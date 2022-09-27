Read full article on original website
newschannel6now.com
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Caribfest
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is celebrating a century with Midwestern State University, and we’re continuing our tribute to the university’s past, present and future with a celebration of Caribbean culture. Hosted annually by the Caribbean Students Organization, Caribfest brings plenty of Caribbean pride to...
kswo.com
The City of Lawton urges residents to complete Customer Service Survey
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has asked residents to complete a new customer service survey for the License & Permits and Utility Services departments, which was launched on Tuesday. It’s all part of a vision by the City’s Finance Director, Joe Don Dunham, to hear more about...
Oktoberfest Kicking Off Next Weekend Just Outside of Wichita Falls
I think I am obligated to go to it this year since I now own a wiener dog. I will die on the hill that October is the best month of the year. I swear you have so many fun things to do in October. We have some great stuff kicking off this weekend that is pumpkin related in Texoma. What about a good old fashioned Oktoberfest?
texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls officials ask residents to conserve water
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the City of Wichita Falls are asking all local water customers to begin to take steps to conserve water as lake levels continue to drop. City officials said in a press release on Thursday, September 29, 2022, that as of Monday, September 26,...
newschannel6now.com
Texas Lt. Governor makes campaign stop in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick was in Wichita Falls on Wednesday as part of his campaign for re-election. Patrick spoke with reporters at the Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU Texas. He talked about voters’ concerns, including the ongoing fentanyl crisis and how inflation is impacting everyday Americans.
texomashomepage.com
Wichita Falls church looks to bounce back from burglary
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — New Birth Baptist Church has been a staple of the community for several decades, serving the east side of Wichita Falls for nearly 20 years. Their motto; “Not just a different church, but a church that makes a difference.”. They live out their motto...
vernonrecord.com
Bacon City mayor proclaims love for Wright bacon
Tyson Foods celebrated the 100th anniversary of Wright Brand bacon Friday here in Vernon. For a day Vernon became “Bacon City.”. Since a city with a new name needs a new mayor, Tyson Foods held a nation-wide competition for that position. Entrants were encouraged to submit a one-minute video of themselves explaining why they should be mayor and relating their love for Wright Brand bacon. From applicants all over the U.S., IT executive and web developer Walter Arnett from Lexington, Kentucky, was chosen to be the mayor of Bacon City for the day.
newschannel6now.com
WFFD fights fire on Avenue F, Monroe Street
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled a fire near Avenue F and Monroe Street on Friday. Firefighters were called to the scene around 4 p.m. Our photographer said WFFD appears to have the blaze under control as of 4:30 p.m. This is a developing story....
kswo.com
Duncan High School says water gun caused Thursday morning lockdown
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan High School officials said a water gun is responsible for an early morning lockdown. In a Facebook post, officials said they were notified of a possible threat at 8 a.m., forcing students and staff to be secured in classrooms while officials investigated the threat. Duncan...
newschannel6now.com
Fran is looking for her forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center stopped by News channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to our Pet of the Week. Fran is a sweet dog who loves to play and wants to join your family. If you are interested in adopting our furry...
Just Jeri: Once a Lawton High School Wolverine, Always a Wolverine!
I graduated from Lawton High School in 1977. I said what I said. I know I don't look - at least, to me - or feel like I have been out of high school for 45 years, but the numbers don't lie. I've had the pleasure of going back to...
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Co. deputies arrest man for human smuggling
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man during a traffic stop on Thursday on a human smuggling charge. A deputy stopped a vehicle around 12:54 p.m. on U.S. 287 south that was traveling behind a semi-truck at an unsafe distance, according to court documents.
kswo.com
City of Lawton introduces new alert messaging system, replacing previous system
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton launched a new texting service which officials hope will help put information in the hands of Lawtonians with the touch of a few buttons. The service, called “TextMyGov”, uses smart texting technology to provide immediate assistance and relay information back about different...
blackchronicle.com
Severe storms move through North Texas as damage reported in Jack, Montague counties
Severe climate descended on the North Texas area Monday, spawning tornadoes that ripped open colleges and leveled houses in Jack and Montague counties northwest of Fort Worth and had a lot of the Dallas metropolitan space on excessive alert into the early night hours. In Jacksboro, each the highschool and...
kswo.com
Family and Friends gather for Ely Newsom's Candlelight Vigil
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The paternal family of the 3-year-old Duncan boy who died last week held a candlelight vigil on Tuesday, to honor the short life of Ely Newsom. They shared memories of Ely, like his love for glow sticks, being outside, and how energetic he was. The night...
newschannel6now.com
Midwestern State women’s soccer blanked by Oklahoma Christian
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State women’s soccer fell to Oklahoma Christian at home Wednesday night.
kswo.com
Residents concerned over bed bugs in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Bed bugs. They’re your worst nightmare they bite, they’re gross, and they’re hard to get rid of. This is what residents at one Lawton apartment complex said they’ve had to deal with for years. Cherita Young, is former military who has spent...
texomashomepage.com
SWAT responding to situation in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is responding to a situation on Taylor Street in Wichita Falls Thursday morning. Wichita Falls Police responded to a check suspicious person call that came in at 9:38 a.m. at 9th and Filmore. When police arrived the suspect apparently ran and apparently went into a house in the 1300 block of Taylor.
newschannel6now.com
At least one injured in Old Iowa Park Road motorcycle wreck
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - At least one person was taken to a hospital on Tuesday after a motorcycle wreck on Old Iowa Park Road. Our photographer on scene said the wreck appeared to involve a motorcycle and one other vehicle. He was also able to see the motorcycle driver lifted into an ambulance.
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls man sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Thursday for manslaughter. William David Starnes, 51, took a plea deal to reduce his charge from murder to manslaughter. He reportedly assaulted a 64-year-old man, identified as William Stephens, who tried to intervene when he saw Starnes assaulting a 59-year-old woman in April of 2018.
