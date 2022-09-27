Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
Southern University to hold runway show for suicide awareness
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University will hold its second annual runway show to bring awareness to bullying and suicide. A Southern University professor, Rossalyn Thyssen, who has lost her son to suicide wants the Baton Rouge community to be aware of situations of bullying and suicide. “Bullying and suicide are topics that aren’t talked about enough, but target and take the lives of many kids across the nation,” said Thyssen.
brproud.com
School board member reacts to allegations of food denied to students, water doused on LGBTQ+ students on field trip
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — After a recent field trip left parents and students upset, an East Baton Rouge Parish school board member shares his thoughts on allegations surrounding Day of Hope. The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is continuing to investigate the Day of Hope event after...
brproud.com
LSP invites families to free event Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police (LSP) will host a family-friendly event on Saturday, Oct. 1. The free family event will have demonstrations with patrol units, helicopters, the LSP Bomb Robot, a car seat safety check, health screenings, and more. Kids can participate in different activities, play games, and see the K-9 exhibit.
brproud.com
Southern University becomes 19th recipient of USDA grant
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Students at Southern University and A&M College are now partnering with the federal government in an attempt to conquer global warming. Southern University is now a part of a small group of universities nationwide to increase the use of climate-smart agriculture – using rice farming operations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
BRPD investigates crash killing Southern University student
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — According to Baton Rouge Police, Southern University student, James Roberts Jr., was involved in a wreck on Friday, Sept. 23. James succumbed to his injuries in the hospital a few days later. “I miss my baby,” said Gail Roberts, mother. “He was so full...
brproud.com
Thousands heading to West Baton Rouge for 27th Annual Sugar Fest
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– The West Baton Rouge Museum is expecting around 4,000 people this weekend for the 27th Annual Sugar Festival. This year, the festival will also host The Louisianais.e exhibitions well as Acadians from around the world. The museum is also participating in the international Grand Reveil Acadien event, bringing in many Canadians.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge food bank to host fall fest Saturday, ticket in is food item
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will host a fall festival on Oct. 1 and your ticket in is a non-perishable food item. The food bank’s First Annual Fill the Food Bank Fall Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival will have music, food, a pumpkin patch, and more. The festival will take place at 14200 River Road.
brproud.com
Karnival Krewe de Louisiane raising money for Mary Bird Perkins’s cancer research
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Karnival Krewe de Louisiane hosted its largest fundraiser of the year, giving its funds to Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center to help fund cancer research. The Karnival Krewe de Louisiane (KKDL), also known as ‘A Party with a Purpose,’ held its annual royal coronation...
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
Cancer survivors celebrate life with parade at Woman’s Hospital
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Cancer survivors were the stars of a ‘Celebrate Life Car Parade’ at Woman’s Hospital on Friday. The annual event focused on breast cancer survivors and gynecologic cancer survivors. The parade took place at the Woman’s Cancer Pavilion. Members of three...
brproud.com
“Live like Allie”: Allison Rice honored at LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s been almost two weeks since 21-year-old Allison Rice was killed. For family and friends, it’s been two weeks of heartbreak and lifting each other’s spirits. Baton Rouge Police say Allison was shot and killed while sitting in her car on...
brproud.com
BRPD responds to school bus accident
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an accident involving a vehicle and school bus on Friday morning. After the accident, the school bus was seen in a parking lot off of Government St. Over 40 children were in the school bus at the...
brproud.com
More high schools in Ascension Parish highlight stadium guidelines for football games
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Earlier this week, St. Amant High School publicized changes to their policies at home football games. Since then, two other high schools in Ascension Parish have spotlighted their home stadium guidelines. Dutchtown High School is hosting Carver Collegiate Academy on Friday, September 30 and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
Baton Rouge firefighter heads to Florida to help with recovery efforts
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana group is heading to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The Louisiana State Urban Search and Rescue Task Force announced that the State Fire Marshal’s Incident Management Team consisting of ten people is going to Fort Myers Beach to help in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
brproud.com
United Cajun Navy sends resources to Florida
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Hurricane Ian ripped through Florida Wednesday, dropping more than a foot of rain in some areas and bringing with it a life-threatening storm surge that destroyed roads and homes. The United Cajun Navy has divided its efforts both on the ground in hard-hit areas...
brproud.com
East Ascension falls short to #6 De La Salle, 13-20
GONZALES, La – East Ascension High School hosted #6 De La Salle out of New Orleans and fell short, 13-20. The Cavaliers jumped out to a 20-3 lead, and the Spartans began to fight back in the fourth quarter. Watch the video for highlights.
brproud.com
Gonzales shelter heads to Florida, accepting donations to rescue pets
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Recovery efforts are just beginning in Florida after Hurricane Ian. It’s not just humans that are in need of relief, but dogs, cats, and just about everything in between. The Rescue Alliance Animal Disaster Response Team is on its way to Florida for instances...
brproud.com
BRPD attempting to identify alleged Florida Blvd. robbery suspects
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify a burglary suspect. Police say the individual pictured below is connected to multiple business robberies in the Florida Boulevard area. If anyone has information about this case, contact Capitol Region Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP or submit a tip online.
brproud.com
Pointe Coupee sheriff warns of ‘warrant’ phone scam caller
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents to a phone scam. The sheriff’s office says that an unidentified number is calling people and telling them that there is a warrant out for their arrest. The scammer says that bringing money to certain locations will help the person avoid jail time. The scammer is using different names of sheriff’s office employees and elected officials to scare people into bringing money to the locations.
brproud.com
Arrest made in Livingston shooting that injured young girl
SPRINGFIELD, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a shooting that injured an eight-year-old girl back in May. An unidentified suspect fired multiple shots into a vehicle on May 9 around 1:30 a.m. on Pardue Road. The child was sent to the hospital in stable condition.
brproud.com
Shooting in Prairieville leaves one man dead, APSO says
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed a man in Prairieville Friday afternoon. The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened on Oak Meadow Street and the male victim has been taken to the hospital and later died of his injuries.
Comments / 0