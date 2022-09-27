Read full article on original website
Gov. Justice Schedules Time for Today's Press Conference
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will address the state with a COVID-19 response press conference at 11:30 a.m. today (time subject to change). Direct access to the live video feed for the press conference can be found below.
Justice, Health Team Urge State to Be Cautious, Take Advantage of Omicron Booster Shot
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice talked about encouraging COVID numbers at Thursday's press conference but still urged everybody to proceed with caution. The press conference began with Justice offerning his condolences to the families of the most recent COVID-related deaths. There have been four since the last briefing which brings the state's total to 7,406.
DHHR Reports 403 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 55; State Deaths at 7,406
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Thursday, Sept.29) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 600,173 with an increase of 403 new cases since the last update. Thursday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given is...
DOH Awards 13 Construction Contracts Including Two in Neighboring Counties
Seven paving projects, two bridge replacement projects and two projects to install ADA-compliant curb cuts were among 13 construction projects awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The contracts were awarded from a bid letting held Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Contracts awarded in...
Bridgeport High School Ranked No. 2 in the State According to Niche Ratings
Bridgeport High School has been ranked as the No. 2 best public high school in West Virginia according to the Niche 2023 Best Schools in West Virginia rankings. Niche grades and rankings are calculated using dozens of public data sets and millions of reviews. Our data scientists and user researchers rigorously analyze data and user opinions to assess the key aspects of K-12 Schools, Colleges, and Places to Live.
