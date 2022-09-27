ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

CBS Austin

Texas voter registration numbers soar as deadline nears

The Travis County voter registrar reports the county now has 875,000 people registered to vote in time for the November 8 elections, and they're hoping to cross 900,000 by next month's deadline to register. And voter registration drives across Texas are adding to the statewide total. If you have not...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
blackchronicle.com

COVID: Texas sets pandemic record for cases reported in one day

DALLAS — Texas set a brand new record Wednesday for COVID-19 cases reported in a single day, with 75,817 complete new cases. It comes because the state offers with a wave introduced on by the fast-spreading omicron variant, in response to the state well being division. According to the...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Top Latino group launches Texas ad: ‘Abbott abandoned us’

A top Latino voting rights group on Friday launched a scathing ad attacking Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) timed to land on the day of a crucial gubernatorial debate between Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. Mi Familia Vota, a national group that promotes Latino voter participation, will run...
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texas State Capitol grounds damaged overnight

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A broken perimeter fence, shards of glass, a smashed sign and tire tracks marked a path of damage along the east entrance to the Texas State Capitol grounds in Austin on Thursday morning, according to photos taken by The Associated Press. Earlier, a state department...
AUSTIN, TX
blackchronicle.com

DFW winter weather updates: School closings, icy roads, radar

DALLAS — Make positive to get up with Greg Fields on Daybreak and watch Pete Delkus on WFAA News at 10 earlier than mattress to get the newest. Winter weather has returned to North Texas, with sleet and freezing rain a risk to trigger points on the roads on Wednesday and Thursday.
TEXAS STATE
Battalion Texas AM

Students share why they’re voting O’Rourke after on-campus rally

With the Texas gubernatorial election approaching on Nov. 8, students gathered on Texas A&M’s campus for democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke’s rally to hear him speak about his goals and future policies for Texas before the polls open. With an introduction from his campaign’s student fellows, O’Rourke spoke...
TEXAS STATE
designdevelopmenttoday.com

ENG Opens New Fabrication Facility In Brookshire, Texas

ENG, a provider of innovative project delivery solutions for the traditional and green energy sectors, announced the opening of a new state-of-the-art American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) certified fabrication facility in Brookshire, Texas. This facility, an addition to ENG's ASME certified fabrication facility in Henderson, Texas, will add capacity...
BROOKSHIRE, TX
Fort Worth Weekly

City in Crisis: Double Dipping

The number of backlogged criminal cases in Tarrant County is staggering by any measurement. Republican district attorney candidate Phil Sorrells recently put the figure at 40,000. This number represents serious crimes, including 266 murder cases, but many of the pending cases are for nonviolent offenses, whether they be trespassing, failure to provide identification, or possessing recreational drugs.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Texas awards $307 million in contracts for 14 miles of new border wall

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. State officials awarded two contracts on Thursday worth $307 million to build nearly 14 miles of new barriers along the Texas-Mexico border. The Texas Facilities Commission voted to approve a...
TEXAS STATE
blackchronicle.com

North Texas is booming, but Dallas isn’t the choice of new residents

Every few months, we get a reminder that Dallas is in a regional wrestling match. The newest indication comes from census figures displaying that North Texas grew to 7.8 million individuals throughout the pandemic. Regionally, that’s good news and speaks to the lure of Texas and extra particularly, North Texas, to coastal and Rust Belt transplants. Dig a bit from the edges towards the core and census information reveals that Dallas County lost almost a full percentage point of its population, a decline of about 25,000 residents.
DALLAS, TX
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas

If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
TEXAS STATE

