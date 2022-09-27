ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFPD Special Operation nets several 8-Liner machines

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police seized several Eight-Liner machines after serving search warrants Friday afternoon. According to police spokesman, Sgt. Charlie Eipper, investigators with the WFPD Special Operations Unit, and detectives in the Criminal Investigation Section executed search warrants Friday, September 30, 2022 at several businesses in Wichita Falls that had 8-liner machines.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Electra man sentenced for shooting man, assaulting officer

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An Electra man who shot a man in Wichita Falls and then barricaded himself in an apartment and fought officers when they came to arrest him was sentenced to 25 years in prison for multiple charges. Rodolfo Rodriguez, 42, pleaded guilty in Judge Charles Barnard’s...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Defendant in good Samaritan killing takes manslaughter plea

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who was charged with the murder of a good Samaritan who came to the aid of the defendant’s wife took a plea deal Thursday, September 29, for manslaughter. On April 23, 2018, Wichita Falls Police said William Starnes was beating his wife...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Former Wichita County deputy found guilty, sentenced

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A six-man, six-woman jury found former Wichita County Deputy Gerald “Tony” Morgan guilty of invasive visual recording, Wednesday, after about 30 minutes of deliberation. Later the jury returned with the punishment of 180 days in state jail. The maximum sentence is two years.
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
texomashomepage.com

Gold coin thief facing probation revocation

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who was involved in a $2 million gold and silver coin heist in Wichita Falls is once again facing revocation of his probation. The attorney for Russell Stallings was seeking to get a bond for him Thursday, Sept. 29, after he was arrested earlier this month and being held without bond.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Mother says she “lost control” disciplining son

WICHITA FALL (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman has been charged with injury to a child after staff at her son’s school reported possible child abuse injuries to the 5-year-old. Michelle Carter was arrested Wednesday, September 28, 2022, after multiple bruises were observed on his body. A police...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Motorcyclist hospitalized, arrested after chase ends in wreck on Central Fwy

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A motorcyclist is in custody after being treated for injuries sustained during a brief high-speed chase Thursday night. According to Wichita County Sheriff’s Deputy Melvin Joyner, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop of a motorcycle at the intersection of 10th and Holliday shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday, September 29.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Former firefighter pleads guilty to burglarizing fire station

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Wichita County volunteer firefighter who served time for setting dozens of fires pled guilty to a charge of burglarizing his old fire station. Kyle Harmon, 38, was sentenced Thursday, September 29, 2022, to 2 years state jail, which then was suspended to 5...
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
texomashomepage.com

Man arrested for human smuggling during traffic stop

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — According to the arrest affidavit, on Thursday, September 29, just before 1 p.m., a Wichita County Deputy stopped a gray Dodge Caravan on US 287 after it was seen following a semi-tractor at an unsafe distance. The driver was identified as Jose Angel Estrada-Garcia. The...
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
texomashomepage.com

Sheriff and deputies stop fleeing woman

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County Sheriff David Duke assisted in setting up a pit maneuver in a high-speed chase Tuesday morning, stopping a woman they say led law enforcement on a chase from Sixth Street in Wichita Falls to almost Jolly. Jasmine Lara was taken into custody after...
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
texomashomepage.com

WCSO honors those retiring from the office

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Sheriff David Duke and the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office are glad to honor those who are retiring from the office. A retirement ceremony was held Wednesday morning, Sept. 28, to honor them for their years of service. One of those employees has a long history with the sheriff’s office.
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
texomashomepage.com

Suspect in custody following SWAT situation on Taylor Street

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man wanted on a felony warrant has been taken into custody following a situation involving the Wichita Falls Police Department’s SWAT team on Thursday morning. According to WFPD’s Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, WFPD officers recognized a male suspect walking down the...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Two Wichita Falls gas stations closed for criminal investigation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are at the scene of two local convenience stores, serving search warrants for unspecified illegal activities in the store. Both Tami’s Sunoco and Convenient Food Mart at Rhea Road and Southwest Parkway have crime scene tape around the gas pumps and customers are being told they are closed.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Trinity Noland arrested again

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who has faced charges ranging from murder to aggravated robbery has been arrested for the second time in about a month. Trinity Noland’s latest arrests are for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence. Noland, 36, was arrested in a traffic stop Tuesday, September 28, 2022, on Martin Luther Kind Blvd.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

SWAT responding to situation in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is responding to a situation on Taylor Street in Wichita Falls Thursday morning. Wichita Falls Police responded to a check suspicious person call that came in at 9:38 a.m. at 9th and Filmore. When police arrived the suspect apparently ran and apparently went into a house in the 1300 block of Taylor.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

Man killed after motorcycle wreck on Upper Charlie Rd

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man has died from his injuries following a Wednesday night motorcycle wreck on Upper Charlie Road near the Wichita-Clay County line. According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers responded to United Regional at approximately 12:52 a.m. Thursday, September 29, to take a report of a deceased person.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
texomashomepage.com

NTSB: Crash victim turned down offer from plane’s seller to practice takeoffs

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The preliminary report is released on the fatal plane crash last month at the Wichita Valley Airport, and initial inspections did not uncover any possible mechanical malfunctions that could have caused the crash. The crash at takeoff of the home-built, single-engine, two-seat Smyth Sidewinder killed...
WALDRON, AR
texomashomepage.com

Body found and identified in Jacksboro

JACKSBORO (KFDX/KJTL) — A body that was found in Jacksboro Monday morning has been identified. According to Jack County Sheriff Tom Spurlock, at approximately 9:51 a.m. Monday, September 26, Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Jacksboro Police Department responded to the 300 block of S Highway 281 for a report of a possible body.
JACKSBORO, TX
texomashomepage.com

Wichita Falls 23-year-old reported missing since June

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 23-year-old man from Wichita Falls has reportedly been missing since mid-June. According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department, Travis Russell was reported missing on Monday, August 22. Sgt. Eipper said his family told police that they hadn’t seen Russell since...
WICHITA FALLS, TX

