hancockcollege.edu
Football #GAMEDAY Information: Bulldogs at Mt. San Antonio
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Allan Hancock College team is scheduled to travel to Mt. San Antonio College on Saturday, October 1st, for the final non-conference contest of the season. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 PM at Hilmer Lodge Stadium in Walnut, Calif. GAME DAY DETAILS. Fans are strongly encouraged...
hancockcollege.edu
Pruett & Black Lead Bulldogs with Top 15 Finishes at WSC #3
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - The Allan Hancock College women's golf program continued the 2022 campaign by competing in the third Western State Conference (WSC) event of the season, hosted by Moorpark College at Los Robles Greens. The Bulldogs finished in seventh place after posting a final four-player score of 406...
hancockcollege.edu
Cynthia Ramirez Named as National Junior College Player of the Week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Allan Hancock College women's soccer freshman, Cynthia Ramirez, has been honored as the United Soccer Coaches Association Junior College Women's Player of the Week for the week ending September 24. She becomes the first on record to receive the national award in program history. The award...
Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc
A water release from Cachuma Lake replenishes the Santa Ynez river below the dam. It is part of an agreement dating back to the 1950's. The post Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Red Light Roundup 09/19 – 09/25/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. September 19, 2022. 21:54— Bradley John...
KCET
Rooted in Struggle: Meet Mexican Americans Working in the Wine Industry
At one point in the documentary "Bodega de Edgar," Paso Robles winemaker Edgar Torres bends down to pick up a foot-long chunk of limestone from the soil of a scenic vineyard. "This is a perfect example of what's underneath the soil," he says, turning the rock over in his hands. "Just imagine — the vine has to go through it and anchor itself. By doing that, it's struggling. The concentration on everything — the flavor, the color, the natural chemistry going on here — is very special."
CHP identifies Los Osos man killed in Hwy 41 crash
A 20-year-old man from Los Osos killed in a crash Monday morning on Highway 41 between Morro Bay and Atascadero has been identified by the California Highway Patrol as Justin William West.
Santa Barbara Independent
UC Santa Barbara Student Reportedly Raped in On-Campus Housing
On the morning of the first day of the fall quarter, a UC Santa Barbara student was reportedly raped at an on-campus housing facility. Except to say the suspect was unknown, a “timely warning” broadcast to the student community four days later contained no further details. Kiki Reyes,...
New Nipomo shopping center opens, bringing added business, traffic to busy downtown area
NIPOMO, Calif. -- The long-planned new Nipomo shopping center has opened for business, bringing added shopping and increased traffic to the busy downtown area. Located along S. Frontage Road, near the intersection of Tefft Street and the Highway 101 on and off ramps, the shopping center features four new businesses. The shopping center is located The post New Nipomo shopping center opens, bringing added business, traffic to busy downtown area appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Body found in San Luis Obispo field "not suspicious", police say
San Luis Obispo police say the death of a man whose body was found in a field Thursday morning does not appear to be suspicious at this time.
biteofthebest.com
Not to be Missed: Old West Cinnamon Rolls, Pismo Beach, CA
Not to be Missed: Old West Cinnamon Rolls, Pismo Beach, CA. “Do not miss the warm cinnamon rolls at Old West,” we were told. Our family, who live in San Luis Obispo, came to visit us at the home I rented on Pismo Beach for what I termed Camp Grammie (Also referred to as Camp Grimby, Camp Pismo Beach and Camp Everyone!) It was the first time I had vacationed with all three grandkids. Like camp, I had activities planned to keep them busy.
Santa Barbara Independent
Controversy Erupts over Use of Spring Water by Gaviota Beach
When it rains in Santa Barbara County, the beaches might get about 10 or 15 inches over the course of a year, but at Gaviota Peak, it can be more like 60 inches. That’s been important for the life cycle of the steelhead trout that swim through the estuary alongside the campgrounds and parking lot at Gaviota State Beach to reach the upper stretches of Gaviota Creek, which wraps around the backside of Gaviota Peak. Keeping the estuary open and stocked with creek water is the intent of a lawsuit newly filed by the Coastal Ranches Conservancy against state Parks & Rec.
calcoastnews.com
Cambria and Cayucos residents facing huge garbage rate increases
Amid public outrage, officials in Cayucos and Cambria have agreed to raise trash rates over 40%. While trash rates throughout the state are increasing because of new regulations regarding food waste and increases in gas prices, Cambria and Cayucos rate hikes are almost double average projected increases. In Cayucos, rates are set to increase 43.3%.
Update: Students released from Templeton High School shelter in place
Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the bomb threat to campus.
Santa Barbara Independent
How Will Goleta Change Hollister in Old Town?
In the hope of creating a more neighborly feeling along Hollister Avenue in Old Town — as well as adding restaurant parklets and 25 more parking spaces — the City of Goleta is asking for a consultation on the new project with its citizens on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Goleta Community Center.
New Times
Arroyo Grande has three mayor candidates
The Revolutionary War. Water polo. Ding Dongs. The three candidates vying for Arroyo Grande's mayoral seat are respectively banking on these symbols and more in their campaigns for November. Incumbent Caren Ray Russom is hoping to retain her position for a third term, and she has competition from Gaea Powell—whose...
CHP identifies victim of deadly rollover crash on Highway 41
A 20-year-old SLO County man was killed in the crash on Monday.
New desalination plant proposed for SLO County
As droughts increase and water insecurity becomes more widespread, the Public Works Department of San Luis Obispo County is looking for a "drought-proof" solution to our water supply issues.
Drunk driver arrested after chase on Highway 101, CHP says
CHP officers spotted the woman “recklessly driving” while they were recovering a gun from the side of the highway, the agency said.
Have you been following the Kristin Smart case? Share your thoughts
The Tribune wants to speak with community members who have followed the Kristin Smart case or feel connected to it.
