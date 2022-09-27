Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi
Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water Crisis
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy It
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood Maps
ecowatch.com
Mississippi Accused of ‘Intolerable’ Racial Discrimination in Jackson Water Crisis
The NAACP has filed a federal complaint with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) alleging violations of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and accusing the State of Mississippi of “gross mishandling” of the Jackson water crisis, a press release from the NAACP said. The complaint cited an extensive history of neglect and refusal to provide federal funding that amounted to racial discrimination.
Water crisis tests Mississippi mayor who started as activist
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The mayor of Mississippi’s capital was 5 years old when his parents moved their family from New York to Jackson in 1988 so that his father, who had been involved in a Black nationalist movement in the 1970s, could return to the unfinished business of challenging inequity and fighting racial injustice. “Instead of shielding their most precious resource, their children, from the movement or movement work, they felt that they would give us to it,” said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, now 39. Lumumba describes himself as a “radical” who is “uncomfortable with oppressive conditions.” A Democrat in his second term as mayor, he faces a high-pressure leadership test as Jackson struggles to consistently produce a basic necessity of life — safe, clean drinking water. The city has had water problems for decades. Most of Jackson was recently without running water for several days after heavy rains exacerbated problems at a water treatment plant. For a month before that happened, the city was under a boil-water notice because state health officials found cloudy water that could cause illness. Thousands of people lost running water during a cold snap in 2021.
Fitch announces Mississippi Child ID Program
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch and football legends Mike Singletary and Wesley Walls announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program to provide privately funded child ID kits to 41,750 students in kindergarten across the state. “Last year, in Mississippi alone, 138 children were reported missing to the National Center for Missing […]
WLBT
NAACP, former mayor seek civil rights investigation into state’s ‘disinvestment’ in Jackson’s water system
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Jackson mayor is among petitioners asking the EPA to determine whether the state discriminated against Jackson when doling out federal dollars for water and wastewater projects. Tuesday, the NAACP filed a civil rights complaint with EPA’s Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights...
mississippicir.org
Clarion Ledger, MCIR investigation for lead in Jackson water reveals broader issues.
Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said that extensive testing of Jackson's beleaguered water system revealed a tiny portion of the city had lead in its water, but smaller-scale independent testing by the Clarion Ledger and the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting suggests that elevated lead results could be more widespread. At...
mississippifreepress.org
NAACP Files Race Discrimination Complaint Against State Over Jackson Water Crisis
JACKSON, Miss.—Jackson resident Deidre Long has lived with her blind adult daughter in Jackson, Miss., since 2018, and the water crisis in the capital city has only made caregiving more difficult. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People shared Long’s story in a complaint filed on Wednesday, Sept. 27, with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Jackson Can’t ‘Trust’ Mississippi To Fix Water Crisis, Mayor Says Amid Calls For Civil Rights Investigation
Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba told residents, “Don’t trust the state,” when it came to fixing their water issues. The post Jackson Can’t ‘Trust’ Mississippi To Fix Water Crisis, Mayor Says Amid Calls For Civil Rights Investigation appeared first on NewsOne.
Popular Mississippi restaurant announces closure citing Jackson’s water crisis, hiring woes
A popular Mississippi restaurant says Jackson’s recent water woes and hiring challenges have made it impossible to continue operations. Babalu, a tapas and taco restaurant in the Fondren neighborhood of Jackson, announced it was closing permanently Friday. The popular dining destination, which has been open since 2010, posted a...
abc17news.com
NAACP requests civil rights probe into Jackson water crisis, saying Mississippi has long discriminated against majority-Black capital
The calls to quickly fix Jackson, Mississippi’s water system are growing louder, with the US Justice Department and NAACP demanding not just answers from the state and its capital city, but solutions. Days after the NAACP wrote Gov. Tate Reeves directly, the civil rights organization submitted a 25-page complaint...
Utilities assistance event to help Jackson neighbors
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clergy of Prison Reform and the Davis Temple Church of God will host a utilities assistance event for Jackson residents. The event will take place on Saturday, October 1 and will be held at Davis Temple Church of God on 1700 Dalton Street. The event will start at 11:00 a.m. […]
mageenews.com
Lawsuit Filed to Stop Student Loan Cancellation
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. HAPPY FRIDAY: Empower Wrap is a bi-weekly update sent to our top supporters. Get all of our emails sent directly to your inbox by clicking here and be sure to share this with anyone who might be interested. And if you’re thinking of running for office next year, you don’t want to miss our 2023 Candidate School. Sign up here.
Report: Tate Reeves blocked money to help Jackson’s troubled water system years ago
Years before people in Jackson were recently left without running water for several days, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves claimed to have helped block money to fund water system repairs in the capital city. Reeves, a Republican, blames Jackson’s water crisis on mismanagement at the city level. The city’s latest water...
Will Jackson receive its ARPA funds?
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson could receive at least $84,000,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds due to a dollar-for-dollar match program. The funds are expected to be put towards water and sewer infrastructure in Hinds County. In an interview Monday afternoon with WJTV 12 News, Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann said […]
WLBT
Deadline looms for Jackson, Hinds Co. to request tens of millions for water system repairs
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County and Jackson leaders have until Friday to request more than $50 million in federal funds from the state’s coffers to address the city’s ailing water system. While supervisors approved diverting $17.5 million of their American Rescue Plan Act monies to water system...
MSNBC
Barber slams Mississippi state gov.: ‘People are tired of washing their babies in poisoned water’
Jackson, Mississippi’s water crisis is being blamed on state leaders ignoring the problem. In the wake of the Brett Favre welfare theft allegations, activists are taking a stand. "People are tired of having to wash their babies in poisoned water,” Bishop William Barber tells Joy Reid adding, “it happens year after year because the state... has been more interested in blocking fixing what needs to be fixed, than helping fix what needs to be fixed."Sept. 27, 2022.
Jackson mayor says city hasn’t received funds for repairs
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility has maintained a steady pressure of about 88 PSI over the last 24 hours, but more work still needs to be done to put an end to the water crisis. Tuesday night, the mayor of Jackson updated the public on how the city is working […]
