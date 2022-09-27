Zac Efron definitely doesn’t want to miss out on a chance for a Marvel Cinematic Universe paycheck! The High School Musical vet stopped by the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday (September 30) and revealed he is ready to sign up for a superhero role. After Jimmy told Zac that there were casting rumors about the movie company looking for a Zac Efron-type star, the actor coyly replied, “Really? They could just call me.”

