Read full article on original website
Related
financefeeds.com
Advanced Markets reports first profit in 3 years
Advanced Markets (UK) Limited, the UK trading arm of a multi-asset liquidity and prime-of-prime service provider, has released its annual report and year-end financial statements for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2021. The latest results on UK Companies House showed a healthy uptick in turnover in conjunction with a...
financefeeds.com
INX hires Keren Avidar as General Counsel ahead of non-deliverable crypto forwards launch
INX has appointed Keren Avidar as Global General Counsel to provide legal, compliance and regulatory guidance at the broker-dealer and inter-dealer broker. Keren Avidar will employ decades of experience working in high-ranking leadership positions at prestigious law firms worldwide as INX plans to offer non-deliverable cryptocurrency forwards to Tier-1 banks in the future.
financefeeds.com
Trade The Pool launches TraderEvolution’s platform for prop trading: 3,000 CFDs on equities and ETFs
“The trading solutions it provides come with unrivalled support, which allows our traders’ mental calmness that allows them to take in everything else that affects the trade decisions.”. Trade The Pool has tapped TraderEvolution Global to develop and launch its proprietary trading platform, to allow stock day traders to...
financefeeds.com
Luxembourg’s regulator warns on false regulation of Crypto Capital Profits
The regulator of Luxembourg’s financial markets, the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), has warned that a firm claiming to be authorized under the name Crypto Capital Profits is in fact not licensed to carry out business from within its jurisdiction. According to a public advisory, the CSSF...
IN THIS ARTICLE
financefeeds.com
Plum taps Bitpanda to launch crypto after recent release of stock investing
“In a world where financial services are rapidly evolving, and consumers demand more convenience and safety, we have created an innovative API-based infrastructure that provides other companies and their customers with access to a state-of-the-art trading experience.”. European smart money app Plum, which had recently launched stock investing, has announced...
financefeeds.com
SWIFT announces game changer: SWIFT Securities View to launch in 2023
“SWIFT Securities View does more than just empower our customers to identify and rectify discrepancies in settlement transactions; it sets the blueprint and foundation for a new industry standard to radically transform the industry, just as SWIFT gpi continues to do for cross-border payments.”. SWIFT has announced the successful pilot...
financefeeds.com
Synthetic sterling LIBOR to permanently sunset in March 2023
The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) today said it will give, for the last time, banks an extra three months to stop using a “synthetic” version of sterling Libor. Britain’s financial markets regulator has required ICE Benchmark Administration Limited (IBA) to continue to publish 1- and 6-Month “synthetic” sterling LIBOR settings until March 31, 2023.
financefeeds.com
Radix Sees Big Demand For XRD As Its Native Token Launches On Multiple Crypto Exchanges
Major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitmart, WhiteBIT, LBANK, and Gate.io have announced they’re now listing Radix’s native token XRD with Bitcoin and USD Coin trading pairs. This is a big milestone for one of the most promising new blockchains around. Radix is a purpose-built blockchain platform for DeFi that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
financefeeds.com
Luca Merolla joins OvalX and Oval Money as CEO
“I’m excited to take this new position and I’m looking forward to a bright future, which will continue to be our major focus on investment in Oval Money’s technology, infrastructure and brand.”. Oval Money has appointed Luca Merolla as Chief Executive Officer to lead the ambitious growth...
financefeeds.com
Italy stamps out domains of scam websites Admiral Ecn Cyprus, Xtb investing and Cryptoneyx
In yet another episode in a long-running campaign, the Italian financial regulator, Consob, once again blocked access to a number of purported scam investment websites, including those with similar names to legitimate brokers licensed elsewhere in Europe. The watchdog added four domains to its register of banned internet sources for...
financefeeds.com
Nasdaq revamps business into 3 divisions: market platforms, capital access, anti-financial crime
The new corporate structure will take effect by the end of the Fourth Quarter 2022 with corresponding executive appointments taking effect on January 1, 2023. Nasdaq has reorganized its business units into three divisions – Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime – in order to align the company more closely to the foundational shifts driving the global financial system and evolving client needs.
financefeeds.com
$361 million: Barclays settles with SEC after $17.7 billion of unregistered securities trades
“While we acknowledge Barclays’ efforts to identify, disclose and remediate this conduct, the control deficiencies and the scope of the conduct at issue here was simply staggering.”. The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged Barclays in connection with the unregistered offer and sale of an unprecedented amount of securities...
financefeeds.com
CryptoCompare and Blockdaemon launch five Staking Yield indices
“The CryptoCompare Blockdaemon Staking Yield Indices have created a new standard for digital asset investment products, overcoming the limitations faced by traditional indices, which do not capture any staking rewards, generated by the underlying cryptocurrency.”. FCA-authorised benchmark administrator CryptoCompare has partnered with node management and staking firm Blockdaemon to launch...
financefeeds.com
TradingView integrates market data from German Tradegate exchange
TradingView announced that it has increased data coverage to allow its users to receive information from and get free access to the intra-day and tick data from Tradegate Exchange. Per the company’s statement, the latest batch of changes allows market participants to garner information and screen stocks for...
financefeeds.com
BlackRock digs further into crypto with metaverse ETF
BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with almost $10 trillion in AUM, is set to launch a new metaverse ETF to help investors securely monetize on the booming immersive version of the internet. BlackRock’s iShares Future Metaverse Tech and Communications ETF will give investors exposure to metaverse-focused companies, as...
financefeeds.com
Delphia rewards user data with native token, Phi. Data used for stock picking
“Integrating the Ecosystem into the Delphia asset management platform will enable us to further incentivize people to share their data and increase the overall value of the data for those investing with Delphia.”. Delphia has launched a digital asset ecosystem that brings new features to its proprietary investment platform by...
financefeeds.com
BLKC: BlackRock launches iShares Blockchain Technology UCITS ETF
“The exposure offered by the iShares Blockchain Technology UCITS ETF will allow our clients the opportunity to engage with global companies leading the development of the emerging blockchain ecosystem.”. BlackRock has launched iShares Blockchain Technology UCITS ETF [BLKC], an exchange traded fund (ETF) that will track the NYSE® FactSet® Global...
financefeeds.com
How does the quality of signal providers affect your business?
A must-have onboarding process for brokers with investment services like PAMM, MAM, or copy trading. Since its invention, modern investment systems like PAMM and Social Trading have changed the trading industry significantly. Nowadays, any trader may register as a signals provider to share skills, knowledge, and strategy with others or become a money manager and trade on behalf of other traders. The availability of such opportunities and the lack of technological controls may cause the following problem:
financefeeds.com
DBS deploys Nasdaq Trade Surveillance
“The confidence that markets and our clients have in DBS as a safe and trusted banking group is anchored on our ability to detect and respond to anomalous activity, which in turn calls for a robust surveillance and prevention infrastructure.”. Singapore-based DBS Bank has tapped Nasdaq to enhance its surveillance...
financefeeds.com
Uncertain times call for trustworthy companies: What about OctaFX?
How does the international Forex brokerage service OctaFX fare in light of recent uncertainties and fears on the financial markets in general and the Foreign Exchange in specific? We took a closer look at the company to find out. Decentralisation of financial services and the growingly independent approach of the...
Comments / 0