BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University will hold its second annual runway show to bring awareness to bullying and suicide. A Southern University professor, Rossalyn Thyssen, who has lost her son to suicide wants the Baton Rouge community to be aware of situations of bullying and suicide. “Bullying and suicide are topics that aren’t talked about enough, but target and take the lives of many kids across the nation,” said Thyssen.

