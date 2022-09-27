ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Modern Warfare 2 Shadow Ban: How To Fix Shadow Ban, Plus Why Am I Shadow Banned in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2?

By Steven Shaw
stealthoptional.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘Modern Warfare 2’ cheats will face “action” from Infinity Ward

Infinity Ward has confirmed that it will be “taking live action” against cheaters in Modern Warfare 2, following concern over the prevalence of hackers in the shooter. In a tweet posted on Saturday (September 24), Infinity Ward outlined some of the action it would take as the last beta for Modern Warfare 2 entered its final days.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game
TechSpot

Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker

What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Modern Warfare 2 Clip Sparks Debate Over Aim Assist

A recent tweet from MaxiqTV featured a clip of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's aim assist and fans of the long-running series everywhere chimed in about how they felt. Call of Duty is no stranger to aim assist as it helps players on controller hit their shots more consistently. The level of aim assist has varied between entries in the long-running series but it appears that Modern Warfare 2 will be taking it up a notch.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

New PS5 Modern Warfare 2 Console Bundle Revealed

Sony has revealed a new PS5 bundle that packages the current-gen console with a digital copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The bundle is available only through preordering on the PlayStation Direct store and comes with everything else a typical PS5 comes with -- DualSense controller, the appropriate cables and a pre-installed digital copy of Astro's Playroom. (We first saw it via the Wario64 Twitter account.)
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
Centre Daily

Call of Duty x Young & Reckless Collab Revealed

Two Call of Duty: Warzone x Young & Reckless T-Shirts are available now exclusively online. The latest collab between the two was announced on Sept. 23, and includes two new offerings that will likely catch the eye of many longtime Warzone fans. The Warzone x Young & Reckless collab includes...
VIDEO GAMES
Latifi

Is This The Most Effective Modern Warfare 2 Strategy Ever?

There is no one definitive answer to this question, as the most powerful modern warfare 2 strategies vary depending on the player's individual playing style. However, some of the most common and powerful strategies include using the right weapons and attachments for your team, using terrain to your advantage, and using teamwork to achieve success.
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone Reportedly Removing Maps When Sequel Releases

Call of Duty: Warzone will reportedly be cutting out entire maps when its sequel releases in about two months. Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the biggest games of all-time, largely thanks to its free-to-play nature and constantly updating roster of content. The game has been running strong since it launched in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, giving countless people something new to play at home without having to pay for anything besides a device to play it on. As the game continued to evolve, it expanded beyond a traditional BR game with new modes and maps like Rebirth Island.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Warzone maps could be removed when Warzone 2.0 drops

Warzone 2.0 is on the horizon, with fans still getting their aim training in the original Call of Duty Warzone title. Rumors have surfaced that two maps will be removed as soon as Warzone 2.0 launches sometime next year. While both Warzone and Warzone 2.0 are free-to-play, there are bound...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone’s ‘final free content update’ drops tomorrow

The Last Stand midseason update is the “final free content update” for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone—and it’s adding a bunch of new content tomorrow. Rebirth Island fans can look forward to the Resurgence Supreme game mode adding a fun twist to the popular mode. In Resurgence Supreme, ground loot is made up of epic quality or higher items. The gameplay has also been “fine-tuned for competitive gameplay,” introducing adjustments to health points and removal of “extraneous items,” among other changes. Expect the Resurgence Countdown to be increased in the mode, although the values of each action have also been doubled to “reward active play.”
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

A Black Ops Cold War update is causing Battle.net to crash

Treyarch’s Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War update has been plagued with unfortunate crashes and black screens, leaving fans scratching their heads. Treyarch has been under the pump, investigating the cause and searching for the potential solution to the Battle.net crashes. The problems arose as soon the Black...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA 6 Reportedly Rebooted Development Around Red Dead Redemption 2's Release

Rockstar Games reportedly rebooted development on Grand Theft Auto VI around the release of Red Dead Redemption 2. GTA 6 is probably the most highly anticipated game on the horizon given it's the follow-up to the second best selling game of all-time. Grand Theft Auto V had a massive impact when it was released in 2013 and it has only continued to grow in the years since thanks to GTA Online. However, a direct follow-up wasn't Rockstar Games' immediate priority as it opted to make Red Dead Redemption 2, a prequel to its 2010 western that was showered in praise. Apparently, though, this wasn't the only thing the developer was working on.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy