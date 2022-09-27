MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A solid defensive effort from the Michigan Tech Huskies resulted in a 0-0 tie Friday night in the Superior Dome. The Wildcats (7-1-3, 4-1-2) ramped up the pressure as the game went on, but despite several looks late, MTU was up to the task as each team takes a point in the GLIAC standings. NMU outshot MTU by ten (13-3) in the contest and managed six shots on goal. MTU’s lone shot on goal came in the 5th minute.

