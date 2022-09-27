NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a string of violence in Antioch, community leaders are looking for answers as to why a police precinct still has not been built. Metro Nashville records show that project management on a Southeast Police Precinct to serve Antioch began as early as 2016. The city purchased the site of the former K-Mart and Food Lion buildings on Murfreesboro Pike in 2018, but the design of the police precinct didn’t start until earlier this year.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO