Knoxville, TN

Covenant Convenient Care to Close Downtown in Early December

For me, it was one of the greatest one-two punches of good news I’ve ever reported: Downtown got an independent pharmacy in Phoenix Pharmacy and Fountain and downtown got a primary and urgent care clinic in Covenant Convenient Care. The pharmacy opened near the end of 2015 and the clinic opened in early 2016. Two critical services were added to the downtown resurgence, further allowing people to do their business without driving out of downtown.
99.5 WKDQ

Pigeon Forge Winterfest Will Be Bigger & Brighter in 2022

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee is a beautiful place to visit, especially during the winter months. We all know that when it comes to Pigeon Forge, there is so much to see and do there. Whether you visit in the summertime to visit Dollywood, or perhaps you want to go during the fall to check out the scenery and enjoy some delicious food, you can't go wrong. However, if you really want a magical time in the Smoky Mountains you need to check it out during the winter.
WATE

Dead Man’s Farm brings new scares for the 2022 Halloween season

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Dead Man’s Farm Haunted House attraction opens this weekend for people looking for a scare this Halloween season. Officials with Dead Man’s Farm said they have new scares, new scenes, and new characters to haunt anyone’s nightmares. Tickets now combine...
wvlt.tv

Knoxville pizza shop owners lose Florida home, second pizzeria location

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Whether it’s sacrificing their profit to feed kids during a pandemic or offering free meals to anyone short on change through their “Pay It Forward” initiative, Little Nicky’s New York Pizza owners Dina and Nick Haddad always rise to the occasion when East Tennesseans are in need.
WATE

Largest adult pop-up consignment sale is back

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The biggest adult fashion shopping experience is back in Knoxville. StateMint Style Consignment brings out the best, mint condition apparel, shoes, accessories and more twice every year. Their Fall sale is back and has a record number of consigners this year. The sale will be...
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: West Knoxville home burns

A West Knoxville house was severely damaged by a fire that apparently started just after noon Thursday, authorities said. No one was hurt, and the house’s occupants were being aided by the American Red Cross, said Knoxville Fire Department Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks. “This afternoon at 12:32 p.m., Knox...
WATE

Country Star Kane Brown launches cereal for sale in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rising Country Star and Tennessee Native Kane Brown has his own cereal and you can get it at select Tennessee Krogers. Krogers in Knoxville and Nashville will have the cereal, Kane Krunch, on its selves. Kroger says Kane Krunch is a “chocolatey flavored rice cereal.” Each box costs $3.99 and a portion of the proceeds from sales will go to Brown’s charitable activities such as supporting the US armed forces, youth, and affordable housing initiatives.
WYSH AM 1380

Reminder: Senior Appreciation Day is Friday

As we have been reminding you on our Community Bulletin Board, the Anderson County Office on Aging invites everyone to Senior Appreciation Day at the Anderson County Senior Center at 96 Mariner Point Drive in Clinton this Friday, September 30th from 10 am to 2 pm. They will have food...
wvlt.tv

Young-Williams starting Empty the Shelters event Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Young-Williams Animal Center is starting an Empty the Shelters campaign to help older dogs get adopted. “The big point is lets get these dogs [and cats] adopted. They offer us grant funding to get these dogs out of here,” YWAC employee Justin Young said. Officials...
WBIR

New splashpad is coming to a Knox County park in 2023

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A popular Knox County park will have a new splashpad for the 2023 season, according to a release from the Knox County Mayor. It said that the demolition of Carl Cowan Park's current splashpad will start on October 3. It is the county's oldest park and according to the release, the splashpad there has been a place for families to gather for around 15 years.
WATE

Private garden on the Tennessee River open for tours for 1 day

The garden of Sharon J. and Joe Pryse, the founders of The Trust Company of Tennessee, will be open for tours as a part of The Garden Conservancy’s “Open Days” initiative across the country. This is the chance for gardeners throughout Knoxville and Tennessee is see a garden designed by the late Ryan Gainey.
KNOXVILLE, TN

