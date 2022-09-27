ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

everythinglubbock.com

Texas woman gives kidney to old friend

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — From Temple, Texas to Mississippi, the connections made in the small Texas town go far, even after people move away. A Temple woman’s actions not only rekindled a friendship, but also saved a life. For the last few years, Martha Adell-Frederick spent 11...
TEMPLE, TX
Houston Chronicle

Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Renovating a Historic Castle in Waco, Texas

Design duo Chip and Joanna Gaines are taking on their biggest fixer yet: an over 100-year-old historic castle in Waco, Texas. Coming on Friday, October 14 to the Magnolia Network, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home - The Castle will feature six half-hour long episodes documenting the couple's total overhaul of a once-abandoned Central Texas estate.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

McGregor ISD speaks in wake of Thursday shooting

McGREGOR, Texas (FOX 44) – The McGregor Independent School District is mourning the loss of the deaths of two current and one former student. Superintendent James Lenamon said in a statement to parents and families on Friday afternoon that they were “devastated” to learn about the identities of those who were killed in the shooting on Thursday.
MCGREGOR, TX
News Channel 25

California family moving to Waco loses over $100K in stolen property: Police

BELLMEAD, Texas — A family moving to Central Texas from California has lost about $100,000 in property after their moving truck was stolen, police said. On Monday, September 26, police said a 26-foot Penske moving truck with a 20-foot cargo trailer was stolen from the 1500 block of North Interstate-35, according to the Bellmead Police Department.
BELLMEAD, TX
KWTX

Good News Friday: September 30, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Killeen mayor, Debbie Nash-king, was recently appointed as Vice-Chair of the Veteran Affairs Task Force for the U.S Conference of Mayors. The conference is an organization of cities with a population of 30,000 or more. Nash-king is now one of 48 board members in the conference. Temple...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen community will walk against domestic violence

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department will host its second annual Community Walk Against Domestic Violence this Saturday. The City says this event will be at the Lions Club Park from 11 a.m. until 2p.m. It is free and open to the public. Mayor Debbie Nash-King will present a proclamation and help bring awareness and support to victims and survivors of domestic violence.
KILLEEN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Child Abduction in Harker Heights, Texas Stopped By Two Witnesses

Two good Samaritans are being praised after police say they saved a child who was being abducted in broad daylight in Harker Heights, Texas. Our news partners at KWTX report that shortly after 4PM on Wednesday, September 28, a young child was lured into a vehicle by a stranger. The attempted abduction took place at the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
US105

Central Texas Man Arrested For Allegedly Stalking Falls County, Texas Teacher

A man in Central Texas is facing charges of stalking after police say an investigation revealed disturbing evidence at his home in Falls County. The case first began on September 24th, 2022. According to a post from the Falls County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement received a notice from the Rosebud-Lott High School about an unnamed teacher who was receiving threatening emails.
FALLS COUNTY, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Copperas Cove ISD implements new technology to detect online threats

The amount of time children spend glued to a screen has risen dramatically in the last 20 years. According to ChildWise, children ages 5 to 16 spend an average of six and a half hours a day in front of a screen compared with around three hours in 1995. Teenage boys spend the longest, with an average of eight hours. Teenage girls now spend an average of seven-and-a-half- hours a day watching screens.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
baylorlariat.com

What to Do in Waco: Sept. 30 – Oct. 2

Light in the Piazza | Sept. 30 & Oct.1 : 7:30 p.m., Sept. Oct. 2 : 2:30 p.m. | Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive | Tickets are $22 – 25 | “Light in the Piazza” has many elements of a romantic musical with whirlwind love and the disproval of two families.
WACO, TX

