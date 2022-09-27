Read full article on original website
everythinglubbock.com
Texas woman gives kidney to old friend
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — From Temple, Texas to Mississippi, the connections made in the small Texas town go far, even after people move away. A Temple woman’s actions not only rekindled a friendship, but also saved a life. For the last few years, Martha Adell-Frederick spent 11...
Houston Chronicle
Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Renovating a Historic Castle in Waco, Texas
Design duo Chip and Joanna Gaines are taking on their biggest fixer yet: an over 100-year-old historic castle in Waco, Texas. Coming on Friday, October 14 to the Magnolia Network, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home - The Castle will feature six half-hour long episodes documenting the couple's total overhaul of a once-abandoned Central Texas estate.
fox44news.com
McGregor ISD speaks in wake of Thursday shooting
McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – The McGregor Independent School District is mourning the loss of the deaths of two current and one former student. Superintendent James Lenamon said in a statement to parents and families on Friday afternoon that they were “devastated” to learn about the identities of those who were killed in the shooting on Thursday.
News Channel 25
California family moving to Waco loses over $100K in stolen property: Police
BELLMEAD, Texas — A family moving to Central Texas from California has lost about $100,000 in property after their moving truck was stolen, police said. On Monday, September 26, police said a 26-foot Penske moving truck with a 20-foot cargo trailer was stolen from the 1500 block of North Interstate-35, according to the Bellmead Police Department.
KWTX
Friends open comic, sports memorabilia shop in Waco, say people are investing in collectables
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - During a recession, people often put money into things like real estate or silver and gold...but how about comic books and sports memorabilia?. The owners of a brand new collectors shop in downtown Waco say, during these uncertain economic times, customers are coming to them to invest in something that has financial--and nostalgic--value.
Texas has 2 of the best activities in the United States, report says
When it comes to having a good time, relaxing sure is fun, but getting out and about is truly where you're able to create some of the fondest memories with the ones you love.
KWTX
Good News Friday: September 30, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Killeen mayor, Debbie Nash-king, was recently appointed as Vice-Chair of the Veteran Affairs Task Force for the U.S Conference of Mayors. The conference is an organization of cities with a population of 30,000 or more. Nash-king is now one of 48 board members in the conference. Temple...
fox44news.com
Killeen community will walk against domestic violence
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department will host its second annual Community Walk Against Domestic Violence this Saturday. The City says this event will be at the Lions Club Park from 11 a.m. until 2p.m. It is free and open to the public. Mayor Debbie Nash-King will present a proclamation and help bring awareness and support to victims and survivors of domestic violence.
These Are Killeen, Texas’ Top 3 Authentic Pizza Shops You Must Try
You would think living in Killeen, Texas you wouldn’t be able to find decent Italian food, but you also have to keep in mind that we are next to the largest Army base in the United States, which brings all types of people to be stationed right here in Central Texas. Some of them bring recipes!
Help! Killeen, Texas Is Looking For Alleged Thief Spotted in Front Yard
I’m not exactly sure what’s going on in Killeen, Texas, but it's sad to see someone get out of their car in broad daylight and help himself to someone else's property. That's what a resident claims happened, and they've shared security footage they say proves it. WHAT IS...
Waco woman's restaurant honors life of late daughter
Martinez and her family immigrated from Mexico about a decade ago, seeking a better life. Today, you'll find her serving loyal customers at Lupita's Restaurant and Bakery on 19th Street in Waco.
Beto O'Rourke Visits a Military Town as He Looks to Gain Their Support
On Wednesday, Beto O’Rourke is holding a rally in Killeen Texas, a big military town where Fort Hood is located. Beto O’Rourke is holding his rally “Plan to Win” at The Social Instance, 2201 S. W.S. Young Drive, Suite 111-C. The event is open to the public.
Child Abduction in Harker Heights, Texas Stopped By Two Witnesses
Two good Samaritans are being praised after police say they saved a child who was being abducted in broad daylight in Harker Heights, Texas. Our news partners at KWTX report that shortly after 4PM on Wednesday, September 28, a young child was lured into a vehicle by a stranger. The attempted abduction took place at the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane.
KWTX
McGregor ISD along with its students lift up their community following a shooting that left five people dead
MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - The McGregor community woke up this morning to a hole left by those five lives lost on Thursday. As everyone tries to find a bit of normalcy during these times, McGregor ISD and its students are doing what they can to make that happen. Now the...
KWTX
Stranger lures child into vehicle in Harker Heights; witnesses intervene
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Police are praising the quick action of two Good Samaritans who intervened when a stranger lured a child into a vehicle Wednesday afternoon. It happened shortly after 4 p.m. at the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane. A preliminary investigation revealed the child was...
Central Texas Man Arrested For Allegedly Stalking Falls County, Texas Teacher
A man in Central Texas is facing charges of stalking after police say an investigation revealed disturbing evidence at his home in Falls County. The case first began on September 24th, 2022. According to a post from the Falls County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement received a notice from the Rosebud-Lott High School about an unnamed teacher who was receiving threatening emails.
Killeen car service center withheld car for months, car owner wants answers
KILLEEN, Texas — Alexis Rodriguez bought a brand new Hyundai Sonata in December. In late June, early July his car began giving him problems, not braking properly and not starting. He initially took the car to the Service Max Service Center, the service center for Killeen Hyundai. A few...
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove ISD implements new technology to detect online threats
The amount of time children spend glued to a screen has risen dramatically in the last 20 years. According to ChildWise, children ages 5 to 16 spend an average of six and a half hours a day in front of a screen compared with around three hours in 1995. Teenage boys spend the longest, with an average of eight hours. Teenage girls now spend an average of seven-and-a-half- hours a day watching screens.
KBTX.com
FBI, Milam County Sheriff’s Office investigating threat made to Cameron ISD
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) -One juvenile was arrested Friday evening after making an online threat to cause harm to Cameron ISD. In a statement, the Milam County Sheriff’s Office says the FBI received a tip from a person who had knowledge of the online threat. Officials say school resource deputies...
baylorlariat.com
What to Do in Waco: Sept. 30 – Oct. 2
Light in the Piazza | Sept. 30 & Oct.1 : 7:30 p.m., Sept. Oct. 2 : 2:30 p.m. | Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive | Tickets are $22 – 25 | “Light in the Piazza” has many elements of a romantic musical with whirlwind love and the disproval of two families.
