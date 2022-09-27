Read full article on original website
WLUC
DNR teaches public about turkeys as more appear in Northern UP
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A public forum with three speakers talked Thursday about an increased presence of turkeys in more northern parts of the U.P. Turkeys were known to populate Dickinson, Delta and Menominee counties. Now, flocks can be found as far north as the Keweenaw. The Michigan DNR says...
WLUC
Former Iron Mountain market, apartment building to be torn down
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Starting Monday, the former Oliva’s Market in Iron Mountain will be demolished. The building is on the corner of Fifth and Vulcan Streets and has been vacant for six years. “The ceiling is falling in, the floor has caved into the basement, it is...
WLUC
Everything Quilting and Sewing Sale coming to Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A quilt sale is coming to Marquette. The Everything Quilting and Sewing Sale is this Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. The Women’s Federation Club House will be filled with everything from quilt kits and sewing machines to fabric and thread. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Marquette Lions Club and the Marquette County Quilters Association.
WLUC
M-28 construction in Munising expected to wrap up before end of year
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - There has been a three-year project that has made multiple improvements to downtown Munising on highway M-28. Those improvements include the downtown sidewalks and a roundabout. This project is also currently making some major upgrades to the city’s sewer system in the Browns Addition neighborhood on the west side of Munising. The rebuild M-28 project is finally wrapping up construction this year.
WLUC
Timber Yeti Axe Range now open in Westwood Mall
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a new place for indoor entertainment at the Westwood Mall. Timber Yeti Axe Range is now open and ready to get you throwing. Owner Avery Smith talks about his latest business venture and what it’s bringing to Marquette County. Smith will coach you...
WLUC
Blackrocks Brewery gears up for Oktoberfest
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As September comes to an end, a Marquette brewery is preparing for Oktoberfest. Blackrocks Brewery is hosting a party this Saturday to introduce its seasonal Oktoberfest beer. There will be live polka music, a stein holding competition and a lot of beer. The party will feature food from DaH Pretzel Guys, The Burger Bus and Smelted Pizza.
wnmufm.org
Fire damages Marquette apartment building
MARQUETTE, MI— Officials are investigating a fire in a Marquette building. City firefighters were dispatched Thursday around 5:20 p.m. to 136 West Baraga Avenue. Crews knocked down fire on the first floor and conducted a search of the building. No one was in the residence at the time. Fire...
WLUC
Defensive battle ends in a scoreless tie for Northern Michigan against Michigan Tech
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A solid defensive effort from the Michigan Tech Huskies resulted in a 0-0 tie Friday night in the Superior Dome. The Wildcats (7-1-3, 4-1-2) ramped up the pressure as the game went on, but despite several looks late, MTU was up to the task as each team takes a point in the GLIAC standings. NMU outshot MTU by ten (13-3) in the contest and managed six shots on goal. MTU’s lone shot on goal came in the 5th minute.
wnmufm.org
Marquette County to take part in new Jobs Court
MARQUETTE, MI— Marquette County is participating in a Jobs Court pilot project over the next two years. The program is an initiative by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office. It will offer a diversion program for people charged with non-violent felonies. They would be put in a job training program, such as line worker or truck driving schools, and if they’re successful for a year, their conviction will be erased and they’ll have a good-paying job.
WLUC
US-41 reopens in Marquette after truck fire
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A truck caught fire Thursday evening, causing westbound lanes of US-41 to close between McClellan Avenue and the roundabout near UP Health System-Marquette. The stretch of highway was blocked off for around a half hour shortly after 7 p.m. No injuries were reported and the cause...
WLUC
UPDATE: No injuries in Baraga Ave. fire in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - No injuries were reported Thursday in a Baraga Ave. fire in Marquette. Around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday the Marquette City Fire Department says it responded to 136 W. Baraga Ave. for a structure fire. The fire was found on the first floor of the building. The...
WLUC
Preparing for life after death
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Talking about your own death isn’t usually easy, but it’s a necessary conversation. Making post-death arrangements before you die can take a large burden off of your family’s shoulders. Attorney Trish Davis and Funeral Director Mark Canale talk in more detail about pre-planning...
WLUC
Climb Out of the Darkness walk Sunday in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Climb Out of the Darkness Marquette is holding its annual walk Sunday. The event is the world’s largest that raises awareness and support for families dealing with mental health issues, especially postpartum depression. On Sunday, they’ll have a meet and greet with information about community...
WLUC
‘Winning is so unimaginable,’ Marquette man wins jackpot
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A normal trip to the grocery store ended with a jackpot-winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket. 46-year-old Preston Maki won a $190,736 jackpot playing the Michigan Lottery’s Fantasy 5 game on Thursday, Aug. 18. He matched all five winning numbers drawn that evening: 05-12-16-17-29. “I was...
WLUC
Negaunee Senior Center holds ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate renovations
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Senior Center has finished its renovations. To celebrate, the senior center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday. The center renovated the kitchen and bathrooms, and added new siding. Altogether, the project cost about $250,000 and was primarily funded by a grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
WLUC
Gwinn man packs to help family affected by hurricane
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Gwinn family is preparing to go help relatives in Florida. Andy Filizetti from Gwinn has a son and daughter in Englewood, Florida. It’s also where he has ties growing up. He says the community has been destroyed. So, he’s packing food, water and other...
WLUC
Marquette realtors prep for October cook-off fundraiser to benefit TV6 Canathon
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 Canathon is coming up. Several Marquette County realtors are holding a cook-off next month as a fundraiser to help feed a hungry neighbor. From soups to chilies, members of the RE/MAX 1st Realty team put their best dish forward Wednesday vying to be...
radioresultsnetwork.com
UP Health System-Marquette Welcomes New Cardiologist
UP Health System is pleased to welcome board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon,David Cable, MD, to the Heart & Vascular Center at UP Health System – Marquette, a Duke LifePoint hospital. Dr. Cable, who began here in May 2022, provides treatment for heart and lung conditions that may require surgical intervention, including...
WLUC
Teens cook at the Marquette Food Co-op
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Teens are learning to cook in Marquette. The Peter White Public Library held a teen cooking class at the Marquette Food Co-op. The library invited kids from ages 11 to 18 to learn how to make different dishes using fresh and local food. On the menu Wednesday was shakshuka, a North African dish consisting of a poached egg in tomato sauce.
WLUC
New Marquette Fashion Show to catwalk Marquette Saturday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s very first fashion show will hit the runway this Saturday. The event was created to give U.P. designers and students a chance to showcase their skills. Marquette Fashion Show Director Pearl Ann Rose McConnell said the main goal is to give young people hoping to enter the fashion industry the experience they need.
