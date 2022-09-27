Westmoreland girls soccer notebook: Norwin looks for turnaround to keep playoff streak alive

Central Valley 42, Blackhawk 0 — Make it 33 straight wins for the Central Valley Warriors' football program and head coach Mark Lyons. Taking on the Blackhawk Cougars Friday night at Sarge Alberts Stadium in Monaca in a 4A Parkway Conference matchup, the Warriors jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, starting right away as the Cougars fumbled on the opening kickoff, setting up a 35-yard strike from Antwon Johnson to Deniro Simpson on Central Valley's first offensive play of the game.

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO