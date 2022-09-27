Read full article on original website
hancockcollege.edu
Football #GAMEDAY Information: Bulldogs at Mt. San Antonio
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Allan Hancock College team is scheduled to travel to Mt. San Antonio College on Saturday, October 1st, for the final non-conference contest of the season. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 PM at Hilmer Lodge Stadium in Walnut, Calif. GAME DAY DETAILS. Fans are strongly encouraged...
hancockcollege.edu
Pruett & Black Lead Bulldogs with Top 15 Finishes at WSC #3
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - The Allan Hancock College women's golf program continued the 2022 campaign by competing in the third Western State Conference (WSC) event of the season, hosted by Moorpark College at Los Robles Greens. The Bulldogs finished in seventh place after posting a final four-player score of 406...
hancockcollege.edu
Cynthia Ramirez Named as National Junior College Player of the Week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Allan Hancock College women's soccer freshman, Cynthia Ramirez, has been honored as the United Soccer Coaches Association Junior College Women's Player of the Week for the week ending September 24. She becomes the first on record to receive the national award in program history. The award...
Daily Nexus
UCSB Sigma Nu fraternity closed following financial delinquency, alcohol violations, dishonesty with university and national organization
After nearly 40 years at UC Santa Barbara, the Sigma Nu fraternity is no longer recognized by the university as a lettered campus fraternity following the national Sigma Nu organization’s suspension of the chapter’s charter in July. The chapter and collegiate members violated a number of university and...
Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc
A water release from Cachuma Lake replenishes the Santa Ynez river below the dam. It is part of an agreement dating back to the 1950's. The post Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Surfer-Songwriter Returns forTwo Nights at the Santa Barbara Bowl
Read all of the stories in our “Fall’s Cultural Harvest” cover here. Even if he spends most of his time in Hawai‘i these days, Santa Barbara still considers Jack Johnson our own surfing-songwriting son. He studied film at UCSB, played Del Playa keggers in Isla Vista, and owns a home near the Montecito shoreline, where he lived when the town was more sleepy than chichi. If you’re a UCSB grad of a certain era, he may even be your friend, or a friend of a friend, or at least an up-close anecdote that you use to impress otherwise never-been-that-close fans of his mellow, campfire-perfect music.
calcoastnews.com
Phillips 66 shutting down refinery in Nipomo
Phillips 66 on Friday announced plans to shut its refinery in Nipomo during the first quarter of 2023. For more than 60 years, the 1,780-acre Santa Maria Refinery next to Highway 1 on the Nipomo Mesa has processed crude oil. Only about 200 acres is used for refinery purposes. The remaining approximately 1,600 acres is grazed by cattle, held as open space or used as a preservation area for wildlife in the Nipomo Dunes.
kclu.org
Hang 10, dudes! Surfing legend's life to be highlighted at South Coast events
He's a big wave surfing legend. Now, the life and career of Laird Hamilton is going to be celebrated with two events on the South Coast. Hamilton is known as a rebel in the surfing world. He’s tackled some of the world’s most challenging, and dangerous surf spots.
Marian Regional Medical Center verified as Level II Trauma Center
Marian Regional Medical Center was verified as a Level II Trauma Center by the ad hoc committee of the Committee on Trauma (COT) of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) on Wednesday. The post Marian Regional Medical Center verified as Level II Trauma Center appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Atascadero arrest records for Sept. 12 to 18
On Sept. 13, Lisa Marshall Strader, 38, of Templeton, was arrested in Atascadero for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol percent of .08 percent or higher. On Sept. 13, John Scott Rippy, 55, of Santa Maria, was arrested at 5900 Entrada Ave. for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol percent of .08 or higher.
Santa Barbara Independent
Controversy Erupts over Use of Spring Water by Gaviota Beach
When it rains in Santa Barbara County, the beaches might get about 10 or 15 inches over the course of a year, but at Gaviota Peak, it can be more like 60 inches. That’s been important for the life cycle of the steelhead trout that swim through the estuary alongside the campgrounds and parking lot at Gaviota State Beach to reach the upper stretches of Gaviota Creek, which wraps around the backside of Gaviota Peak. Keeping the estuary open and stocked with creek water is the intent of a lawsuit newly filed by the Coastal Ranches Conservancy against state Parks & Rec.
Death notices for Sept. 18-20
Richard Lane Bruton, age 88, of Atascadero, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 20. He was born Feb. 17, 1934. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery. Erik Segaurd Forsman II, age 79, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, Sept. 19. He was born Oct. 26, 1942. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
Santa Barbara Independent
UC Santa Barbara Student Reportedly Raped in On-Campus Housing
On the morning of the first day of the fall quarter, a UC Santa Barbara student was reportedly raped at an on-campus housing facility. Except to say the suspect was unknown, a “timely warning” broadcast to the student community four days later contained no further details. Kiki Reyes,...
Update: Students released from Templeton High School shelter in place
Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the bomb threat to campus.
Noozhawk
Car Crash Leads to Life-Changing Discovery for Bob Hawkins
“A car accident turned out to be a blessing in disguise, thanks to Cottage Health.”. Bob Hawkins has always enjoyed an active life, even in retirement. For a hobby, he loves to restore antique cars and convert them to hot rods. He currently owns a 1929 Ford Model A Roadster,...
andnowuknow.com
Gold Coast Packing’s Crystal Chavez Speaks on Tight Broccoli Market
SANTA MARIA, CA - Gracing plates and dishes in multiple culinary creations, broccoli plays a popular recurring role in several cuisines, and shoppers can’t get enough of it. With the industry witnessing a tight market for the category, I tapped Crystal Chavez from Gold Coast Packing to get a read on the increased prices hitting shelves.
Be Advised: Templeton High School is Sheltered in Place
TEMPLETON — UPDATE 1:31 p.m.: Students are being evacuated from their classrooms to an open area. A second notice has been sent to parents informing them students are being evacuated from Templeton High School. A note with a bomb threat was found indicated a specific time. With that time approaching, and law enforcement’s search incomplete, the evacuation was enacted to ensure the search is completed.
Lompoc Record
More than 150 expected to Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Waller Park in Santa Maria
Families and friends of Alzheimer’s patients and others who support finding an end to the disease will take the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday morning in Santa Maria. After being held at Rotary Centennial Park last year, the walk will return to its original location at Waller Park, where members of the public can sign up to participate in the walk at 8:30 a.m. at 3107 Orcutt Road or just cheer for the walkers as they make laps around the grounds.
Noozhawk
1428 Laguna St B, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Immaculate Craftsman townhome located between the premiere Upper East neighborhood and Downtown Santa Barbara. Built in 2006 and tastefully appointed and updated since, this home is ideally situated at the end of the complex, enjoying exceptional privacy and a quiet setting. Additional windows and South facing exposure create an abundance of natural light. Stay cool with one of the only homes in Laguna Court outfitted with 3 zones of A/C. Peek-a-boo ocean views are displayed from the primary bedroom suite. Both bedroom suites boast high vaulted ceilings. The oversized, finished 2 car garage features custom cabinets and storage, EV charging, and a home gym setup. Excellent walkability with Alice Keck Park and Kids World just a block away. A quick jaunt to the Old Mission and Rose Garde.
sitelinesb.com
Café Stella Announced a Closing Date
••• Don’t be fooled by the name: Validation Ale is more than just a beer hall, with a robust menu of food. With those big windows and doors open, it makes a delightful place for lunch—and on the weekday I went, it was nice and quiet. The more people in your party, the easier you’ll find it to justify the totchos (above).
