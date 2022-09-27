ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

NewsNation shares what to expect at the TX governor debate

By Malley Jones
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=451z3f_0iCmRUGQ00

Texas ( FOX 44 ) – The close race between Governor Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke is receiving attention across the nation.

Their one and only debate will be happening Friday on Fox 44.

He says the stakes are very high because the race has been so close and this is the only debate both men agreed to do.

The political editor for NewsNation, Chris Stirewalt, says with Governor Abbott putting his eggs in one basket with this debate, Beto O’Rourke is hoping it will change the trajectory of the race.

He sees Abbott talking about border security, high prices and crime, while O’Rourke focuses on school safety, gun control, and abortion.

Abortion being a topic he expects to change the electorate- targeting people who might not otherwise vote.

“Democrats in special elections around the country have seen huge surges in voter participation and voter interest around this issue,” O’Rourke. “And what O’Rourke needs to win is to have a different electorate than there was in Texas in 2010 because if you get the same electorate again, you probably get about the same results.”

He says Texas is a highly inelastic state with consistent republican leaders. But, Texas is getting younger and more democratic.

Although there hasn’t been a democratic Texas governor in nearly 30 years, he believes will happen whether that takes 10 years or it happens in November.

Stirewalt expects people across the nation to be watching because the border topic forms the undercurrent of the American political debate. So they want to see what Texans think about the issue.

Also, people are looking at these two as national leaders beyond what they’re doing in Texas after O’Rourke recently ran for president and Greg Abbott is expected to do so in 2024.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
KLST/KSAN

Abbott spotlights Operation Lone Star before gubernatorial debate

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott put a spotlight on his Operation Lone Star law enforcement efforts at the Texas-Mexico border ahead of Friday’s gubernatorial debate in the Rio Grande Valley. Abbott and Democratic Party challenger Beto O’Rourke will appear in the first and only scheduled debate of the 2022 gubernatorial race at […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Uvalde families make tearful pleas in Edinburg ahead of governor’s debate

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral)  – Families affected by the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, assembled at a press conference Friday in Edinburg, speaking in support of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke. In tearful tones, parents took turns before a microphone to talk about the 19 children and two teachers gunned down by an […]
EDINBURG, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Stirewalt
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
KLST/KSAN

O’Rourke, Abbott discuss border security in Rio Grande Valley

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke discussed the issue of immigration along Texas’ southern border Friday at a Nexstar-hosted debate at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Abbott opened the debate by criticizing President Joe Biden. “Just two years ago, we had one of the safest borders […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Dialing into undecided voters in Abbott-O’Rourke debate

DALLAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke face off in Friday night’s debate, a panel of potentially undecided voters will gauge their reactions for viewers to see. Nexstar Media Group is hosting the debate at 7 p.m. on Friday at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Governor#Newsnation#Tx#Democrats#Republican
KLST/KSAN

Texas A&M Forest Service is hiring positions across the state; two in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas A&M Forest Service is hiring multiple full-time Fire Staff and Resource Specialist positions across the state this fall including two located in San Angelo. Texas A&M Forest Service offers challenging work, training opportunities, employee benefits and a chance to serve Texans. Currently open positions: Fire Coordinator (Houston) Fire Coordinator (San […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

What to expect at the HOT Fair & Rodeo

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Heart O’ Texas fair and rodeo begins Thursday, October 6 and ends Friday, October 16. Concerts start on Friday, Otober 7, and you can see that lineup here. The livestock show starts September 28 and includes 5,000 kids. There are a few changes and additions this year. One thing […]
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KLST/KSAN

Hunting in Oklahoma; A guide to current and upcoming seasons

Miami, Okla. — Whether you’re looking for whitetail deer, waterfowl, turkey or hogs, Oklahoma’s diverse public hunting lands offer many types of expeditions with a variety of game and hunting seasons available throughout the year. Known as one of the top hunting destinations on the southern Plains, claims Travel Oklahoma, the Sooner State invites hunters […]
OKLAHOMA STATE
KLST/KSAN

How to help victims of Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction on its way through Florida. The storm made landfall as a Category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon on Florida’s southwest coast. Millions were left without power, homes flooded from storm surge, roofs were ripped apart and some roads were impassable due to debris and downed power lines. […]
FLORIDA STATE
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy