BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Office of State Parks is offering a special discount on overnight stays this fall. “As the weather starts turning cooler, it will be the perfect time of year to get out and enjoy our Louisiana State Parks. From world-class fishing at Jimmie Davis and North Toledo Bend to horseback riding at Chemin-A-Haut, Lake Bistineau, or Bogue Chitto state parks, maybe play a round of disc golf at Lake Claiborne, or ride the ATV trail at South Toledo Bend, there is something for everyone to enjoy this fall,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO