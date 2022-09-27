Read full article on original website
Binance Secures Registration in New Zealand, to Open Local Office
Binance has gained access to open up a local office soon in New Zealand as the cryptocurrency exchange platform successfully registered with the country's Ministry of Businesses Innovation and Employment (MBIE). Binance acquired the registration on September 10, allowing the crypto firm to trade non-fungible tokens (NFTs), spot trading and...
DeFiance Capital Seeking $100M in Funding to Invest in Liquid Tokens
Crypto Venture Capital firm, DeFiance Capital is in the process of raising as much as $100 million as it looks to invest in “Liquid Tokens.”. According to three sources familiar with the matter who spoke to The Block, the fund is dubbed the "Liquid Venture Fund," and one of the sources affirmed that more than 50% of the projected capital had been raised.
Analysis-Under water: how the Bank of England threw markets a lifeline
LONDON/NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Calls to the Bank of England saying some British pension funds were struggling to meet margin calls began on Monday. By Wednesday they were getting more urgent and coordinated.
SWIFT Works with Chainlink Labs to Develop Cross-chain Interoperability Protocol
Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) has entered into a partnership with the Chainlink Labs Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) to improve the efficiency of traditional finance (TradFi) on the blockchain. Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov announced this Wednesday at the SmartCon 2022 conference in New York City on Sept. 29.
BIS Launches Project Icebreaker with Central Banks to Explore CBDC
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has rolled out Project Icebreaker together with the central banks of Sweden, Norway, and Israel to see how CBDCs can be utilized for international remittance and retail payments. Per the announcement:. “Project Icebreaker is a collaboration between the Bank of Israel, Central Bank of...
Crypto Gets Resilience in the Past Month as Forced Selling Exit
The exodus of forced selling made cryptocurrencies partly resilient in the last month, according to Galaxy Digital Holdings founder Mike Novogratz. Speaking at a conference in Singapore, Novogratz pointed out:. “We’re in this weird equilibrium where there are a few buyers, there are a few sellers, and there’s not that...
Case against Do Kown is "highly politicized": Terraform Labs
Terraform Labs believes South Korean prosecutors have "highly politicized" the case against founder Do Kown after he was issued an arrest warrant, the firm told the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). A spokesman for the Singapore-based firm told the WSJ, "we believe that this case has become highly politicized and that...
Uzbekistan Announces Monthly Fees for Crypto Firms
The National Agency for Perspective Projects (NAPP), an agency that regulates cryptocurrency markets in Uzbekistan, has announced new directives that require licensed crypto companies to pay a monthly fee that will mostly go toward the country’s budget. An official document published on Wednesday but seen on Friday shows that...
ECB Advisor Defends Amazon’s Role in Digital Euro Project
Jürgen Schaaf, an advisor to the Senior Management of Market Infrastructure and Payments at the European Central Bank (ECB), on Wednesday defended the EU’s decision to make Amazon one of the five firms to test a digital euro. “The prototyping experiments for the front end are driven by...
Germany’s Deutsche Telekom Rolls Out Ethereum Validator Node, Staking Support
Telecom giant Deutsche Telekom, the parent company of T-Mobile, announced on Thursday the launch of its Ethereum staking services. The German company stated that its T-Systems Multimedia Solutions (MMS) division is working with a liquid Ethereum 2.0 staking service and DAO StakeWise to operate a staking pool that allows customers to participate in validating transactions without having to run a validator themselves. Deutsche Telekom is also participating in the governance of the StakeWise decentral autonomous organization (DAO).
Brazil’s Securities Market Regulator Targets Mercado Bitcoin over Token Sale
The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), the securities market regulator in Brazil, has ordered Mercado Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in Brazil, to provide information on fixed-income tokens the exchange has issued over the last two years. According to reports by Estadão newspaper, the capital markets regulator wants to...
Digital Euro Would Not be Used for Commercial Purposes: Christine Lagarde
Christine Lagarde, the President of the European Central Bank (ECB), has given her word that the proposed Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) for the region dubbed the Digital Euro will not be used for commercial purposes. Speaking at an event in Frankfurt on Wednesday, Lagarde reiterated that the ECB is...
