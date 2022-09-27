ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
blockchain.news

Crypto Gets Resilience in the Past Month as Forced Selling Exit

The exodus of forced selling made cryptocurrencies partly resilient in the last month, according to Galaxy Digital Holdings founder Mike Novogratz. Speaking at a conference in Singapore, Novogratz pointed out:. “We’re in this weird equilibrium where there are a few buyers, there are a few sellers, and there’s not that...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
blockchain.news

Brazil’s Securities Market Regulator Targets Mercado Bitcoin over Token Sale

The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), the securities market regulator in Brazil, has ordered Mercado Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in Brazil, to provide information on fixed-income tokens the exchange has issued over the last two years. According to reports by Estadão newspaper, the capital markets regulator wants to...
MARKETS
blockchain.news

MicroStrategy is Hiring a Bitcoin Developer to Design Enterprise Solutions

American Nasdaq-listed business intelligence firm, MicroStrategy Incorporated has put out a call in search of a Bitcoin Lightning Software Engineer. The firm is looking for a veteran who will help it in designing enterprise-grade solutions that can help startups looking to integrate Bitcoin solutions with security through a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.
COMPUTERS
blockchain.news

Spain's Largest Telecom Company Telefónica Now Accepts Crypto Payments

Telefónica, Spain’s largest telecom company, is now accepting cryptocurrency payments for the purchasing of devices or products on its technology marketplace. The crypto payment feature is provided by Bit2Me, a Spanish cryptocurrency exchange with vested interest in e-commerce solutions. Telefónica's partnership with Bit2Me to bring crypto payments to their marketplace was initially revealed when Bit2Me took to their Twitter and said:
BUSINESS
Alan Howard
blockchain.news

Coinbase Partners with Chainlink Labs to Launch NFT Floor Price Service

Blockchain infrastructure protocol Coinbase Cloud and decentralized oracle network Chainlink Labs have teamed up to launch an NFT floor price feed service. The partnership will introduce the NFT lowest pricing source in the Coinbase cloud service, allowing developers to access real-time NFT prices to build applications such as NFT lending marketplaces, such as NFT indices.
MARKETS
blockchain.news

US CFTC Charges Crypto Futures Exchange Digitex for Registration and Trading Violations

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CTFC) has charged crypto futures exchange Digitex and its founder and CEO Adam Todd for multiple violations associated with the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA). According to the regulator’s filing, as seen on Friday in the Southern District of Florida, the CTFC’s complaint accused Todd...
MARKETS
blockchain.news

DeFiance Capital Seeking $100M in Funding to Invest in Liquid Tokens

Crypto Venture Capital firm, DeFiance Capital is in the process of raising as much as $100 million as it looks to invest in “Liquid Tokens.”. According to three sources familiar with the matter who spoke to The Block, the fund is dubbed the "Liquid Venture Fund," and one of the sources affirmed that more than 50% of the projected capital had been raised.
MARKETS
blockchain.news

Uzbekistan Announces Monthly Fees for Crypto Firms

The National Agency for Perspective Projects (NAPP), an agency that regulates cryptocurrency markets in Uzbekistan, has announced new directives that require licensed crypto companies to pay a monthly fee that will mostly go toward the country’s budget. An official document published on Wednesday but seen on Friday shows that...
CURRENCIES
#Nomura#Digital Asset#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3#Italian#Borsa Italia#The London Metal Exchange#Japanese#The Dubai Virtual Assets
blockchain.news

BendDAO Considering Expanding into ApeCoin NFT Staking Programme

BendDAO, an NFT finance protocol, is considering a proposal to enable ApeCoin (APE) staking on its platform through a new yield aggregator product called BendEarn. On September 29, a BendDAO community member called vis.eth made the proposal that highlighted how it would work. Besides that, the BendDAO team also made...
MARKETS
blockchain.news

GSBN Adopts Blockchain to Share Shipping Data with Financial Insitutiotns

Within 20 minutes, Global Shipping Business Network (GSBN) is able to undertake a pilot transaction of unifying the consent collection and sharing of shipping data using a blockchain-powered application, enhancing the speed of transactions. As an independent and not-for-profit blockchain consortium founded by major global terminal operators and shipping lines,...
INDUSTRY
blockchain.news

Crypto Adoption in Sub-Saharan Africa Rises, Study Shows

Crypto usage in Sub-Saharan Africa is becoming mainstream rather than speculation, according to a report by blockchain analytic firm Chainalysis. The report dubbed “How Cryptocurrency Meets Residents’ Economic Needs in Sub-Saharan Africa,” disclosed that the number of small retail transfers has surged, despite the bear market occurring in May. On the other hand, transfers of different sizes have dropped.
CURRENCIES
Singapore
blockchain.news

Case against Do Kown is "highly politicized": Terraform Labs

Terraform Labs believes South Korean prosecutors have "highly politicized" the case against founder Do Kown after he was issued an arrest warrant, the firm told the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). A spokesman for the Singapore-based firm told the WSJ, "we believe that this case has become highly politicized and that...
WORLD
blockchain.news

ECB Advisor Defends Amazon’s Role in Digital Euro Project

Jürgen Schaaf, an advisor to the Senior Management of Market Infrastructure and Payments at the European Central Bank (ECB), on Wednesday defended the EU’s decision to make Amazon one of the five firms to test a digital euro. “The prototyping experiments for the front end are driven by...
BUSINESS
blockchain.news

SWIFT Works with Chainlink Labs to Develop Cross-chain Interoperability Protocol

Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) has entered into a partnership with the Chainlink Labs Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) to improve the efficiency of traditional finance (TradFi) on the blockchain. Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov announced this Wednesday at the SmartCon 2022 conference in New York City on Sept. 29.
TECHNOLOGY
blockchain.news

Germany’s Deutsche Telekom Rolls Out Ethereum Validator Node, Staking Support

Telecom giant Deutsche Telekom, the parent company of T-Mobile, announced on Thursday the launch of its Ethereum staking services. The German company stated that its T-Systems Multimedia Solutions (MMS) division is working with a liquid Ethereum 2.0 staking service and DAO StakeWise to operate a staking pool that allows customers to participate in validating transactions without having to run a validator themselves. Deutsche Telekom is also participating in the governance of the StakeWise decentral autonomous organization (DAO).
BUSINESS
blockchain.news

Digital Euro Would Not be Used for Commercial Purposes: Christine Lagarde

Christine Lagarde, the President of the European Central Bank (ECB), has given her word that the proposed Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) for the region dubbed the Digital Euro will not be used for commercial purposes. Speaking at an event in Frankfurt on Wednesday, Lagarde reiterated that the ECB is...
ECONOMY

