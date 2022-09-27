ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Mississippi Accused of ‘Intolerable’ Racial Discrimination in Jackson Water Crisis

The NAACP has filed a federal complaint with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) alleging violations of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and accusing the State of Mississippi of “gross mishandling” of the Jackson water crisis, a press release from the NAACP said. The complaint cited an extensive history of neglect and refusal to provide federal funding that amounted to racial discrimination.
Water crisis tests Mississippi mayor who started as activist

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The mayor of Mississippi’s capital was 5 years old when his parents moved their family from New York to Jackson in 1988 so that his father, who had been involved in a Black nationalist movement in the 1970s, could return to the unfinished business of challenging inequity and fighting racial injustice. “Instead of shielding their most precious resource, their children, from the movement or movement work, they felt that they would give us to it,” said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, now 39. Lumumba describes himself as a “radical” who is “uncomfortable with oppressive conditions.” A Democrat in his second term as mayor, he faces a high-pressure leadership test as Jackson struggles to consistently produce a basic necessity of life — safe, clean drinking water. The city has had water problems for decades. Most of Jackson was recently without running water for several days after heavy rains exacerbated problems at a water treatment plant. For a month before that happened, the city was under a boil-water notice because state health officials found cloudy water that could cause illness. Thousands of people lost running water during a cold snap in 2021.
NAACP Files Race Discrimination Complaint Against State Over Jackson Water Crisis

JACKSON, Miss.—Jackson resident Deidre Long has lived with her blind adult daughter in Jackson, Miss., since 2018, and the water crisis in the capital city has only made caregiving more difficult. The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People shared Long’s story in a complaint filed on Wednesday, Sept. 27, with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
NAACP requests civil rights probe into Jackson water crisis, saying Mississippi has long discriminated against majority-Black capital

The calls to quickly fix Jackson, Mississippi’s water system are growing louder, with the US Justice Department and NAACP demanding not just answers from the state and its capital city, but solutions. Days after the NAACP wrote Gov. Tate Reeves directly, the civil rights organization submitted a 25-page complaint...
Barber slams Mississippi state gov.: ‘People are tired of washing their babies in poisoned water’

Jackson, Mississippi’s water crisis is being blamed on state leaders ignoring the problem. In the wake of the Brett Favre welfare theft allegations, activists are taking a stand. "People are tired of having to wash their babies in poisoned water,” Bishop William Barber tells Joy Reid adding, “it happens year after year because the state... has been more interested in blocking fixing what needs to be fixed, than helping fix what needs to be fixed."Sept. 27, 2022.
