CNBC

Charts suggest it's time to 'hold your nose and buy something,' Jim Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said investors should consider buying some stocks while investor sentiment is extremely negative, leaning on charts analysis from technician Ralph Vince. "The charts, as interpreted by Ralph Vince, suggest that investor sentiment has reached extremely negative levels, to the point where you've got to hold...
CNBC

Options Action: Bearish bets on Apple

Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks at two straight days of bearish bets on Apple. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan and Karen Finerman.
