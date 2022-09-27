The Steamboat Springs boys tennis team traveled to Basalt on Thursday, Sept. 29, for its second matchup of the season against the Longhorns. In the first matchup, the Sailors overpowered Basalt with a sweep of the singles matches and took two of the doubles matches to win 5-2. This time around, it was Basalt that would take the victory in a 4-3 contest.

