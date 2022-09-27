ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Southern Nevada Red Cross volunteers head to Florida to brace for Hurricane Ian

By Kirsten Joyce
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iq8B8_0iCmWW8V00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Volunteers from across Nevada were heading to Florida Tuesday, ready to assist as the state braces for Hurricane Ian.

The Nevada volunteers are joined by more than 500 red cross disaster relief workers from across the country. They want to make sure everyone impacted by the storm has a safe place to stay, food to eat, relief supplies, and emotional support.

Executive Director of the American Red Cross Southern Nevada chapter Rachel Flanigan said Nevada volunteers moved supplies into place late last week to be able to initially accommodate 60,000 people.

“A lot of our folks have deployed to the Orlando area, to be away from the storm, and then they are going to work their way toward those zones,” Flanigan said. “It looks like we are on standby but will more than likely will be deploying our emergency response vehicle, which is our big feeding truck will most likely be leaving southern Nevada toward the end of the week, in fact, all the feeding trucks in the country are all on standby.”

Flanigan reminded everyone to donate blood if possible. Depending on the severity of the storm, more blood may be needed in Florida.

If you want to help people impacted by the hurricane, visit redcross.org , call 1-800-REDCROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

Gas prices in the Las Vegas Valley once again on the rise

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gas prices have once again risen and Las Vegas residents have been feeling the pain at the pump, causing drivers to question how often they need to hit the road.   “If things get worse, I could definitely see myself having to stop.”  Adam Johnston is a Lyft driver but driving lately has […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
Local
Florida Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Nevada Society
Local
Nevada Government
Local
Florida Government
8 News Now

Help, Hope, Action

Las Vegas(KLAS)-September is Suicide Prevention Month, and for those battling suicide ideation; there is help out there. That is the focus of help, Hope and action, a suicide prevention Town Hall and it’s available online now. Kendall Tenney talks with Rick Elorreage, the President of Health Plan of Nevada, Behavioral Health.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Hurricanes#Disaster Management#Charity#Southern Nevada Red Cross#Hurricane Ian#Redcross#Nexstar Media Inc
8 News Now

Nevada casinos hit over $1B in wins in August

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada casinos hit over $1 billion again in the month of August, finishing out the summer with a year-over-year increase. Nonrestricted gaming licensees reported a total win revenue of $1.2 billion last month, according to the Nevada Gaming Control Board. The wins amounted to a 3.5% increase compared to an August […]
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
8 News Now

8 News Now

36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy