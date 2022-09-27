ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Three Airlifted To Springfield Hospital Following Alleged D.W.I. Crash

Three Southwest Missouri residents were airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield following a single vehicle crash at 10:08 last night on Pennington Drive near the south outer road in Laclede County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a car driven by 25-year-old Laci N. Stonebraker of Verona failed to stop at a stop sign, ran off the right side of the road, struck a fence and a tree, then caught fire. Stonebraker, two passengers, 28-year-old Amber B. Goodman and a 7-year-old juvenile boy, all suffered serious injuries. Everyone in the vehicle was wearing a safety device at the time of the crash. Stonebraker is facing charges of driving while intoxicated, resulting in serious injuries, D.W.I. with a child less than 17 years old in the vehicle, and failure to stop at a stop sign.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slowed traffic on U.S. 65 in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a rollover crash in south Springfield on Friday morning. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of U.S. 65 around 8:30 a.m., north of Evans Road. Emergency crews say the driver suffered injuries. The crash traffic backed up for miles. Crews cleared the...
CATCH-A-CROOK: $1,800 power tools theft under investigation in southern Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crime at a Greene County construction site cost one company nearly $2,000. The thieves targeted expensive power tools. The theft happened at a work site near Farm Road 145 and Josie Way in southern Greene County. The neighborhood is between Cox Road and Kansas Avenue. Detectives only have images from a trail camera on the property. They’re hoping someone has information on a truck seen at the construction site on September 16.
Volunteers make improvements to youth camp near Willard, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Volunteers from Spire Energy made improvements to a youth camp near Willard. The Willard Police Athletic league operates Camp Character. The volunteers worked on hiking trail improvements, burning brush, and splitting wood for fires. The camp provides kids with a place to enjoy outdoor activities and...
Stormy Point Resort offices destroyed by 4-alarm fire near Branson

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — About 8:15 p.m. Thursday evening, September 29, 2022, Southern Stone County Fire were dispatched to 94 Pemberly Lane, Branson. Branson Engine 3 and Battalion Chief Cizek were first on scene to a three-story, approximately 15,000 square feet, residential type structure, owned by Capital Vacations LLC, that currently housed Stormy Point Resort supplies and maintenance facilities.
Power outage impacted the city of Lebanon, Mo. Saturday morning

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders in Lebanon reported power has been restored to part of the city. Electric officials say wildlife has caused a power outage Saturday morning. It happened in the Beck Lane area. The outage lasted a few hours. To report a correction or typo, please email...
3 airlifted to hospital after vehicle crashes, catches fire

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — Three people, including a 7-year-old boy, were airlifted to a Springfield hospital after their vehicle crashed and burned in Laclede County. Around 10:08 p.m. Thursday night, Sept. 29, the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash on Pennington Drive near South Outer Road in Laclede County. According to a crash report, […]
Family Finds Fall FUN at the Exeter Corn Maze

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Exeter Corn Maze and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Exeter Corn Maze, visit https://exetercornmaze.com/. The Exeter Corn Maze is so much more than the biggest corn maze in 4...
