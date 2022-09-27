ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall

About 100 people populated an Oakland County banquet space Thursday night for a town hall featuring several of former President Donald Trump administration officials, along with GOP Lt. Gov. nominee Shane Hernandez. Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon appeared briefly to make a campaign speech and did not participate in the “America First Agenda” town hall […] The post Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air on Saturday as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina began taking stock of their losses. The death toll from the storm, one of the strongest hurricanes by wind speed to ever hit the U.S., grew to nearly three dozen, with deaths reported from Cuba, Florida and North Carolina. The storm weakened Saturday as it rolled into the mid-Atlantic, but not before it washed out bridges and piers, hurdled massive boats into buildings onshore and sheared roofs off homes, leaving hundreds of thousands without power. At least 35 people were confirmed dead, including 28 people in Florida mostly from drowning but others from Ian’s tragic aftereffects. An elderly couple died after their oxygen machines shut off when they lost power, authorities said. As of Saturday, more than 1,000 people had been rescued from flooded areas along Florida’s southwestern coast alone, Daniel Hokanson, a four-star general and head of the National Guard, told The Associated Press while airborne to Florida.
Michigan's blue lakes a bit of a mystery

Good morning, it's Wednesday. Michigan's blue lakes are an important metric in climate change. There’s nothing quite like looking at a blue body of water. A feeling of serenity and calmness is inevitable. Michigan is surrounded by blue water, which leads to important questions: What causes the color of...
The Winn Shopping Center

If you like this post click on the buttons to share with your friends. The sign on the side of this building reads THE WINN SHOPPING CENTER. It looks as if it has been a while since anyone has done any shopping at the shopping center. The small town of Winn west of Shepherd was started in 1867 and either named for Mr. Winn or for Wynn England. I have seen a reference to both. The Town was platted by Wiley Dush and he changed the name to Dushville. After Mr. Dush died in 1898 the name of the town was changed back to Winn.
Experts: Michigan home-heating costs will jump significantly this winter

(The Center Square) – Hurricanes, refinery fires, record inflation, and the threat of a global recession are combining to promise a winter of economic discontent for many Michigan families. The Farmers’ Almanac predicts the winter of 2022-23 will be extraordinarily snowy and cold. “[T]he real shivers might send...
Gov. Announces Tax-Tree Student Loan Forgiveness

Here is a look at the top stories we are following this evening. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, The Genesee County Sheriff's office celebrated the graduation of several inmates through the ignite program. Health Officials send warning about illness. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. CDC: Illness linked to condition that can...
