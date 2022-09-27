Read full article on original website
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Bond and protection order set for teenagers arrested at high school
The two teenagers arrested this week at Steamboat Springs High School were issued bonds and a protection order on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Routt County Judge Erin Wilson set a $5,000 bond for Zackery Durham, who was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 27, by Steamboat Springs police thanks to an anonymous tip saying Durham had posted a photo online of himself with what appeared to be a rifle and a caption reading, “Full on drive by (expletive) here.”
Steamboat Pilot & Today
While representing different parties, candidates for Routt County sheriff share common ground
Both candidates in the Routt County sheriff’s race agree their campaigns have been modest and free of controversy. While they can find common ground on that and many other issues, their opinions differ on a few topics, such as the criminal justice reforms recently passed by the state. Republican...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County welcomes household hazardous waste at Oct. 8 drop-off event
The Routt County Department of Environmental Health is hosting a household hazardous waste drop-off event from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 8 at the Steamboat Springs Middle School parking lot. There will be a cost associated with discarding materials. Cash and checks will be accepted. This event is for household...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Old Town Hot Springs to close pools Oct. 2-7
Old Town Hot Springs will be closing its pools for its semi-annual drain and clean starting Sunday, Oct. 2. The hot pools are scheduled to be reopened on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 6 a.m. with the lap pool reopening on Friday, Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. Support Local Journalism. Readers...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Weather cameras installed at Steamboat airport and across Colorado
In a partnership between the Colorado Department of Transportation Division of Aeronautics and the Federal Aviation Administration’s Alaska Weather Camera Program, the Steamboat Springs Airport recently installed four cameras near the runway that provide updated snapshots of weather conditions. The cost to install the cameras was covered by CDOT...
Hunter activates SOS call after cutting himself while skinning a bear in Colorado
Crews from Grand County Search and Rescue (GCSAR) were paged to a wilderness area near Lake Granby on September 18 after receiving an SOS signal from a hunter. The hunter had reportedly cut his thigh while he was skinning a bear. "His hunting partner had bandaged the wound and stopped...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Advocates of Routt County to host training for volunteers Oct. 17
For anyone looking to have a positive effect in the community by assisting survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, Advocates of Routt County seeks volunteers to help operate its 24/7 Safeline. Advocates could not provide the services it does without volunteers, and the nonprofit’s upcoming CORE and Safeline programs...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Museum seeks help with Festival of Trees in November
The Tread of Pioneers Museum is seeking tree buyers, sponsors and decorating groups for the 28th annual Festival of Trees from Nov. 11-26. During that time, the museum will be transformed into a magical forest of decorated trees. Anyone who is interested should email cbannister@treadofpioneers.org. Support Local Journalism. Readers around...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County nonprofit offers free mental health first aid certification course
Partners for Youth will host a free Youth Mental Health First Aid certification course on Oct. 24. The course is designed to teach parents, family, caregivers, teachers, school staff, health and human service workers, and any other caring citizens how to help a child between 12 and 18 years old who is experiencing a mental health or addiction challenge, or is in crisis.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Extended rainfall benefits fishing in Yampa River
As the rain continues in Steamboat Springs, Yampa River anglers have been blessed with more favorable water temperatures and ground moisture. Steamboat Flyfisher owner Johnny Spillane explained the ground moisture getting back up will only help the river and fish, and he added that, in most cases, rain is a great thing.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County Conservation District work group set to meet Oct. 4 in Steamboat Springs
The Routt County Conservation District and Natural Resources Conservation Service will offer a local working group meeting from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Steamboat Springs Community Center, 1605 Lincoln Ave. According to meeting organizers, the conservation effort is the foundation of the NRCS conservation program delivery process, and...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Riding in style: Steamboat’s 15th annual Mustache Ride kicks off at McKnight’s Saturday
Hundreds will gather at the top of Laurel Lane donning facial hair and crazy costumes on Saturday, Oct. 1, for the 15th annual Steamboat Springs Mustache Ride. The Mustache Ride raises funds to benefit Routt County Humane Society while also giving participants the opportunity to dress up, ride bikes and celebrate at various bars around Steamboat.
Major Closures Coming for Colorado’s Eisenhower Tunnel
Traveling across Colorado's continental divide, the Rocky Mountains that divide the entire country and separate the state's Western Slope and the Front Range regions, is not always the easiest trip. Growing up in Eagle, Colorado, making the trip over the mountains was a fairly regular thing for my family and...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Short on players, Steamboat tennis falls to Basalt
The Steamboat Springs boys tennis team traveled to Basalt on Thursday, Sept. 29, for its second matchup of the season against the Longhorns. In the first matchup, the Sailors overpowered Basalt with a sweep of the singles matches and took two of the doubles matches to win 5-2. This time around, it was Basalt that would take the victory in a 4-3 contest.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Why Colorado’s Western Slope likely remains Lauren Boebert country, despite a string of controversies
CRAIG — Steam rises from the coal-fired Craig Station power plant, pickup trucks filter in and out of the Trapper Mine southwest of town and Bob Seger drifts over the radio waves. In northwest Colorado, where the mountains and foothills give way to rocky mesas, signs and banners pledging...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat volleyball continues in-league struggles
Steamboat Springs volleyball suffered its fourth league loss of the year in a 3-1 match on the road against Eagle Valley on Tuesday, Sept. 27. After winning the first set 25-23, the Sailors lost three straight to ultimately lose the match and fall to 8-5 on the season. The girls...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Yampa River Fund announces new fund manager, transition in management
On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Yampa River Fund will celebrate its new River Fund Manager Mike Robertson, its third anniversary and the transition of the management of the fund from the Nature Conservancy in Colorado to the local watershed group Friends of the Yampa. “From the outset, it was the...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Tigers volleyball falls 3-1 to Little Snake River
Coming off a two-game winning streak, Hayden volleyball fell to Little Snake River on the road in Baggs, Wyoming, on Tuesday, Sept. 27. After dropping the opening set, the Tigers stormed back to even the match at one set apiece. The Rattlers took the third set 25-21, and later, the match in a 3-1 final.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Sailors soccer falls to Battle Mountain
Coming off a three-game homestand, Steamboat Springs boys soccer traveled to Edwards for a game against Battle Mountain on Thursday, Sept. 29. The Huskies dominated early in the contest, scoring three goals in the first 40 minutes of play. Down 3-0 to start the second half, the Sailors tried to rally but could only muster one goal and lost 4-1.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Tigers find second gear in 3-0 victory over Rangely
Every time a Hayden volleyball player steps onto the court this season, they do so with an intense confidence and infectious positivity. It is something the Tigers pride themselves in and something they use as fuel ahead of each match. On Friday, Sept. 30, the Tigers welcomed Rangely to Hayden...
