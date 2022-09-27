ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

swamper
3d ago

WOW that's sad.. but look at some of these people that want to sue.. it was a simple mistake and I'm sure Entergy will help out with this.. no need to sue.. it was their fault anyway..

brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash results in delays along I-10 West near Sorrento

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a traffic incident is unfolding on I-10 West near Sorrento, Wednesday (September 28) afternoon. As of 1:13 p.m., DOTD says the left lane is blocked on I-10 West just past Sorrento due to a...
SORRENTO, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma Fire battles trailer blaze on Daspit Street, behind Midas

At approximately 8:40am on September 30, 2022 the Houma Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 900 block of Daspit Street in downtown Houma. Heavy smoke could be seen rising into the sky from all areas of the city. Crews arrived onscene within minutes to discover a camper trailer fully engulfed in flames.
HOUMA, LA
WDSU

Thousands of residents in Metairie are out of power

METAIRIE, La. — Thousands of Metairie residents are currently experiencing a power outage on Tuesday evening. It has been reported that over 4,000 people are out of power due to three power poles being damaged. The power outage is near the intersection of N. Causeway Boulevard and W. Napoleon...
METAIRIE, LA
houmatimes.com

Market at the Marina this Saturday, October 1

Terrebonne General Health System and the Houma Downtown Development Association will host Market at the Marina this Saturday, October 1, from 8 am – 12 pm (rain or shine) on the marina across from Terrebonne General. The outdoor farmers market allows our community to experience local vendors who produce fresh and healthy food and non-food health items. Our goal is to make it easy for the community to meet and engage with these vendors and easily purchase healthy grocery and pantry items for themselves and their families.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Lafourche Parish Fire Protection Dist. 3 and Lafourche Crossing 308 Volunteer Fire Dept. Receive Lifesaving Equipment Grants

Rounding up when you pay for your food at Firehouse Subs is a tangible way the community can help our fire departments and the small gesture has recently been the reason behind local departments receiving grants to help further services. The Lafourche Parish Fire Protection District 3 and Lafourche Crossing 308 Volunteer Fire Department received lifesaving equipment grants from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation and celebrated at the Thibodaux Firehouse Subs today.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Pedestrian Killed in Terrebonne Parish Crash

Houma – On September 29, 2022, around 8:45 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop C responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on LA 24 near Stadium Drive in Houma. This crash claimed the life of 58-year-old Albert Legarde of Houma. The initial investigation revealed a 2013 Dodge...
HOUMA, LA
KPEL 96.5

People Scoop Up Shoes That Fell Onto I-10 in New Orleans

A photo from Tuesday on I-10 in New Orleans has gone viral that shows people getting out of their vehicles to scoop up shoes on I-10. Several boxes of shoes reportedly fell onto I-10 in New Orleans and some who were nearby took full advantage of this mishap. As you...
iheart.com

NOLA Mayor Violating City Policy Using City Apartment For Personal Use

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A two-month-long FOX 8 investigation finds New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is possibly breaking city policy and maybe even state law, spending much of her time at a city-owned apartment, possibly without paying rent. FOX 8 investigators spent weeks surveilling the Upper Pontalba apartment building and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Terrebonne, Lafourche under Red Flag warning, Fire Weather Watch

In coordination with state fire weather officials, along with the combination of low relative humidity near 25 percent and winds between 15 and 20 mph with higher gusts will produce a high fire danger across portions of Mississippi and Louisiana today and tomorrow. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA

