Steamboat Springs, CO

Steamboat Pilot & Today

Bond and protection order set for teenagers arrested at high school

The two teenagers arrested this week at Steamboat Springs High School were issued bonds and a protection order on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Routt County Judge Erin Wilson set a $5,000 bond for Zackery Durham, who was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 27, by Steamboat Springs police thanks to an anonymous tip saying Durham had posted a photo online of himself with what appeared to be a rifle and a caption reading, “Full on drive by (expletive) here.”
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County welcomes household hazardous waste at Oct. 8 drop-off event

The Routt County Department of Environmental Health is hosting a household hazardous waste drop-off event from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 8 at the Steamboat Springs Middle School parking lot. There will be a cost associated with discarding materials. Cash and checks will be accepted. This event is for household...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Old Town Hot Springs to close pools Oct. 2-7

Old Town Hot Springs will be closing its pools for its semi-annual drain and clean starting Sunday, Oct. 2. The hot pools are scheduled to be reopened on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 6 a.m. with the lap pool reopening on Friday, Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. Support Local Journalism. Readers...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Springs, CO
Steamboat Springs, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Weather cameras installed at Steamboat airport and across Colorado

In a partnership between the Colorado Department of Transportation Division of Aeronautics and the Federal Aviation Administration’s Alaska Weather Camera Program, the Steamboat Springs Airport recently installed four cameras near the runway that provide updated snapshots of weather conditions. The cost to install the cameras was covered by CDOT...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Advocates of Routt County to host training for volunteers Oct. 17

For anyone looking to have a positive effect in the community by assisting survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, Advocates of Routt County seeks volunteers to help operate its 24/7 Safeline. Advocates could not provide the services it does without volunteers, and the nonprofit’s upcoming CORE and Safeline programs...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Museum seeks help with Festival of Trees in November

The Tread of Pioneers Museum is seeking tree buyers, sponsors and decorating groups for the 28th annual Festival of Trees from Nov. 11-26. During that time, the museum will be transformed into a magical forest of decorated trees. Anyone who is interested should email cbannister@treadofpioneers.org. Support Local Journalism. Readers around...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County nonprofit offers free mental health first aid certification course

Partners for Youth will host a free Youth Mental Health First Aid certification course on Oct. 24. The course is designed to teach parents, family, caregivers, teachers, school staff, health and human service workers, and any other caring citizens how to help a child between 12 and 18 years old who is experiencing a mental health or addiction challenge, or is in crisis.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Extended rainfall benefits fishing in Yampa River

As the rain continues in Steamboat Springs, Yampa River anglers have been blessed with more favorable water temperatures and ground moisture. Steamboat Flyfisher owner Johnny Spillane explained the ground moisture getting back up will only help the river and fish, and he added that, in most cases, rain is a great thing.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County Conservation District work group set to meet Oct. 4 in Steamboat Springs

The Routt County Conservation District and Natural Resources Conservation Service will offer a local working group meeting from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Steamboat Springs Community Center, 1605 Lincoln Ave. According to meeting organizers, the conservation effort is the foundation of the NRCS conservation program delivery process, and...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Riding in style: Steamboat’s 15th annual Mustache Ride kicks off at McKnight’s Saturday

Hundreds will gather at the top of Laurel Lane donning facial hair and crazy costumes on Saturday, Oct. 1, for the 15th annual Steamboat Springs Mustache Ride. The Mustache Ride raises funds to benefit Routt County Humane Society while also giving participants the opportunity to dress up, ride bikes and celebrate at various bars around Steamboat.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
99.9 KEKB

Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel

Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
COLORADO STATE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Short on players, Steamboat tennis falls to Basalt

The Steamboat Springs boys tennis team traveled to Basalt on Thursday, Sept. 29, for its second matchup of the season against the Longhorns. In the first matchup, the Sailors overpowered Basalt with a sweep of the singles matches and took two of the doubles matches to win 5-2. This time around, it was Basalt that would take the victory in a 4-3 contest.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat volleyball continues in-league struggles

Steamboat Springs volleyball suffered its fourth league loss of the year in a 3-1 match on the road against Eagle Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 27. After winning the first set 25-23, the Sailors lost three straight to ultimately lose the match and fall to 8-5 on the season. The girls...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Yampa River Fund announces new fund manager, transition in management

On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Yampa River Fund will celebrate its new River Fund Manager Mike Robertson, its third anniversary and the transition of the management of the fund from the Nature Conservancy in Colorado to the local watershed group Friends of the Yampa. “From the outset, it was the...
YAMPA, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Tigers volleyball falls 3-1 to Little Snake River

Coming off a two-game winning streak, Hayden volleyball fell to Little Snake River on the road in Baggs, Wyoming, on Tuesday, Sept. 27. After dropping the opening set, the Tigers stormed back to even the match at one set apiece. The Rattlers took the third set 25-21, and later, the match in a 3-1 final.
BAGGS, WY
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Sailors soccer falls to Battle Mountain

Coming off a three-game homestand, Steamboat Springs boys soccer traveled to Edwards for a game against Battle Mountain on Thursday, Sept. 29. The Huskies dominated early in the contest, scoring three goals in the first 40 minutes of play. Down 3-0 to start the second half, the Sailors tried to rally but could only muster one goal and lost 4-1.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Tigers find second gear in 3-0 victory over Rangely

Every time a Hayden volleyball player steps onto the court this season, they do so with an intense confidence and infectious positivity. It is something the Tigers pride themselves in and something they use as fuel ahead of each match. On Friday, Sept. 30, the Tigers welcomed Rangely to Hayden...
HAYDEN, CO

