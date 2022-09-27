Read full article on original website
myozarksonline.com
Three Airlifted To Springfield Hospital Following Alleged D.W.I. Crash
Three Southwest Missouri residents were airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield following a single vehicle crash at 10:08 last night on Pennington Drive near the south outer road in Laclede County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a car driven by 25-year-old Laci N. Stonebraker of Verona failed to stop at a stop sign, ran off the right side of the road, struck a fence and a tree, then caught fire. Stonebraker, two passengers, 28-year-old Amber B. Goodman and a 7-year-old juvenile boy, all suffered serious injuries. Everyone in the vehicle was wearing a safety device at the time of the crash. Stonebraker is facing charges of driving while intoxicated, resulting in serious injuries, D.W.I. with a child less than 17 years old in the vehicle, and failure to stop at a stop sign.
KYTV
Law enforcement preparing for traffic delays around Garth Brooks concert south of Branson
Meteorologist Nick Kelly has your latest forecast which includes a slow warming trend through the rest of the weekend and another fall blast late next week. We're also still looking for any signs of incoming rain chances.
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slowed traffic on U.S. 65 in south Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a rollover crash in south Springfield on Friday morning. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of U.S. 65 around 8:30 a.m., north of Evans Road. Emergency crews say the driver suffered injuries. The crash traffic backed up for miles. Crews cleared the...
Helping Springfield cats find homes with Watching Over Whiskers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — This week for our Pet Connection, we went to visit some of the feline residents at the Watching Over Whiskers shelter to meet some new friends. Marci Bowling of Watching Over Whiskers showed us around a cat dorm at the shelter, where a handful of cats who are up for adoption were […]
sgfcitizen.org
Ready for a COVID booster? Here are places you can (and can’t) get one in Springfield
If you call the CoxHealth clinic in Springfield to ask for one of the latest COVID-19 booster shots, you will be directed to a pharmacy. As with pediatric doses of the vaccine, storage issues are part of the decision-making process. “With the recent approval of the COVID-19 bivalent boosters, storage...
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: $1,800 power tools theft under investigation in southern Greene County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crime at a Greene County construction site cost one company nearly $2,000. The thieves targeted expensive power tools. The theft happened at a work site near Farm Road 145 and Josie Way in southern Greene County. The neighborhood is between Cox Road and Kansas Avenue. Detectives only have images from a trail camera on the property. They’re hoping someone has information on a truck seen at the construction site on September 16.
KYTV
Volunteers make improvements to youth camp near Willard, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Volunteers from Spire Energy made improvements to a youth camp near Willard. The Willard Police Athletic league operates Camp Character. The volunteers worked on hiking trail improvements, burning brush, and splitting wood for fires. The camp provides kids with a place to enjoy outdoor activities and...
Stormy Point Resort offices destroyed by 4-alarm fire near Branson
STONE COUNTY, Mo. — About 8:15 p.m. Thursday evening, September 29, 2022, Southern Stone County Fire were dispatched to 94 Pemberly Lane, Branson. Branson Engine 3 and Battalion Chief Cizek were first on scene to a three-story, approximately 15,000 square feet, residential type structure, owned by Capital Vacations LLC, that currently housed Stormy Point Resort supplies and maintenance facilities.
KYTV
ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY: Camden County authorities searching for woman reported missing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Camden County Sherriff’s Office issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a woman reported missing. Elaine Nelson, 74, disappeared from an area in Roach, Mo., on Wednesday around 5 p.m. Investigators say Nelson has Alzheimer’s. She drives a maroon 2008 Ford Taurus with Missouri...
KYTV
Second round of diversity small business grants awarded to group of Springfield minority owners
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week, five winners of the second round of ASCEND (Advancing Springfield, Missouri’s Commitment to Entrepreneurship, Networking & Diversity) grants were announced by the Downtown Springfield Association and US Bank. After the success of the first round of ASCEND grants in June, five more Black,...
KYTV
Power outage impacted the city of Lebanon, Mo. Saturday morning
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders in Lebanon reported power has been restored to part of the city. Electric officials say wildlife has caused a power outage Saturday morning. It happened in the Beck Lane area. The outage lasted a few hours. To report a correction or typo, please email...
KYTV
Family searching for answers 3 years after hit-and-run crash killing a child in Lebanon, Mo.
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Lebanon, Mo., say they have followed up on several hundred leads in the investigation of a hit-and-run killing of a 12-year-old child. In 2019, Jailie Luke was playing at her house on State Highway 5 in Lebanon when she went to get a toy that had rolled into the road. The tragedy happened.
Tractor trailer loses tire and sparks grassfire along I-44 near Sarcoxie
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening, Sept 29, 2022 reports of a grassfire along I-44 near the 23 mile marker alerted Jasper County E-911. Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Jasper County Deputies and Mercy Ambulance responded. Carthage Fire Dept were requested as mutual aid. On the scene...
KYTV
Family Finds Fall FUN at the Exeter Corn Maze
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Exeter Corn Maze and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Exeter Corn Maze, visit https://exetercornmaze.com/. The Exeter Corn Maze is so much more than the biggest corn maze in 4...
UPDATE: charges filed in crash that killed Lebanon woman
The Laclede County Sheriff's Office said the day the woman was released from prison, she was in the car with the stepson of a man she had exchanged letters with while behind bars before she was involved in a deadly crash.
KYTV
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: C.A.R.E. Rescue in Springfield searching for woman who left puppies by dumpster
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - C.A.R.E. Rescue in Springfield is looking for a woman who abandoned a box of puppies at a dumpster. Security video shows the woman driving up and setting the box by the dumpster. C.A.R.E. says Thursday is the day the trash service usually comes, so this could have been a tragic situation.
Which City did a website rank as “Best for Fall Fun” in Missouri?
There are tons of great places to enjoy the fall across the Show-Me State of Missouri. But according to one website, there is one town that does Fall better than all the rest, and no it's not St. Louis or Kansas City...so which town is it?. According to the travel...
KYTV
Fire damages Springfield church Wednesday morning
Reeds Spring, Mo. School District cancels “listening sessions” conducted by the United States Department of Justice Wednesday. Full sunshine is in store again today with high temperatures down between 5-10 degrees.
‘Every day I cry and I cry,’ Missouri man’s desperate search for late wife’s wedding rings
KOLR10 Investigates is looking into what happens to patients' valuables including jewelry in the midst of a medical emergency as we work to help an Ozarks man find his late wife's rings.
