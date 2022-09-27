Read full article on original website
Every Buc-ee's in Texas ranked, from worst to best
Where did your favorite Buc-ee's end up?
Texas Has One of the Safest College Towns in United States
A city in Texas has been named as one of the safest college towns in the country, and it's even higher in the rankings since last year. It's also the only city in Texas that made the Top 50 list for both 2021 and 2022. Safest College Towns in America.
CBS Austin
Texas voter registration numbers soar as deadline nears
The Travis County voter registrar reports the county now has 875,000 people registered to vote in time for the November 8 elections, and they're hoping to cross 900,000 by next month's deadline to register. And voter registration drives across Texas are adding to the statewide total. If you have not...
blackchronicle.com
COVID: Texas sets pandemic record for cases reported in one day
DALLAS — Texas set a brand new record Wednesday for COVID-19 cases reported in a single day, with 75,817 complete new cases. It comes because the state offers with a wave introduced on by the fast-spreading omicron variant, in response to the state well being division. According to the...
Texas governor debate recap: Fact checking Beto, Abbott claims on immigration, taxes
Check here for updates.
Top Latino group launches Texas ad: ‘Abbott abandoned us’
A top Latino voting rights group on Friday launched a scathing ad attacking Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) timed to land on the day of a crucial gubernatorial debate between Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. Mi Familia Vota, a national group that promotes Latino voter participation, will run...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Texas State Capitol grounds damaged overnight
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A broken perimeter fence, shards of glass, a smashed sign and tire tracks marked a path of damage along the east entrance to the Texas State Capitol grounds in Austin on Thursday morning, according to photos taken by The Associated Press. Earlier, a state department...
Winning the Latino vote: Hispanics now outnumber whites in Texas and could be key in November
MCALLEN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke will meet face to face Friday night for the first time this election for their one and only gubernatorial debate in Edinburg, TX in the Rio Grande Valley. There's a lot on the line for the candidates. Both campaigns are...
blackchronicle.com
DFW winter weather updates: School closings, icy roads, radar
DALLAS — Make positive to get up with Greg Fields on Daybreak and watch Pete Delkus on WFAA News at 10 earlier than mattress to get the newest. Winter weather has returned to North Texas, with sleet and freezing rain a risk to trigger points on the roads on Wednesday and Thursday.
What you need to know to vote in Texas' midterm elections
Bring acceptable ID and make sure your ballot is counted.
76th Honor Flight takes 37 Texas veterans to Washington, D.C.
AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday, veterans of World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the Cold War will fly to visit memorials that honor their service. It's all thanks to the nonprofit Honor Flight Austin. Honor Flight Austin calls the flight the "trip of a lifetime."...
Battalion Texas AM
Students share why they’re voting O’Rourke after on-campus rally
With the Texas gubernatorial election approaching on Nov. 8, students gathered on Texas A&M’s campus for democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke’s rally to hear him speak about his goals and future policies for Texas before the polls open. With an introduction from his campaign’s student fellows, O’Rourke spoke...
designdevelopmenttoday.com
ENG Opens New Fabrication Facility In Brookshire, Texas
ENG, a provider of innovative project delivery solutions for the traditional and green energy sectors, announced the opening of a new state-of-the-art American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) certified fabrication facility in Brookshire, Texas. This facility, an addition to ENG's ASME certified fabrication facility in Henderson, Texas, will add capacity...
Is Texas prepared for hurricane season? We still need funding for Coastal Spine project that would help
As Texas crews head to Florida to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, there's still work that needs to be done to make Texas' Gulf Coast more secure.
Fort Worth Weekly
City in Crisis: Double Dipping
The number of backlogged criminal cases in Tarrant County is staggering by any measurement. Republican district attorney candidate Phil Sorrells recently put the figure at 40,000. This number represents serious crimes, including 266 murder cases, but many of the pending cases are for nonviolent offenses, whether they be trespassing, failure to provide identification, or possessing recreational drugs.
KSAT 12
Texas awards $307 million in contracts for 14 miles of new border wall
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. State officials awarded two contracts on Thursday worth $307 million to build nearly 14 miles of new barriers along the Texas-Mexico border. The Texas Facilities Commission voted to approve a...
blackchronicle.com
North Texas is booming, but Dallas isn’t the choice of new residents
Every few months, we get a reminder that Dallas is in a regional wrestling match. The newest indication comes from census figures displaying that North Texas grew to 7.8 million individuals throughout the pandemic. Regionally, that’s good news and speaks to the lure of Texas and extra particularly, North Texas, to coastal and Rust Belt transplants. Dig a bit from the edges towards the core and census information reveals that Dallas County lost almost a full percentage point of its population, a decline of about 25,000 residents.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas
If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
cw39.com
Study: 3 Texas suburbs among best & most affordable to live in near large U.S. city
DALLAS (KDAF) — Oh, the suburbs of America; revel in the peace and quiet that suburbs outside of the largest cities in the country give to their residents while a few miles away the hubbub of the big city of hustling and bustling. A study put together by SmartAsset...
To save water in Texas, these nonprofits are paying farmers to leave it in reservoirs
As the state is losing water, some conservation organizations, mostly nonprofits, and agencies are stepping up to help conserve water by using a new strategy — paying farmers to leave the water in the ground and consume more sustainably.
