Tyson Foods celebrated the 100th anniversary of Wright Brand bacon Friday here in Vernon. For a day Vernon became “Bacon City.”. Since a city with a new name needs a new mayor, Tyson Foods held a nation-wide competition for that position. Entrants were encouraged to submit a one-minute video of themselves explaining why they should be mayor and relating their love for Wright Brand bacon. From applicants all over the U.S., IT executive and web developer Walter Arnett from Lexington, Kentucky, was chosen to be the mayor of Bacon City for the day.

VERNON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO