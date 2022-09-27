Read full article on original website
hancockcollege.edu
Football #GAMEDAY Information: Bulldogs at Mt. San Antonio
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Allan Hancock College team is scheduled to travel to Mt. San Antonio College on Saturday, October 1st, for the final non-conference contest of the season. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 PM at Hilmer Lodge Stadium in Walnut, Calif. GAME DAY DETAILS. Fans are strongly encouraged...
hancockcollege.edu
Pruett & Black Lead Bulldogs with Top 15 Finishes at WSC #3
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - The Allan Hancock College women's golf program continued the 2022 campaign by competing in the third Western State Conference (WSC) event of the season, hosted by Moorpark College at Los Robles Greens. The Bulldogs finished in seventh place after posting a final four-player score of 406...
hancockcollege.edu
Cynthia Ramirez Named as National Junior College Player of the Week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Allan Hancock College women's soccer freshman, Cynthia Ramirez, has been honored as the United Soccer Coaches Association Junior College Women's Player of the Week for the week ending September 24. She becomes the first on record to receive the national award in program history. The award...
