Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Key OK Given to New EntityGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
This Fairy Tale Preserve in Pennsylvania is like Something from a DreamTravel MavenPennsylvania State
These are the worst cities in America to live in for allergy sufferersInna DinkinsScranton, PA
Visit The Only Haunted Drive-In Theater in the Country Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenScranton, PA
Related
happeningsmagazinepa.com
Honoring a Lifetime of Service
Mrs. Joyce Tressler has spent her life serving the community. On October 30, 2022, she will be honored at the Champagne Celebrity Brunch by the Deutsch Institute along with her dear friend, the late Roseann Novembrino, for more than four decades of dedication to the organization. The Deutsch Institute is dedicated to developing and expanding recreational and leisure activities for those with special needs.
Retired Lackawanna County Judge honored with portrait
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County judge, veteran, and member of the Eyewitness News team was honored Friday evening in a special way for his service to our community. Applause filled the Lackawanna County Courthouse as a portrait of Senior Judge Thomas J. Munley was unveiled in front of a large crowd in […]
Busy week at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — So far, attendance has been up from last year almost every day this week. Everyone we spoke with attributes that to one thing, the beautiful weather. There is only one day left of the 167th Bloomsburg Fair, and what a week it's been. Thousands of people have walked through the gates each day, some more than once.
thebrownandwhite.com
Left behind, but forced to move on: Bethlehem schools reconcile pandemic learning losses
When the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to amend their traditional teaching format, students lost the ability to consistently meet with peers and foster a sense of community. The aftermath of this transitional education period continues to impact students’ ability to learn. Children, including those across the Bethlehem Area School...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNEP-TV 16
Whirligigs And More
DALLAS, Pa. — THIS IS A PAID SEGMENT SPONSORED BY WHIRLIGIGS AND MORE. A whirligig makes a whimsical statement in your yard. They create movement and add color to your landscape. Arlene Roerig of Whirligigs and More creates a variety of these wind driven decorations that can be custom made to suit your interests and hobbies. Whirligigs and More offers different sizes and seasonal designs. Each design is hand crafted and hand painted.
WNEP-TV 16
Nesquehoning Halloween display gives back
The Halloween display draws so many people that the homeowner is using its popularity to give back. He's collecting school supplies for Panther Valley.
Schuylkill fire company starts new tradition with carnival
LLEWELLYN, Pa. — Rides cover the grounds of the Good Intent Hose Fire Company as they are set to start its inaugural Fireman's Carnival. Firefighter Jim Pothering, who has been a part of the fire company for 64 years, says fundraisers like this are crucial to keeping the station alive.
wrnjradio.com
St. Luke’s Allentown Campus first in region to have AI-driven ethos cancer treatment
ALLENTOWN, PA (Lehigh County) – St. Luke’s Allentown Campus is the first in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware to acquire the Varian Ethos therapy system, advancing treatment for cancer patients in the Lehigh Valley and surrounding areas. “Ethos adaptive radiation therapy is a ground-breaking innovation in cancer treatment,”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Plans for athletic complex in Scranton neighborhood
SCRANTON, Pa. — There are big plans for what looks like bare bones inside a building along Washburn Street in Scranton. The West Scranton Wrestling Alumni Association purchased the building last week with plans to transform the 4,500 square feet into a multi-use athletic facility. The nonprofit launched a...
wlvr.org
Nazareth schools opt out of national free breakfast for students
NAZARETH, Pa. – All Pennsylvania students will be entitled to a free school breakfast starting Monday, but at least one area school district says it won’t participate. Nazareth Area School District doesn’t currently provide breakfast to its students except for meals to a local alternative school. Food Services Director Donna Garr said she’s concerned about implementing the state program to the entire student population.
happeningsmagazinepa.com
Attorney Joseph Grady • O’Malley & Langan
Attorney Joseph Grady has been a practicing attorney, licensed in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey since 1986. He served for 30 years as a Workers’ Compensation Judge with the Department of Labor and Industry. Since becoming a judge in 1992, Atty. Grady has been in the forefront of implementing...
Circle of Screams scares up spooky season fun
DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A spooky attraction, Field of Screams, kicks off in Lackawanna County on Friday. Fall is just beginning and the Dickson City Circle Drive-In is gearing up for spooky season with its 10th Circle of Screams haunted attraction. “I think it’s fun to be with your friends and family, the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNEP-TV 16
Celebrating all things fall at the Hawley Harvest Hoedown
Break out your flannels and cowboy boots. The annual Hawley Harvest Hoedown is back in Wayne County this weekend.
scranton.edu
Stephanie DeNaples, MS, OTR/L
Stephanie DeNaples MS, OTR/L, was named faculty specialist in the Occupational Therapy Department. She is a graduate of the University of Scranton's Master's of Occupational Therapy program. She is currently enrolled at Rocky Mountain University of Health Profession's Post Professional Doctorate of Occupational Therapy specializing in Wellness and Coaching. She is a licensed and currently practicing occupational therapist specializing in pediatric therapy. She has practiced occupational therapy in many settings including outpatient hand therapy, acute care and early intervention. She most recently served as the occupational therapist for the Dunmore School District. She also works with Neighborworks NEPA assisting with aging in place home evaluations for seniors in Lackawanna County.
A local mural in progress is causing quite the buzz
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Not all artist canvases are the same. In fact, some could even be on the side of a building. That’s what’s happening in Scranton for a project creating quite a buzz. Some may swat at bees, but not Matt Willey. He embraces them, so much so that this muralist of […]
'Not your typical job fair' held at Viewmont Mall
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce says the event at the Viewmont Mall was not your typical career fair. About 50 area employers connected with job seekers and students at the Skills 2022 Workforce Summit & Career Fair. "Our goal is to build a talent...
JOBS・
Active shooter training in Marywood dorms
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency alarms rang through the speaker system across Marywood University's campus in Lackawanna County. It was part of active shooter training that the university planned. Campus Safety Chief Michael Pasqualicchio says this training is done every year. This time, they wanted to run through an...
New addition at the Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There is a new addition to the Bloomsburg Fair — the most famous sheep at this year's fair gave birth. Marian the sheep has been the focus of a live camera at the fair all week, and on Thursday, she had a baby. "She started...
Cresco Welcomes New Gift Shop
Stagbrook Gifts, a locally owned gift shop focused on locally sourced and American-made items, has officially opened in Cresco. CRESCO, PA | On Friday, September 23, Stagbrook Gifts opened its doors to welcome friends, family, and all others in attendance to celebrate their grand opening. WATCH VIDEO.
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: Bloomsburg Fair festivities
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Talkback is once again filled with calls about the Bloomsburg Fair and Penn State and one caller that's had enough of both topics. But first, we begin with a call in defense of Steve Lloyd. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out...
Comments / 2