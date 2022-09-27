Read full article on original website
Related
UT Tyler honors top 25% of high school students
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – UT Tyler is opening doors for those seeking a higher education with a celebration on Wednesday honoring high school seniors for being the top of their class. Students were given an excellence scholarship of $8,000. There were seniors from more than fifty schools across East Texas that were hand picked for […]
Longview Salvation Army Angel Tree registration available
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Salvation Army is making preparations for their Angel Tree registration that will touch the lives of hundreds of children and families this Christmas. Each year, in hundreds of cities across the United States, The Salvation Army provides Christmas assistance to families in need through the Angel Tree program. The […]
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, Texas
I am a community publicist in East Texas since 1985. In this role, I have covered thousands of special events. I am also the founder of the founder Tour Tyler Texas and the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation - Clarence Edmond (Shabba - M1Y) Shackelford.
Canton ISD mourns the loss of a student after ‘accident’
CANTON, Texas (KETK) — Canton ISD suffered a tragic loss of a student according to Wills Point ISD, who made a Facebook post in support of their neighboring school district. Wills Point ISD asks their community to wear green in support of Canton ISD on Friday. “Please keep this family in your prayers, as well […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
redriverradio.org
East Texas Family Reunion To Celebrate 125th Anniversary
HOLCOMB FAMILY REUNION- This story is a bit of an east Texas history lesson. In 1842, George Creagor Holcomb moved to Texas from Arkansas and later brought his father Joseph and uncle Zachariah Holcomb and their families to relocate on land acquired in Cherokee County. The Holcomb family grew and soon became strongly involved with the community. In 1897 a Holcomb family reunion was organized to honor Joseph and Zachariah Holcomb and to allow kin to renew acquaintances with long absent family members.
130,000-square-foot manufacturing facility coming to Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Economic Development Corporation (LEDCO) Board of Directors approved an agreement with Merit Fabricators LLC. on Thursday. Merit Fabricators is poised to make a $22 million investment in the Longview Business Park by constructing a 130,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, which will create 25 new full-time jobs. The company says it mainly […]
A Henderson, Texas Teenager Among 20 Kids That Went Missing in September
Its never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, a family is missing their kid and needs your help in finding them. That includes the East Texas city of Henderson where a 17-year-old has been missing since September 21.
KLTV
Longview nominated by Texas Downtown Association for President’s Award
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Arts!Longview has been selected as one of three finalists for the 2022 President’s Awards Program for Best Downtown Partner. The award is sponsored by the Texas Downtown Association to recognize outstanding projects and people in cities across the state. Main Street Coordinator for Downtown Longview Nick Mayfield says they have been working closely with Executive Director of Arts!Longview Christina Cavazos on many projects, including murals and banners, since Longview received a Cultural District designation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
inforney.com
Businesses sell wares at Craft and Trade Show in Tyler
Veteran James Lushbaugh said he started creating art recreationally before some friends told him he should start selling it. On Friday, the framed creations at his “Think Inside the Box” table were among the many items — from food and clothing to jewelry and other accessories — offered for purchase by different vendors at the Craft and Trade Show at Tyler’s Bergfeld Park.
KTRE
Woman found beaten unconscious in Tyler dies
Gregg County commissioners approve fee increases at East Texas Regional Airport. “It was very clear that we were on the bottom of costs of landing at Gregg County airport, and that’s good in a way, but it costs a great deal of money to operate that airport. Some things you just can’t keep low forever, some of the fees we raised today,” the judge says.
KTRE
See You At The Pole 2022
Tyler Fire Chief tours modern station in Polish sister city, proposes firefighter exchange. On Wednesday, Tyler Fire Chief David Coble toured a recently-constructed fire station in Tyler’s sister city of Jelenia Góra, Poland. Trial continues for man charged in deadly Nacogdoches home invasion. Updated: 4 hours ago. The...
Is Visiting The Bulldog Bed & Breakfast In Kilgore, Texas Worth It?
It has one of the most charming downtown areas in all of East Texas and it's full of history and discovery. Visiting downtown Kilgore, Texas you can get lost in learning about the oil boom and the history of this small East Texas town thanks to the East Texas Oil Museum. There's more to Kilgore too, you can check out the Texas Museum of Broadcasting & Communication, the Rangerette Showcase and Museum, Kilgore College and so many other charming locations to visit and learn about.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bubba’s 33 in Longview to donate all profits from Sept. 29 to family of beloved employee killed in crash
LONGVIEW, Texas — The loss of anyone hard for those who loved them. Bubba's 33 in Longview is mourning the loss of one of their own, 19-year-old Jordyn Hampton. Hampton was on her way to work, driving from Kilgore traveling northbound on FM 2087, when crashed her vehicle. She died at the scene.
inforney.com
Food truck Antojitos brings in a mix of hispanic style snacks for East Texas community
Living the American Dream, born in Mexico and current Tyler resident Maria Abarca, has opened up a food truck in town called ‘Antojitos’ that can fulfill a numerous amount of cravings for East Texas residents. Abarca has been in the food business for a lot of years, and...
East Texas flag football group raises funds for Canton family who lost son in crash
CANTON, Texas — A crash in Canton Tuesday morning left two victims, a sister and a brother injured. The sister was taken to a hospital in Tyler while the younger brother was airlifted to Dallas where he unfortunately died from his injuries Wednesday afternoon. CBS19 spoke to a family...
TYLER POLICE: Juvenile injured in drive-by shooting
TYLER, Texas — One person was injured in a drive-by shooting early Friday in Tyler. Officers responded between 12:30 and 12:50 a.m. to the incident in the 11000 block of Carol Ln. near UT Health in Tyler, according to Tyler police. Police spokesman Andy Erbaugh said two juveniles were...
One of Tyler, Texas’ Most Haunted Properties is the Old Tyler Pipe
The Tyler Pipe that we know wasn't always in Swan. It was once located on East Oakwood Street off of Beckham Ave. It is now one of the most haunted properties in all of Tyler and home to World of Khaos Haunted House. A series of accidents and deaths dating back to the 1930's brought on the haunt in that area.
People Seem to Love This Local Pharmacy in Tyler, TX–Here’s Why
Recently, people were talking about how much they love being a customer of one particular locally-owned pharmacy in Tyler, Texas. Typically when people discuss businesses they adore, it often is a local restaurant or boutique or something along those lines. However, when a pharmacy gets this much local love, we perk up our ears and take notice. Customer service like this deserves to be talked about and we are here for it.
KLTV
Burning trash leads to grass fire in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Burning trash lead to a grass fire in Smith County Friday. The fire happened off FM 1252, east of FM 757. The homeowner said they were attempting to burn trash when it got out of control. Three brush trucks and two engines from the Jackson...
ketk.com
Pet of the Week: Tag-A-Long
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Megan Rishel visited with the SPCA of East Texas Live on Wednesday to show off Labrador and Pit Bull mix, Tag-A-Long, who is ready to find his forever home. Tag-A-Long was rescued by a good Samaritan after being found wandering the streets of Hawkins. Tag-A-Long enjoys playing with lots of toys and is looking for a family willing to dedicate time towards basic training since he is still very young.
Comments / 0