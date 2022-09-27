Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Friday, Sept. 30, 2022: Cramer says buy this discount retailer after another company's warning
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share their thoughts on how the latest inflation reads will not deter the Federal Reserve from hiking interest rates even further. They also break down the stock they like off of Nike's inventory glut issues.
CNBC
Charts suggest it's time to 'hold your nose and buy something,' Jim Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said investors should consider buying some stocks while investor sentiment is extremely negative, leaning on charts analysis from technician Ralph Vince. "The charts, as interpreted by Ralph Vince, suggest that investor sentiment has reached extremely negative levels, to the point where you've got to hold...
CNBC
Charts suggest it’s ‘way too early’ to expect the stock market to rebound, Jim Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors that the stock market is unlikely to recover anytime soon. "The charts, as interpreted by Mark Sebastian … suggest that this market's got more downside and it's way too early to go really bullish," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned...
CNBC
Options Action: Bearish bets on Apple
Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks at two straight days of bearish bets on Apple. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan and Karen Finerman.
RELATED PEOPLE
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Apple, CarMax, Bed Bath & Beyond and more
Apple (AAPL) – Apple lost 2.2% in the premarket after BofA Securities downgraded it to neutral from buy. BofA said Apple has held up relatively well in a down market, but it expects a negative impact on the company from weakening consumer demand. CarMax (KMX) – CarMax shares slumped...
CNBC
CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Morgan Stanley Chairman & CEO James Gorman Speaks with CNBC’s Jim Cramer on “Mad Money” Today
WHERE: CNBC's "Mad Money" Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC exclusive interview with Morgan Stanley Chairman & CEO James Gorman on CNBC's "Mad Money" (M-F, 6PM-7PM ET) today, Thursday, September 29. All references must be sourced to CNBC. PART I. JIM CRAMER: Ever since James Gorman took over...
Comments / 0