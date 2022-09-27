ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
blockchain.news

Binance Secures Registration in New Zealand, to Open Local Office

Binance has gained access to open up a local office soon in New Zealand as the cryptocurrency exchange platform successfully registered with the country's Ministry of Businesses Innovation and Employment (MBIE). Binance acquired the registration on September 10, allowing the crypto firm to trade non-fungible tokens (NFTs), spot trading and...
ECONOMY
blockchain.news

DeFiance Capital Seeking $100M in Funding to Invest in Liquid Tokens

Crypto Venture Capital firm, DeFiance Capital is in the process of raising as much as $100 million as it looks to invest in “Liquid Tokens.”. According to three sources familiar with the matter who spoke to The Block, the fund is dubbed the "Liquid Venture Fund," and one of the sources affirmed that more than 50% of the projected capital had been raised.
MARKETS
blockchain.news

SWIFT Works with Chainlink Labs to Develop Cross-chain Interoperability Protocol

Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) has entered into a partnership with the Chainlink Labs Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) to improve the efficiency of traditional finance (TradFi) on the blockchain. Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov announced this Wednesday at the SmartCon 2022 conference in New York City on Sept. 29.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Web3 Technology#Dubai Seeks#Become Hub Of Metaverse#Gulf Today#Ascent Partners
blockchain.news

BIS Launches Project Icebreaker with Central Banks to Explore CBDC

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has rolled out Project Icebreaker together with the central banks of Sweden, Norway, and Israel to see how CBDCs can be utilized for international remittance and retail payments. Per the announcement:. “Project Icebreaker is a collaboration between the Bank of Israel, Central Bank of...
PERSONAL FINANCE
blockchain.news

Crypto Gets Resilience in the Past Month as Forced Selling Exit

The exodus of forced selling made cryptocurrencies partly resilient in the last month, according to Galaxy Digital Holdings founder Mike Novogratz. Speaking at a conference in Singapore, Novogratz pointed out:. “We’re in this weird equilibrium where there are a few buyers, there are a few sellers, and there’s not that...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
blockchain.news

Case against Do Kown is "highly politicized": Terraform Labs

Terraform Labs believes South Korean prosecutors have "highly politicized" the case against founder Do Kown after he was issued an arrest warrant, the firm told the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). A spokesman for the Singapore-based firm told the WSJ, "we believe that this case has become highly politicized and that...
WORLD
blockchain.news

Uzbekistan Announces Monthly Fees for Crypto Firms

The National Agency for Perspective Projects (NAPP), an agency that regulates cryptocurrency markets in Uzbekistan, has announced new directives that require licensed crypto companies to pay a monthly fee that will mostly go toward the country’s budget. An official document published on Wednesday but seen on Friday shows that...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
World
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
blockchain.news

ECB Advisor Defends Amazon’s Role in Digital Euro Project

Jürgen Schaaf, an advisor to the Senior Management of Market Infrastructure and Payments at the European Central Bank (ECB), on Wednesday defended the EU’s decision to make Amazon one of the five firms to test a digital euro. “The prototyping experiments for the front end are driven by...
BUSINESS
blockchain.news

Germany’s Deutsche Telekom Rolls Out Ethereum Validator Node, Staking Support

Telecom giant Deutsche Telekom, the parent company of T-Mobile, announced on Thursday the launch of its Ethereum staking services. The German company stated that its T-Systems Multimedia Solutions (MMS) division is working with a liquid Ethereum 2.0 staking service and DAO StakeWise to operate a staking pool that allows customers to participate in validating transactions without having to run a validator themselves. Deutsche Telekom is also participating in the governance of the StakeWise decentral autonomous organization (DAO).
BUSINESS
blockchain.news

Brazil’s Securities Market Regulator Targets Mercado Bitcoin over Token Sale

The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), the securities market regulator in Brazil, has ordered Mercado Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in Brazil, to provide information on fixed-income tokens the exchange has issued over the last two years. According to reports by Estadão newspaper, the capital markets regulator wants to...
MARKETS
blockchain.news

Digital Euro Would Not be Used for Commercial Purposes: Christine Lagarde

Christine Lagarde, the President of the European Central Bank (ECB), has given her word that the proposed Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) for the region dubbed the Digital Euro will not be used for commercial purposes. Speaking at an event in Frankfurt on Wednesday, Lagarde reiterated that the ECB is...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy