 50 best places to live in the United States, and top of the list is Atlanta Georgia. It's the second time in 3 years that a town or city in Georgia has topped the list; in 2020 Evans, Georgia was number 1, while in 2021 Chanhassen, Minnesota claimed the top position.

