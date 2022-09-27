Read full article on original website
castlecountryradio.com
Carbon volleyball travels to Richfield for Region 12 tilt
The Lady Dino volleyball squad headed to Richfield on Tuesday to take on the No. 8 Wildcats. Through five sets both teams battled back and forth with the Wildcats taking the victory 3-2. Carbon sits at the No.5 in the RPI with a 10-6 record overall and a 2-2 region...
castlecountryradio.com
Lady Spartan volleyball earns third win in a row against Grand
The Lady Spartan volleyball team has earned wins in five of their last seven including their last three in a row. Tuesday they faced the Grand County Red Devils at the Spartan Center and took care of business in straight sets 3-0. Emery sits at 9-8 and 3-1 in region...
castlecountryradio.com
Carbon and Emery meet one more time on the soccer field
The Lady Dino and Lady Spartan soccer squads met on the soccer field for the second and final time in the regular season. Carbon handed Emery a 6-0 loss earlier this month, and on Tuesday night even though the score was a little closer the end result was the same, a Carbon win 3-1.
ksl.com
Intermountain Healthcare plans to change its name, acquires Ephraim property
SALT LAKE CITY — Intermountain Healthcare announced Tuesday that it is shortening its name to Intermountain Health next year, a step it says is designed to highlight the organization's commitment to helping people stay healthy and providing world-class medical care. Ephraim Crossing, a master-planned community in Ephraim, also announced...
