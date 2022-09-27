Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hancockcollege.edu
Women's Soccer Tabbed at No. 12 in Inaugural CCCSIA Poll
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Allan Hancock College women's soccer program broke through the rankings in the first edition of the inaugural CCCSIA Women's Soccer Top 20 Poll. Voting for the poll closed on Tuesday, prior to Hancock's victory over LA Pierce, and was announced by the state office on Thursday. Sports information and athletic communications professionals from around the state served as the poll's voting members.
hancockcollege.edu
Pruett & Black Lead Bulldogs with Top 15 Finishes at WSC #3
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - The Allan Hancock College women's golf program continued the 2022 campaign by competing in the third Western State Conference (WSC) event of the season, hosted by Moorpark College at Los Robles Greens. The Bulldogs finished in seventh place after posting a final four-player score of 406...
hancockcollege.edu
Cynthia Ramirez Named as National Junior College Player of the Week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Allan Hancock College women's soccer freshman, Cynthia Ramirez, has been honored as the United Soccer Coaches Association Junior College Women's Player of the Week for the week ending September 24. She becomes the first on record to receive the national award in program history. The award...
Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc
A water release from Cachuma Lake replenishes the Santa Ynez river below the dam. It is part of an agreement dating back to the 1950's. The post Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Nexus
UCSB Sigma Nu fraternity closed following financial delinquency, alcohol violations, dishonesty with university and national organization
After nearly 40 years at UC Santa Barbara, the Sigma Nu fraternity is no longer recognized by the university as a lettered campus fraternity following the national Sigma Nu organization’s suspension of the chapter’s charter in July. The chapter and collegiate members violated a number of university and...
Santa Barbara Independent
UC Santa Barbara Mourns Loss of Geology Professor Edward Keller
UC Santa Barbara Professor Edward Keller, described by colleagues as one of the foremost experts in geomorphology and natural hazards, died on September 9 at the age of 80, according to an official announcement from university Chancellor Henry Yang Tuesday. Keller, who first joined the UCSB faculty in 1976, was...
Santa Barbara Independent
Surfer-Songwriter Returns forTwo Nights at the Santa Barbara Bowl
Read all of the stories in our “Fall’s Cultural Harvest” cover here. Even if he spends most of his time in Hawai‘i these days, Santa Barbara still considers Jack Johnson our own surfing-songwriting son. He studied film at UCSB, played Del Playa keggers in Isla Vista, and owns a home near the Montecito shoreline, where he lived when the town was more sleepy than chichi. If you’re a UCSB grad of a certain era, he may even be your friend, or a friend of a friend, or at least an up-close anecdote that you use to impress otherwise never-been-that-close fans of his mellow, campfire-perfect music.
Death notices for Sept. 24-25
Delinda Redding, age 73, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Sept. 24. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Michael Brokaw, age 77, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Sept. 24. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Clayton Dynes, age 64, a resident of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Update: Students released from Templeton High School shelter in place
Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the bomb threat to campus.
Santa Barbara Independent
Controversy Erupts over Use of Spring Water by Gaviota Beach
When it rains in Santa Barbara County, the beaches might get about 10 or 15 inches over the course of a year, but at Gaviota Peak, it can be more like 60 inches. That’s been important for the life cycle of the steelhead trout that swim through the estuary alongside the campgrounds and parking lot at Gaviota State Beach to reach the upper stretches of Gaviota Creek, which wraps around the backside of Gaviota Peak. Keeping the estuary open and stocked with creek water is the intent of a lawsuit newly filed by the Coastal Ranches Conservancy against state Parks & Rec.
Atascadero arrest records for Sept. 12 to 18
On Sept. 13, Lisa Marshall Strader, 38, of Templeton, was arrested in Atascadero for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol percent of .08 percent or higher. On Sept. 13, John Scott Rippy, 55, of Santa Maria, was arrested at 5900 Entrada Ave. for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
Noozhawk
Car Crash Leads to Life-Changing Discovery for Bob Hawkins
“A car accident turned out to be a blessing in disguise, thanks to Cottage Health.”. Bob Hawkins has always enjoyed an active life, even in retirement. For a hobby, he loves to restore antique cars and convert them to hot rods. He currently owns a 1929 Ford Model A Roadster,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thousand Steps in Santa Barbara reopens after six month closure
Thousand Steps known for its historic beach access stairway, reopened after six months of safety repairs and improvements. The post Thousand Steps in Santa Barbara reopens after six month closure appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Be Advised: Templeton High School is Sheltered in Place
TEMPLETON — UPDATE 1:31 p.m.: Students are being evacuated from their classrooms to an open area. A second notice has been sent to parents informing them students are being evacuated from Templeton High School. A note with a bomb threat was found indicated a specific time. With that time approaching, and law enforcement’s search incomplete, the evacuation was enacted to ensure the search is completed.
Sea lions battling deadly disease across Southern California Coast
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Off the coast of a Summerland beach lies a California sea lion in distress. “She’s suffering from domoic acid toxicosis. she is having mild seizures. her eyes are twitching and bulging. And she has a lot of foam coming from her mouth. These are typical symptoms we see with this illness," The post Sea lions battling deadly disease across Southern California Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
UC Santa Barbara Student Reportedly Raped in On-Campus Housing
On the morning of the first day of the fall quarter, a UC Santa Barbara student was reportedly raped at an on-campus housing facility. Except to say the suspect was unknown, a “timely warning” broadcast to the student community four days later contained no further details. Kiki Reyes,...
Santa Barbara Independent
Cruise Ships Returning to Santa Barbara in Record Numbers Following Pandemic Pause
The Scenic Eclipse anchored a mile off Santa Barbara Harbor around noon on Tuesday, one of 30 cruise ships to make port at the city this year. Billed as a “discovery yacht” by owner Scenic of Australia, the 10-deck ship is on a 10-day cruise from Vancouver to San Diego that costs a passenger more than $4,000. Though the city reaps $10 per passenger, about a dozen swimmers, fishers, and scientists appeared at a new Harbor subcommittee last Thursday to make a case that the environmental costs exceed that amount.
Paso Robles School District requiring parent signature for club access
The Paso Robles School District is requiring parents to sign off when students want to join clubs and campus organizations.
Noozhawk
1428 Laguna St B, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Immaculate Craftsman townhome located between the premiere Upper East neighborhood and Downtown Santa Barbara. Built in 2006 and tastefully appointed and updated since, this home is ideally situated at the end of the complex, enjoying exceptional privacy and a quiet setting. Additional windows and South facing exposure create an abundance of natural light. Stay cool with one of the only homes in Laguna Court outfitted with 3 zones of A/C. Peek-a-boo ocean views are displayed from the primary bedroom suite. Both bedroom suites boast high vaulted ceilings. The oversized, finished 2 car garage features custom cabinets and storage, EV charging, and a home gym setup. Excellent walkability with Alice Keck Park and Kids World just a block away. A quick jaunt to the Old Mission and Rose Garde.
Residential structure fire in Paso Robles
Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a structure fire call at 730 23rd Street in Paso Robles on Tuesday. The post Residential structure fire in Paso Robles appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Comments / 0