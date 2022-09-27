ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Operation Blue Roof has new home in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Hurricane Ian is devastating people living in Florida, upending lives and ripping roofs off homes. “At the end of the day, there’s a family that needs a roof over their head and we’re going to provide it,” said Colonel Mike Helton, commander of the Portland District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The Portland Marathon is this Sunday. Drivers, you’ve been warned

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 50th annual Portland Marathon starts on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 7:10 a.m., and is expected to impact traffic around the city throughout the day. The County of Multnomah said that the marathon will shut down multiple lanes of vehicle and pedestrian traffic across several Willamette River bridges, including Broadway Bridge, Burnside Bridge, Morrison Bridge and Sellwood Bridge. Broadway and Burnside Bridges will also remain closed to heightened water traffic, with no lifts occurring between 6:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Suspect Arrested For Setting Fire In Downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Investigators say a person in mental crisis set a fire at an apartment building downtown early Friday morning. The fire on Southwest Broadway near Columbia did not spread to other apartments. Officers arrested a suspect at the scene.
Swiss modern SE Portland house is for sale at $2 million

A new contemporary dwelling in Southeast Portland, with a steeply pitch roof and wide overhangs echoing tree canopies, is called The Treehouse by builder Mark Allen of PEG Construction. Another way Allen describes the four-level house with few exterior adornments but lots of expansive windows and skylights: Swiss modern meets...
Mystery Surrounds Killing of Musician Who Traveled to Portland, Ore., for 'Adventure,' Was Found Dead in Park

Poet, musician and artist Erika Evans, 26, of Austin, Texas, was found dead on Sept. 23, and her killing remains unsolved Police in Portland, Ore., are investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old musician and artist from Texas who traveled to the West Coast city for an "adventure" but was killed on a basketball court in a small park last week. On Sept. 23, police from the Central Precinct in northwest Portland responded to a call about a shooting at Wallace Park, the Portland Police Bureau said in...
PSU Changing Our Transportation

PSU is in partnership with city and regional government offices. PSU professor, Jenny Liu, and Master’s student Rohan Khanvikar talk about the research and how long it might take to gain their results. For more information visit: Homepage | Portland State University (pdx.edu)
1949: Downtown Portland Oregon – SW Morrison Street

Today we travel to Portland, Oregon, for an overhead view of SW Morrison St. between 6th and 5th Avenues in what is known today as the “Pioneer District.” The Meier & Frank building on the left has survived, including the original marquees hanging over the sidewalk. On the right-hand side of SW Morrison St., the fence and lawn of the Pioneer Courthouse is visible and remain there today.
Funnel cloud spotted in Oregon before a fabulous Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We had a cold-core funnel cloud on Thursday in Independence, Oregon. Beautiful, right? If you’re questioning the validity, don’t worry I did my homework. This is not one of those “sharks in the subway” photos you may have seen recently on the internet....
