Read full article on original website
Related
Knox Pride parade kicks off weekend festival
Knox Pridefest parade marched through downtown Friday night.
insideofknoxville.com
Covenant Convenient Care to Close Downtown in Early December
For me, it was one of the greatest one-two punches of good news I’ve ever reported: Downtown got an independent pharmacy in Phoenix Pharmacy and Fountain and downtown got a primary and urgent care clinic in Covenant Convenient Care. The pharmacy opened near the end of 2015 and the clinic opened in early 2016. Two critical services were added to the downtown resurgence, further allowing people to do their business without driving out of downtown.
6 free things to do in Knoxville Sept. 30-Oct. 2
Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Morristown and have fun for the upcoming fall. Some of these events may change due to Hurricane Ian.
New cocktail bar brings wonderland to East Tennessee
A new cocktail bar that opened in Market Square, is bringing the whimsy of wonderland to East Tennessee.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look for an adventure buddy, meet Darla
If you are looking for a new adventure buddy, our pet of the week, Darla, could be perfect for you.
Pigeon Forge Winterfest Will Be Bigger & Brighter in 2022
Pigeon Forge, Tennessee is a beautiful place to visit, especially during the winter months. We all know that when it comes to Pigeon Forge, there is so much to see and do there. Whether you visit in the summertime to visit Dollywood, or perhaps you want to go during the fall to check out the scenery and enjoy some delicious food, you can't go wrong. However, if you really want a magical time in the Smoky Mountains you need to check it out during the winter.
Roads closing for upcoming Knox Pride events
The Knox PrideFest is taking place this weekend, and the city warns that road closures will be in place around both events.
WATE
Dead Man’s Farm brings new scares for the 2022 Halloween season
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Dead Man’s Farm Haunted House attraction opens this weekend for people looking for a scare this Halloween season. Officials with Dead Man’s Farm said they have new scares, new scenes, and new characters to haunt anyone’s nightmares. Tickets now combine...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
Knoxville pizza shop owners lose Florida home, second pizzeria location
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Whether it’s sacrificing their profit to feed kids during a pandemic or offering free meals to anyone short on change through their “Pay It Forward” initiative, Little Nicky’s New York Pizza owners Dina and Nick Haddad always rise to the occasion when East Tennesseans are in need.
Family prepares to move into new Knoxville Habitat for Humanity neighborhood
A family of five is celebrating after they will become among the first to buy a home in Habitat for Humanity's new Knoxville neighborhood.
WATE
Largest adult pop-up consignment sale is back
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The biggest adult fashion shopping experience is back in Knoxville. StateMint Style Consignment brings out the best, mint condition apparel, shoes, accessories and more twice every year. Their Fall sale is back and has a record number of consigners this year. The sale will be...
Some East Tennessee festivals still planning to host crowds despite heavy rain from hurricane
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As Hurricane Ian pummels Florida, it will also push some wet weather into East Tennessee. Many of the festivals scheduled for the same weekend are still expecting to host big crowds — rain or shine. Knox Pride had to take a break from its Pridefest...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: West Knoxville home burns
A West Knoxville house was severely damaged by a fire that apparently started just after noon Thursday, authorities said. No one was hurt, and the house’s occupants were being aided by the American Red Cross, said Knoxville Fire Department Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks. “This afternoon at 12:32 p.m., Knox...
WATE
Country Star Kane Brown launches cereal for sale in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rising Country Star and Tennessee Native Kane Brown has his own cereal and you can get it at select Tennessee Krogers. Krogers in Knoxville and Nashville will have the cereal, Kane Krunch, on its selves. Kroger says Kane Krunch is a “chocolatey flavored rice cereal.” Each box costs $3.99 and a portion of the proceeds from sales will go to Brown’s charitable activities such as supporting the US armed forces, youth, and affordable housing initiatives.
WYSH AM 1380
Reminder: Senior Appreciation Day is Friday
As we have been reminding you on our Community Bulletin Board, the Anderson County Office on Aging invites everyone to Senior Appreciation Day at the Anderson County Senior Center at 96 Mariner Point Drive in Clinton this Friday, September 30th from 10 am to 2 pm. They will have food...
wvlt.tv
Young-Williams starting Empty the Shelters event Saturday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Young-Williams Animal Center is starting an Empty the Shelters campaign to help older dogs get adopted. “The big point is lets get these dogs [and cats] adopted. They offer us grant funding to get these dogs out of here,” YWAC employee Justin Young said. Officials...
New splashpad is coming to a Knox County park in 2023
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A popular Knox County park will have a new splashpad for the 2023 season, according to a release from the Knox County Mayor. It said that the demolition of Carl Cowan Park's current splashpad will start on October 3. It is the county's oldest park and according to the release, the splashpad there has been a place for families to gather for around 15 years.
Film industry ‘booming’ for Tennessee as movie shot in Knoxville premieres
The film and television industry continues to grow in Tennessee.
A star of 'God's Not Dead' to release new movie filmed in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In a Christian movie filmed in Knoxville and set to release on a streaming platform on October 6, a maintenance worker finds a new purpose in his life when he tries out for a Knoxville basketball team. The trailer to "Nothing is Impossible" features scenes that...
Private garden on the Tennessee River open for tours for 1 day
The garden of Sharon J. and Joe Pryse, the founders of The Trust Company of Tennessee, will be open for tours as a part of The Garden Conservancy’s “Open Days” initiative across the country. This is the chance for gardeners throughout Knoxville and Tennessee is see a garden designed by the late Ryan Gainey.
Comments / 0