Westmoreland campus clippings: GCC grad Sam Nemeth making plays at IUP

Metro Creative

Sam Nemeth is getting more involved in the offense this season for the IUP women’s soccer team.

The junior midfielder is becoming the scoring threat and facilitator she was when she played at Greensburg Central Catholic.

Nemeth had a career day for the Crimson Hawks (2-1-3) in a 4-2 PSAC victory at Pitt-Johnstown as she registered a goal and an assist — her third helper of the season.

Her sister, Jessica, a sophomore midfielder who also played at GCC, has appeared in four games for the Crimson Hawks.

Women’s soccer

Pitt-Greensburg: Goals by freshman Megan Hickey, senior Ashley Lucas and junior Becca Kubler propelled the Bobcats (7-2) to a 3-0 victory over Carlow, the team’s fifth win on a row. Sophomore Paige John earned the shutout in net for UPG, which has outscored its opponents, 28-8.

Bobcats sophomore defender Julia Rowe was named the AMCC Defensive Player of the Week.

Seton Hill: Junior Alexis Garia (Penn-Trafford), sophomore Corynna Rotoli and junior Madison Carr found the net as Seton Hill took care of Pitt-Johnstown, 3-1, in PSAC play to move to 5-1-2 overall and 3-1-3 in conference. Emma Rain (Penn-Trafford) had an assist.

Slippery Rock: Sophomore Maddie Delucio (Latrobe) scored the lone goal as the Rock blanked Edinboro, 1-0. It was her first goal of the season and second of her career.

Women’s tennis

Pitt-Greensburg: Junior Abigail Rosman was named the AMCC Player of the Week. Rosman went 4-0 in singles and doubles play over two matches. Rosman broke the program record for career doubles wins and now has 29.

Women’s volleyball

DePaul: Sophomore Aly Kindelberger (Franklin Regional) has played in 55 sets, has 94 kills and leads the team with 59 blocks (1.07 per set).

Saint Vincent: Behind 10 kills and 28 digs from junior outside hitter Luciana Polk, and nine kills, 19 digs and 16 assists from senior setter Carly Augustine (Latrobe), the Bearcats (8-3) swept past Waynesburg, 3-0.

Sophomore Stacie Ramos was named the PAC Defensive Player of the Week. Ramos, a libero, had 64 digs over three matches, including 24 in a 3-1 win over Washington & Jefferson.

Waynesburg: Sophomore Jordan Stein (Norwin) had 15 digs in a 3-1 loss to Bethany.

Men’s golf

Washington & Jefferson: Freshman Chase Crissman (Penn-Trafford) shot 78 to finish eighth, and sophomore Cade Patterson (Penn-Trafford) signed for a 79 to tie for 30th at the Westminster Invitational. The Presidents finished second in the team standings.

Crissman was named the PAC Rookie of the Week.

Westminster: Senior Sam Napper (Mt. Pleasant) was named the PAC Player of the Week after he won the Grove City Invitational with a 1-under 71 to top an 89-player field. He also tied for 12th at the Westminster Fall Invitational.

Women’s golf

Westminster: Freshman Olivia Kana (Greensburg Central Catholic) was named the PAC Rookie of the Week. Playing as an individual, she tied for fourth at the Westminster Fall Invitational with an 83.

Men’s cross country

Saint Vincent: Tim Patterson finished 10th out of 290 runners — first among the Division III field — at the Lock Haven Invitational. He finished in 24 minutes, 48.30 seconds, a program record.

Patterson was named the PAC Runner of the Week. His teammate, freshman Brady Sundin, was tabbed the conference rookie of the week.

Women’s cross country

Saint Vincent: Freshman Kristen Prince was named the PAC Rookie of the Week. She placed 34th at the Lock Haven Invitational (22:36).

Seton Hill: Sophomore Hannah Smrcka was named the PSAC Athlete of the Week. She helped the Griffins to a third-place finish at the Lock Haven Invitational. She took fourth individually and posted a top-10 6K time in school history, at 21:34.7. Seton Hill is ranked No. 2 in the USTFCCA Atlantic Region.