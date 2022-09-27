Read full article on original website
Suspect at large after punching and robbing a man
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect is still at large after knocking a man to the ground and stealing his wallet, according to the Madison Police Department. A little after midnight on Sunday morning, the victim was walking in the 3400 block of Manchester Rd. near McKee road. The man...
HealthNet of Rock County opening new facility in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. — After six months of construction, a new healthcare center is set to open Monday in Janesville to help underserved residents in Rock County. HealthNet of Rock County’s new 12,500-square-foot facility at 113 S. Franklin St. will allow it to double its medical services and triple its dental services while also adding behavioral health services. CEO Ian Hedges...
Former Madison resident shares her experience with Hurricane Ian
A new poll shows independent voters breaking toward the Republican candidates in Wisconsin's top two races this fall and giving them the edge with just over a month to go until Election Day. |. The Columbus City Council is dissolving the local municipal court, following a vote Thursday night.
Police: Beloit 4-year-old killed by car
UPDATE: The 4-year-old has passed away from their injuries. BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — A 4-year-old was hit by a car in Beloit Saturday morning, according to police. It happened around 9:40 a.m. at a sports complex in the 3300 block of Prairie Avenue, according to the Beloit Police Department. The child was taken to a […]
UWPD arrest suspect for threating students in UW residents halls
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 22-year-old was arrested in Madison Thursday after making threats towards students in a UW-Madison residence hall, according to UW Police Department. UWPD responded to reports about an individual making threatening statements at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday at Witte Residents Hall. According to police, a witness...
Beloit police: Child struck by vehicle near sports complex dies
BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit police are investigating after they said a child was hit by a vehicle Saturday. The child later died. Police said a four-year-old child was struck by a vehicle near the youth sports complex in the 3300 block of Prairie Avenue at around 9:40 a.m. The child was taken to a local hospital. At 1:45 p.m....
Robbery suspect claimed boyfriend threatened her
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman allegedly tried to rob a Madison convenience store early Friday morning by claiming her boyfriend was outside threatening her life. According to the Madison Police Department, she told the clerks that her boyfriend had a gun and said he would kill her if she did not go through with the robbery.
Madison Mayor: Contract negotiations settled with 3 unions
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison Mayor’s Office announced Thursday that contract negotiations with three unions representing the city’s police department, fire department and Madison Metro have been settled, which include raises for police. The mayor explained that a Madison Professional Police Officers Association (MPPOA) agreement...
New rental scam circulating widely in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department is cautioning Madison residents about a new rental scam circulating widely in the city. Individuals reporting the fraud have said that they’ve been scammed into sending money electronically to “landlords” to rent a property. However, they later found out that the property did not exist, was unavailable to rent, or the person they were speaking with neither owned nor managed the property.
MPD: Armed robber climbed into victim’s car and demanded cash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators are searching for the man who held up an individual outside a convenience store on Madison’s west side late Thursday afternoon. According to the Madison Police Department, the victim pulled into the Kelley’s Market, in the 900 block of Gammon Rd., around 4:40 p.m., at which point the armed suspect climbed into the backseat.
Man supposed to do some remodeling, reportedly grows weed instead at Lake Geneva area home
A Bloomfield man faces several drug-related charges after reportedly growing marijuana in a home outside Lake Geneva that he was supposed to be remodeling. Charles G. Kummerow Jr., 42, of 1355 Hillside Dr., has been charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, second and subsequent offense, repeater; felony bail jumping, repeater; possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, second and subsequent offense, repeater; and possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeater.
Affordable healthcare clinic opens Monday in Janesville
Kelly Sheffield interview 6p.m. Friends and family of Cottage Grove Fire Department firefighter Nathan Walker are mourning the loss of the husband, father, firefighter and Marine Corp veteran. Screamin' Acres opening for its 11th season with new scares.
Cold case: Natasha Cleary, Marquwon Owens and Katarion Friar
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department is still looking for the person or persons responsible for triple homicide that occurred in 2011 on the city’s northwest side. Natasha Cleary and her sons, Marquwon Owens, 12, and Katarion Friar, 2., were found among the ashes of a house fire on Sunday, April 17, 2011, […]
Madison police say they are being ‘inundated’ with reports of rent scams
Madison police say they are currently being 'inundated' with fraud complaints about rental scams across the city.
Police investigating armed robbery at west Madison gas station
MADISON, Wis. — A man with a handgun robbed a person at a gas station on Madison’s west side Thursday afternoon, the city’s police department said. In an incident report, police said the victim had parked at the Kelley’s Market at the corner of Gammon and Schroeder roads around 4:40 p.m. Before the victim got out of the vehicle, a...
Wrong turn blamed for rollover wreck in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A rollover crash on Madison’s west side during Friday morning rush hour is being blamed on a driver who turned onto the wrong street and tried to turn around. According to the Madison Police Department, the driver was on Tokay Blvd. shortly before 8:30 a.m....
Wisconsin furniture scam suspect tries again, doesn’t get far
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man involved in a scam that fraudulently bought nearly $30,000 of furniture in Wisconsin has tried again. The Marshfield Police Department first reported a couple was scamming furniture stores in August on the 23-24. Sales clerks told officers the man gave a pin number...
MPD: Officer dragged behind vehicle, second suspect on the loose
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Department officer was dragged behind a vehicle Wednesday night after trying to arrest a wanted person and a second suspect is on the loose. The officer saw a wanted person enter the Kwik Trip on Northport Dr. around 7:40 p.m. when an officer...
MPD: Suspect was dancing all alone in the middle of the night
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 28-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning after a caller alerted police someone was “dancing around in the middle of the nowhere by himself.”. The suspect was still in the 5400 block of High Crossing Blvd., and still dancing shortly before 3 a.m. when...
MPD: Roll-over crash kills one, another hospitalized
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department and Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a roll-over crash Friday night that resulted in one driver being killed and another hospitalized. Around 8 p.m. Friday, officials responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of USH 12 EB and CTH...
