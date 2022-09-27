Read full article on original website
WSMV
Lockdown lifted at MLK Jr. Magnet High School
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A lockdown has been lifted at Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet High School after a disturbance at the school Friday morning. Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesman Sean Braisted said in an email the school was placed on lockdown in order to locate a student experiencing behavioral issues.
WSMV
Metro schools work to reduce chronic absences
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Keeping kids in the classroom has become a major issue for Metro Schools since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. New data shows nearly one-third of students were chronically absent last year, meaning they missed more than 10% of school days. “There is no cookie cutter...
WSMV
Community leaders demand answers on Antioch police precinct construction status
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a string of violence in Antioch, community leaders are looking for answers as to why a police precinct still has not been built. Metro Nashville records show that project management on a Southeast Police Precinct to serve Antioch began as early as 2016. The city purchased the site of the former K-Mart and Food Lion buildings on Murfreesboro Pike in 2018, but the design of the police precinct didn’t start until earlier this year.
Vacant building destroyed in Nashville fire
No injuries have been reported following a commercial fire in Nashville.
WSMV
AAP issues new guidance for head lice in schools
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the first time since 2015, the American Academy of Pediatrics has updated guidance on diagnosing and treating head lice and control measures that need to be taken in schools. The new clinical report issued by AAP on head lice outlines new medications for treatment and...
WSMV
Brentwood volunteers respond to Hurricane Ian damage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People across Florida are dealing with damaged homes, but help may not come for weeks. That’s where Hope Force International, a non-profit organization from Brentwood, comes in. The group recently responded to the deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky and the tornados in Western Kentucky last...
WSMV
Vanderbilt hosted Flulapalooza to get employees vaccinated
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Vanderbilt University hosted its Flulapalooza event on Wednesday so all their employees can get flu shots. This is the first time the school and hospital has hosted the event since 2019. COVID has canceled the other events. It’s a way to get workers who are now...
wnky.com
UPDATE: Vehicle in murder investigation found in Nashville
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle belonging to a murdered woman in Bowling Green has been located in Nashville. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for Damian Renard Bowden in connection with the murder of his daughter, Daquanna Bowden. WCSO Sheriff Brett Hightower says items found within the vehicle reveal additional evidence related to the ongoing investigation.
WSMV
Two students bring guns to MNPS school in same week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the second time in a week, Metro Nashville Police say a student brought a gun to Pearl Cohn High School. Every day, parents line the sidewalk to pick up their kids after school. After Wednesday’s incident, some say they were eager to get their child home and safe.
5 injured in 2 separate crashes on I-40 in Nashville
One person is in critical condition and four others are injured following two overnight crashes on Interstate 40 in Nashville.
1 injured in North Nashville shooting
One person was injured in a shooting outside a gas station in North Nashville late Thursday night, according to Metro Police.
WSMV
Metro Council to vote on $500,000 grant for Planned Parenthood
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Council members plan to discuss a new resolution at their next council meeting about funding a grant to Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi. If passed, the resolution would appropriate $500,000 from the Metro Council Office, the Mayor’s Office, and the Nashville Department of...
Nashville first responders pull body from Cumberland River
Members of the Nashville Fire Department were called out Friday morning to recover a body that was spotted in the Cumberland River.
Despite Hillsdale withdrawal, controversies await state charter school board
The withdrawal of charter school applications from a group affiliated with Hillsdale College does not end the potential political landmines awaiting the Tennessee Public Charter School Commission.
Nashville crews respond to 2-alarm condominium fire
Officials say no one is hurt following a two-alarm fire in South Nashville.
Best public high schools in Tennessee
Find out what Tennessee's top ten public high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
WSMV
Firefighters blame stovetop left on for Clarksville apartment fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Firefighters believe a stovetop that was left on in a north Clarksville apartment started a fire that left several people without a home. The fire started Wednesday night, causing the evacuation of eight apartments on Verkler Drive. No injuries were reported. Clarksville Fire-Rescue said a woman...
WSMV
Crews fight Nashville apartment complex fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department crews are working to extinguish a large fire. NFD officials said the crews responded to a fire at 420 Elysian Fields Road. Officials said since the fire was so big, they upgraded the response to a two-alarm fire, meaning more crews were sent to the scene.
WSMV
Hillsdale-affiliated charter schools withdraw application to open in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - American Classical Education announced its withdrawal of applications to open schools in Madison, Montgomery, and Rutherford counties. The withdrawal comes after months of controversy surrounding Governor Bill Lee’s controversial partnership with Hillsdale College. This Michigan college is set to create a network of charter schools through ACE.
WSMV
Florida residents in Tennessee to escape storm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many people who live in Florida are in Tennessee during Hurricane Ian. WSMV 4′s Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer’s daughter, Ali Spencer, is one of them. Ali lives in Naples but is home in Nashville this week. New videos Wednesday showed a transformer bursting into...
