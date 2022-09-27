ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WATCH: Florida man waves US flag during Hurricane Ian

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WFLA) — It wouldn’t be a Florida hurricane without a Florida man doing something potentially risky in life-threatening conditions. In a video posted to Twitter, a man in Cape Coral was seen waving an American flag while being battered by the heavy winds from Hurricane Ian Wednesday.
After open fires cause fifth death, State Fire Marshal issues warning

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Southeast Louisiana and parts of Mississippi are under a red flag warning as of Wednesday, September 28. People are being asked not to engage in open burning due to current weather conditions. BRPROUD’s Chief Meteorologist Ashley Ruiz said, “We’ve had some pretty dry times in...
More deaths in Florida after Hurricane Ian, report says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The number of deaths following Hurricane Ian’s rampage in Florida is continuing to rise, according to reports. Saturday morning, the Associated Press reported that there were 27 deaths after Hurricane Ian, some of them directly caused by the hurricane. The Florida Medical Examiners Commission...
GOHSEP sends aid to Florida in wake of Hurricane Ian

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Hurricane Ian tore through Florida leaving a trail of devastation in its wake. Now, Florida is reaching out to neighboring states for help. After major natural disasters, it’s common for states to seek out help from other states. The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) Director Casey Tingle said after all the help Florida has given Louisiana, there was no hesitation.
Louisiana state parks offering discount on reservations this fall

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Office of State Parks is offering a special discount on overnight stays this fall. “As the weather starts turning cooler, it will be the perfect time of year to get out and enjoy our Louisiana State Parks. From world-class fishing at Jimmie Davis and North Toledo Bend to horseback riding at Chemin-A-Haut, Lake Bistineau, or Bogue Chitto state parks, maybe play a round of disc golf at Lake Claiborne, or ride the ATV trail at South Toledo Bend, there is something for everyone to enjoy this fall,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.
Baton Rouge firefighter heads to Florida to help with recovery efforts

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana group is heading to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The Louisiana State Urban Search and Rescue Task Force announced that the State Fire Marshal’s Incident Management Team consisting of ten people is going to Fort Myers Beach to help in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
United Cajun Navy sends resources to Florida

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Hurricane Ian ripped through Florida Wednesday, dropping more than a foot of rain in some areas and bringing with it a life-threatening storm surge that destroyed roads and homes. The United Cajun Navy has divided its efforts both on the ground in hard-hit areas...
Authorities searching for female suspect in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A female suspect from LaPlace could be in the Baton Rouge area, officials with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the area of East 21st Street regarding a homicide on Oct. 1. An unidentified victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds. Through an investigation, deputies determined Ashley Marie Johnson-Washington as the suspect.
LSP invites families to free event Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police (LSP) will host a family-friendly event on Saturday, Oct. 1. The free family event will have demonstrations with patrol units, helicopters, the LSP Bomb Robot, a car seat safety check, health screenings, and more. Kids can participate in different activities, play games, and see the K-9 exhibit.
Multiple cheese brands recalled after multi-state Listeria outbreak

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Centers for Disease Control is warning people to throw out a variety of cheese brands after a multistate outbreak of Listeria. The recall includes more than twenty brands of brie and camembert cheese that were sold nationwide at supermarkets, other retail stores, and wholesale stores.
Louisiana SNAP benefits increasing in October

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — SNAP benefits in Louisiana will be increasing starting Oct. 1 as the cost of food increases. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is increasing monthly allotments after reviewing data on food expenditures. A single-member household’s maximum benefit is increasing from $250 to $281 per month, according to the Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services (DCFS).
Toxic plant can kill livestock, domestic animals

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The highly toxic perilla mint (Perilla Frutescens) is in full bloom across Louisiana, and researchers warn ranchers to protect their livestock from the plant, which could kill them if ingested. Perilla mint is native to east Asia, where its seeds are used in cooking,...
Louisiana Department of Health launches statewide effort to stop opioid crisis

(KLFY) – Following an increase in fentanyl-related deaths all over Louisiana, the Department of Health is launching a statewide effort to stop the crisis. Chief Medicolegal Investoagator Keith Talamo told News 10, “In 2021 there were 137 overdoses and 101 of them contained fentanyl. Just from January to May 2022 there were 82 overdose deaths containing fentanyl.”
