PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 50th annual Portland Marathon starts on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 7:10 a.m., and is expected to impact traffic around the city throughout the day. The County of Multnomah said that the marathon will shut down multiple lanes of vehicle and pedestrian traffic across several Willamette River bridges, including Broadway Bridge, Burnside Bridge, Morrison Bridge and Sellwood Bridge. Broadway and Burnside Bridges will also remain closed to heightened water traffic, with no lifts occurring between 6:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO