Westmoreland girls soccer notebook: Norwin looks for turnaround to keep playoff streak alive

Trinity girls soccer offense scorches in win over East Pennsboro
Trinity’s girls soccer team didn’t waste any time rebounding from its first loss of the season. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. After dropping a 2-1 contest to Bishop McDevitt on Tuesday, the Shamrocks came out and defeated East Pennsboro at home 6-0 to improve to 9-1 on the season.
Friday night Beaver County football highlights, Week 5
Central Valley 42, Blackhawk 0 — Make it 33 straight wins for the Central Valley Warriors' football program and head coach Mark Lyons. Taking on the Blackhawk Cougars Friday night at Sarge Alberts Stadium in Monaca in a 4A Parkway Conference matchup, the Warriors jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, starting right away as the Cougars fumbled on the opening kickoff, setting up a 35-yard strike from Antwon Johnson to Deniro Simpson on Central Valley's first offensive play of the game.
Hershey edges Palmyra in big Mid-Penn Keystone field hockey matchup
Every Mid-Penn Keystone field hockey matchup is a battle, and Thursday’s contest between Palmyra and Hershey was no different. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. At home, the Trojans were able to take care of business against a terrific Palmyra team, edging the...
Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 5
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior rushed for 168 yards and a touchdown against Hempfield last Friday. He also has 13 catches for 137 yards. On defense, he has 20 tackles and an interception. Kaleb Riggs. Greensburg Salem, Sr., T/DT. The 6-2, 250-pound versatile two-way tackle has started for three seasons for...
Week 6 Countdown to Kickoff: Central Pennsylvania high school football
Harrisburg, P.A. (WHTM) — Get everything you need to know before the kickoff of Week 6 in the 2022 Central Pennsylvania High School football season. As teams enter the full swing of conference action, Allie Berube and Nick Petraccione break down some of the biggest Friday night matchups and welcome in Dan Tomaso for the […]
WPIAL Class 6A/5A football roundup: Central Catholic rallies to beat No. 2 Canon-McMillan
Xavier Thomas scored on a 45-yard interception return and a 75-yard punt return as No. 5 Central Catholic rallied for a 31-20 victory over No. 2 Canon-McMillan (2-4, 1-2) in a Class 6A football game Friday night. Payton Wehner threw for 174 yards and two touchdowns for the Vikings (3-3,...
WPIAL Class 3A football roundup: Freeport edges Shady Side Academy
Gavin Croney scored the eventual game-winning touchdown on a 30-yard interception return in the fourth quarter as No. 4 Freeport scored a 12-7 victory over Shady Side Academy (1-4, 0-1) in the Class 3A Allegheny 6 Conference on Friday night. Brady Sullivan also scored on an 89-yard TD pass from...
WPIAL Class A football roundup: Landon Stevenson helps Mapletown run past California
Landon Stevenson ran for 251 yards and four touchdowns to lead Mapletown to a 52-20 victory at California (4-2, 1-2) in a Class A Tri-County South Conference football game Friday. Stevenson has 1,119 rushing yards for the season for the Maples (6-0, 3-0). California’s Jake Layhue threw for 202 yards...
Libero Avery Koontz gets her digs in for Hampton girls volleyball
As libero for Hampton’s No. 2-ranked girls volleyball team, Avery Koontz is not allowed to jump above the height of the net or attack the ball. Instead, she does her best work much closer to the ground. Koontz, a 5-foot-3 junior, is a defensive specialist and energetic fireplug for...
Freeport tops rival Deer Lakes to complete girls soccer section sweep
In the first meeting between the Deer Lakes and Freeport girls soccer teams at Freeport on Sept. 1, the Lancers led by two goals before the Yellowjackets rallied with three scores to win the game. Wednesday’s rematch at Deer Lakes saw Freeport flip the script and get on the board...
Mechanicsburg and Palmyra boys battle to 2-2 tie in high school soccer
Palmyra #2 in 4A and Mechanicsburg #4 in 6A boys soccer battled to a 2-2 tie. Mechanicsburg’s Jackson Drenning scored in the second half to tie the game at 2 and neither team could score again. Palmyra won the first matchup this year 2-1.
High school roundup for Sept. 28, 2022: Mt. Lebanon girls soccer maintains top spot in section
Melia Peer and Leah Kessler scored to lead Mt. Lebanon to a 2-1 victory over Canon-McMillan in Section 2-4A girls soccer Wednesday. The Blue Devils (10-1-1, 8-1) stayed in first place in the section, ahead of Peters Township (7-1-2, 6-1-1), which had its match with Bethel Park postponed by a power outage. Lilly Bane scored for Canon-McMillan (4-5-2, 4-4-1).
North Allegheny notebook: Tigers trio advances to WPIAL golf final round
Three members of the North Allegheny boys golf team advanced to the final round of the WPIAL Class 3A tournament. Sophomore Chris Hoffman and juniors Collin Wang and Jake Watterson advanced after finishing among the top 36 at the first-round competition Sept. 27, at Champion Lakes Golf Club in Bolivar.
Westmoreland County high school football notebook: GCC looks to knock off king Clairton
Pieces of paper with “1998” written on them were plastered all over the Greensburg Central Catholic locker room this week. The rumor going around Carbon was that ‘98 was the last time GCC beat Clairton. It motivated players and coaches, fired them up. That year is close,...
Fox Chapel girls tennis preparing for WPIAL team tournament
It’s a high school girls tennis season where Fox Chapel is once again at its accustomed spot among the WPIAL’s elite. The Foxes were 6-0 in the section and 7-2 overall heading into the home stretch of the regular season. Fox Chapel was a strong candidate to bring home the 26th section title in school history.
Norwin notebook: Boys soccer team speeds up after slow start
The Norwin boys soccer team is all about streaks this season. The Knights lost three in a row early on but quickly recovered to win five in a row and climb back into the WPIAL playoff race in Section 2-4A. Not that the Knights ever considered themselves “out” of it....
Springdale girls soccer team trips Greensburg CC after going a player down in final minute
Playing 10-on-11 didn’t sit well with Springdale. The thought of being a girl down in overtime against Greensburg Central Catholic in an emotional section game that pitted 1 vs. 2 made the Dynamos nervous. So sophomore Brooke Taliani took that nervous energy and made sure the game ended in...
Norwin boys soccer getting its swagger back, getting into thick of Class 4A picture
Call it conditioned experience. That is what five Norwin senior soccer players are getting — and honing — with each game they play this season. The players’ fast growth from JV a year ago to key varsity contributors has the Knights on a hot streak, back in the thick of the WPIAL Class 4A playoff race and out to prove this is no “down year” in North Huntingdon.
Franklin Regional boys soccer earns tough victory over Penn-Trafford
Coming off such a thrilling — and emotionally draining — upset victory against No. 1 Plum, Franklin Regional was hoping Penn-Trafford would not be a “trap game” Thursday night. “That’s something we talked about happening,” Panthers boys soccer coach Lukas Petersen said before the game....
Through the Years: Big burst helps Freeport trounce Richland
Each week throughout the high school football season, the Valley News Dispatch will take a look at the players, coaches and events that shaped our scholastic legacy. Freeport scored 29 points in a 5-minute span en route to a 38-0 romp over Richland on Sept. 29, 1972. Kent Crytzer ran for three TDs and passed to Dan Leri for two others.
