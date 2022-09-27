At one point in the documentary "Bodega de Edgar," Paso Robles winemaker Edgar Torres bends down to pick up a foot-long chunk of limestone from the soil of a scenic vineyard. "This is a perfect example of what's underneath the soil," he says, turning the rock over in his hands. "Just imagine — the vine has to go through it and anchor itself. By doing that, it's struggling. The concentration on everything — the flavor, the color, the natural chemistry going on here — is very special."

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO