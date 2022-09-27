Mariah Carey ‘Doesn’t Keep Up’ With Ex-Husband Nick Cannon’s Growing Family: ‘There’s Too Many’ Kids and Girlfriends

Read full article on original website
Related
US Magazine
Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2022: See Which Stars Are Expecting Babies
Us exclusively revealed on September 30 that the Bachelor alum and Burrello are expecting their first child. “I put a new camel sweater on our dog Ash and tucked the pregnancy test in it,” Quinn recalled to Us how she told her husband the exciting news. “When Nick called Ash to come sit with him on the couch, the pregnancy test fell out and Nick shouted, ‘No way!’ in pure shock — and joy, of course!”
Alex Rodriguez Was Asked How He Feels About Jennifer Lopez Marrying Ben Affleck Instead Of Him
Jennifer rekindled things with Ben mere weeks after her breakup with Alex and married the actor this summer.
Billy Eichner Told Us That Carrie Underwood Isn't The Only High-Profile Person To Have Blocked Him — Meghan McCain Also Has
"I'm sure there are others, but those are two of my favorites."
US Magazine
Celebrity Weddings of 2022: See Which Stars Got Married
The Teen Mom: Next Chapter star and Davis tied the knot on September 29 surrounded by their loved ones and MTV costars. The couple’s son, Ace, rode down the aisle in a toy car followed by daughter Ryder, whom Floyd shares with ex Cory Wharton, as the flower girl.
RELATED PEOPLE
US Magazine
Stars — They’re Just Like Us!
Jordin Sparks tried out CE Ferulic Serum at SkinCeuticals SkinLab in Los Angeles on September 13.
Comments / 0