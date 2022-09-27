Modern Warfare 2 Shadow Ban: How To Fix Shadow Ban, Plus Why Am I Shadow Banned in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2?

Call of Duty: Warzone will reportedly be cutting out entire maps when its sequel releases in about two months. Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the biggest games of all-time, largely thanks to its free-to-play nature and constantly updating roster of content. The game has been running strong since it launched in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, giving countless people something new to play at home without having to pay for anything besides a device to play it on. As the game continued to evolve, it expanded beyond a traditional BR game with new modes and maps like Rebirth Island.

