Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall
About 100 people populated an Oakland County banquet space Thursday night for a town hall featuring several of former President Donald Trump administration officials, along with GOP Lt. Gov. nominee Shane Hernandez. Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon appeared briefly to make a campaign speech and did not participate in the “America First Agenda” town hall […] The post Dixon gives a speech hammering Whitmer, but doesn’t stay for Oakland Co. MAGA town hall appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air on Saturday as rescuers continued to search for survivors in the wake of Hurricane Ian, while authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina began taking stock of their losses. The death toll from the storm, one of the strongest hurricanes by wind speed to ever hit the U.S., grew to nearly three dozen, with deaths reported from Cuba, Florida and North Carolina. The storm weakened Saturday as it rolled into the mid-Atlantic, but not before it washed out bridges and piers, hurdled massive boats into buildings onshore and sheared roofs off homes, leaving hundreds of thousands without power. At least 35 people were confirmed dead, including 28 people in Florida mostly from drowning but others from Ian’s tragic aftereffects. An elderly couple died after their oxygen machines shut off when they lost power, authorities said. As of Saturday, more than 1,000 people had been rescued from flooded areas along Florida’s southwestern coast alone, Daniel Hokanson, a four-star general and head of the National Guard, told The Associated Press while airborne to Florida.
Northern Michigan faces frost, hard freeze — but metro Detroit likely to dodge it
A week into fall, forecasters are predicting a Michigan frost and hard freeze, a warning to gardeners and growers mostly in the central and northern part of the state, with the Upper Peninsula seeing overnight lows as cold as the upper 20s. The good news for metro Detroiters, however, is they are...
Michigan's blue lakes a bit of a mystery
Good morning, it's Wednesday. Michigan's blue lakes are an important metric in climate change. There’s nothing quite like looking at a blue body of water. A feeling of serenity and calmness is inevitable. Michigan is surrounded by blue water, which leads to important questions: What causes the color of...
1 Died, 1 Injured In A Fatal Crash In Flint Township (Flint Township, MI)
Flint Township Police responded to a fatal crash that claimed a life and severely injured another. The crash happened on southbound I-75 at Corunna road at 4:45 p.m. The 24-year-old victim was identified as Katarena Nichole Wheat, who [..]
lostinmichigan.net
The Winn Shopping Center
If you like this post click on the buttons to share with your friends. The sign on the side of this building reads THE WINN SHOPPING CENTER. It looks as if it has been a while since anyone has done any shopping at the shopping center. The small town of Winn west of Shepherd was started in 1867 and either named for Mr. Winn or for Wynn England. I have seen a reference to both. The Town was platted by Wiley Dush and he changed the name to Dushville. After Mr. Dush died in 1898 the name of the town was changed back to Winn.
This Michigan Town is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country
If you've lived in Michigan for a while, chances are you've probably heard the legend of the abandoned town of Pere Cheney. This village has been brought up and discussed so often that it has reached the legendary status of one of the most haunted places in the United States.
thecentersquare.com
Experts: Michigan home-heating costs will jump significantly this winter
(The Center Square) – Hurricanes, refinery fires, record inflation, and the threat of a global recession are combining to promise a winter of economic discontent for many Michigan families. The Farmers’ Almanac predicts the winter of 2022-23 will be extraordinarily snowy and cold. “[T]he real shivers might send...
WNEM
Gov. Announces Tax-Tree Student Loan Forgiveness
Here is a look at the top stories we are following this evening. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, The Genesee County Sheriff's office celebrated the graduation of several inmates through the ignite program. Health Officials send warning about illness. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. CDC: Illness linked to condition that can...
Detroit News
Trump set to return to Michigan, looks to energize his base for November
Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to return to Michigan Saturday with Republicans in the state hoping he can motivate his base of supporters and help secure Macomb County, a key area the GOP needs to win in November. Trump will speak at 7 p.m. Saturday night at the Macomb...
