Mariah Carey ‘Doesn’t Keep Up’ With Ex-Husband Nick Cannon’s Growing Family: ‘There’s Too Many’ Kids and Girlfriends

Us exclusively revealed on September 30 that the Bachelor alum and Burrello are expecting their first child. “I put a new camel sweater on our dog Ash and tucked the pregnancy test in it,” Quinn recalled to Us how she told her husband the exciting news. “When Nick called Ash to come sit with him on the couch, the pregnancy test fell out and Nick shouted, ‘No way!’ in pure shock — and joy, of course!”

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO