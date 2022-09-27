A must-have onboarding process for brokers with investment services like PAMM, MAM, or copy trading. Since its invention, modern investment systems like PAMM and Social Trading have changed the trading industry significantly. Nowadays, any trader may register as a signals provider to share skills, knowledge, and strategy with others or become a money manager and trade on behalf of other traders. The availability of such opportunities and the lack of technological controls may cause the following problem:

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO