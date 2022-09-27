Read full article on original website
swamper
3d ago
WOW that's sad.. but look at some of these people that want to sue.. it was a simple mistake and I'm sure Entergy will help out with this.. no need to sue.. it was their fault anyway..
houmatimes.com
Houma Fire responding to Midas on Barrow Street
Houma Fire has responded to a fire at the Midas on Barrow Street. Please find alternate routes.
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash results in delays along I-10 West near Sorrento
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a traffic incident is unfolding on I-10 West near Sorrento, Wednesday (September 28) afternoon. As of 1:13 p.m., DOTD says the left lane is blocked on I-10 West just past Sorrento due to a...
houmatimes.com
Houma Fire battles trailer blaze on Daspit Street, behind Midas
At approximately 8:40am on September 30, 2022 the Houma Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 900 block of Daspit Street in downtown Houma. Heavy smoke could be seen rising into the sky from all areas of the city. Crews arrived onscene within minutes to discover a camper trailer fully engulfed in flames.
NOLA.com
Lakeshore Drive along New Orleans lakefront closed Wednesday morning due to flooding
The northerly winds that helped steer Hurricane Ian away from Louisiana caused a section of Lakeshore Drive in New Orleans to flood on Wednesday morning. Orleans Levee District Police closed Lakeshore Drive between Canal and Marconi boulevards as waves crashed over the seawall. Water from Lake Pontchartrain pooled atop parking...
WDSU
Thousands of residents in Metairie are out of power
METAIRIE, La. — Thousands of Metairie residents are currently experiencing a power outage on Tuesday evening. It has been reported that over 4,000 people are out of power due to three power poles being damaged. The power outage is near the intersection of N. Causeway Boulevard and W. Napoleon...
houmatimes.com
Market at the Marina this Saturday, October 1
Terrebonne General Health System and the Houma Downtown Development Association will host Market at the Marina this Saturday, October 1, from 8 am – 12 pm (rain or shine) on the marina across from Terrebonne General. The outdoor farmers market allows our community to experience local vendors who produce fresh and healthy food and non-food health items. Our goal is to make it easy for the community to meet and engage with these vendors and easily purchase healthy grocery and pantry items for themselves and their families.
houmatimes.com
Lafourche Parish Government, LPSO collecting supplies for Hurricane Ian efforts
In an effort to support our neighbors in Florida as they rebuild following Hurricane Ian, Lafourche Parish Government and the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will collect supplies (no monetary donations at this time) that will be hand delivered to those in need. We will collect supplies at the following...
theadvocate.com
Carbon capture faces ferocious pushback in parts of Louisiana: 'Help us stop this, man'
When two companies planning carbon capture projects appeared before the Livingston Parish Council this week, residents overcrowded the parking lot and packed shoulder to shoulder into the hearing room to speak out against them. The council had already voted to block not just those plans, which would pump carbon into...
houmatimes.com
Lafourche Parish Fire Protection Dist. 3 and Lafourche Crossing 308 Volunteer Fire Dept. Receive Lifesaving Equipment Grants
Rounding up when you pay for your food at Firehouse Subs is a tangible way the community can help our fire departments and the small gesture has recently been the reason behind local departments receiving grants to help further services. The Lafourche Parish Fire Protection District 3 and Lafourche Crossing 308 Volunteer Fire Department received lifesaving equipment grants from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and celebrated at the Thibodaux Firehouse Subs today.
Three in custody after 20,000 gallons of oil leaked into Louisiana bayou
Three people have been arrested in connection to an oil spill at an Entergy substation that dumped thousands of gallons of oil into a St. Bernard Parish bayou earlier this week.
WDSU
SWB employee accused of threatening to 'drag' city employee after parking tickets issued
NEW ORLEANS — An employee at the embattled New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board is accused of threatening a New Orleans parking enforcement officer. The New Orleans Office of Inspector General said this started after tickets were issued this year in the 600 block of Saint Joseph Street near the sewerage and water board office.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Kenner (Kenner, LA)
Kenner Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash near the intersection of Williams Boulevard and Veterans Boulevard. The crash happened in the 2800 block of Williams Boulevard northbound at around 6:15 a.m.
L'Observateur
Pedestrian Killed in Terrebonne Parish Crash
Houma – On September 29, 2022, around 8:45 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop C responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on LA 24 near Stadium Drive in Houma. This crash claimed the life of 58-year-old Albert Legarde of Houma. The initial investigation revealed a 2013 Dodge...
People Scoop Up Shoes That Fell Onto I-10 in New Orleans
A photo from Tuesday on I-10 in New Orleans has gone viral that shows people getting out of their vehicles to scoop up shoes on I-10. Several boxes of shoes reportedly fell onto I-10 in New Orleans and some who were nearby took full advantage of this mishap. As you...
WDSU
Man has vehicle stolen with his dog still inside in Jefferson Parish
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reported that a man had his car and his dog stolen from a grocery store parking lot on Thursday afternoon. Kevin Brinkman stopped at a Winn Dixie to pick up a few items and left his car running with his dog in the backseat of the car.
iheart.com
NOLA Mayor Violating City Policy Using City Apartment For Personal Use
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A two-month-long FOX 8 investigation finds New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is possibly breaking city policy and maybe even state law, spending much of her time at a city-owned apartment, possibly without paying rent. FOX 8 investigators spent weeks surveilling the Upper Pontalba apartment building and...
Is Mayor Cantrell living rent-free in city-owned French Quarter apartment?
The New Orleans Metropolitan Crime Commission is asking the City Council to look into claims that Mayor LaToya Cantrell is living for free in a city-owned apartment in the Upper Pontalba building on Jackson Square.
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne, Lafourche under Red Flag warning, Fire Weather Watch
In coordination with state fire weather officials, along with the combination of low relative humidity near 25 percent and winds between 15 and 20 mph with higher gusts will produce a high fire danger across portions of Mississippi and Louisiana today and tomorrow. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect...
Shooting on St. Charles Ave. in Downtown New Orleans
A man was wounded after he was shot just before midnight in New Orleans CBD. “Initial information shows an adult male victim sustained gunshot wounds to the legs and has been transported via EMS to a local hospital,” NOPD said in an email.
NOLA.com
At Lincoln Beach, New Orleans officials cart away trash, making good on vow to organizers
City Hall officials have made good on their promise to clear trash out of Lincoln Beach, which is technically closed to the public but was adopted by community activists who have worked to make it more accommodating for visitors. Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration, which is pursuing redevelopment plans at the...
Comments / 8