Elon Musk's own data scientists couldn't find many bots on Twitter, and he hid that crucial information, the company says

11% us much higher ranking 5% when we're using numbers like millions, and this is the 6th team now to check that has found vastly different numbers. some found as much as 80% of high profile users followers were bots. so what is the real number? that is the whole point of him backing out.
We already know that this is a lie. Besides, why would anyone listen to Business Insider when they were running pro-nuclear war with Russia and China propaganda recently? What kind of "business" profits from the end of civilization and human extinction? Pathetic joke with zero credibility.
Honestly it makes way more sense that Twitter has a bunch of bots. Their stock price increases by the number of users. There is also a disproportionate number of followers for certain people based on their actual popularity
Comments / 16