The Utah Jazz released the team’s 2022-23 training camp roster, which currently stands at 20 players. The roster is as follows:. The Jazz preseason tips off Oct. 2 in Edmonton, Alberta against the Toronto Raptors, continuing the road trip against Portland on Oct. 4. The team wraps up the preseason with two home games, taking on San Antonio on Oct. 11 and Dallas on Oct. 14. at Vivint Arena.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO