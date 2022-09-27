Read full article on original website
Related
blockchain.news
BIS Launches Project Icebreaker with Central Banks to Explore CBDC
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has rolled out Project Icebreaker together with the central banks of Sweden, Norway, and Israel to see how CBDCs can be utilized for international remittance and retail payments. Per the announcement:. “Project Icebreaker is a collaboration between the Bank of Israel, Central Bank of...
blockchain.news
ECB Advisor Defends Amazon’s Role in Digital Euro Project
Jürgen Schaaf, an advisor to the Senior Management of Market Infrastructure and Payments at the European Central Bank (ECB), on Wednesday defended the EU’s decision to make Amazon one of the five firms to test a digital euro. “The prototyping experiments for the front end are driven by...
blockchain.news
Bitcoin Miner Rhodium Plans to List on Nasdaq through Reverse Merger
Bitcoin miner Rhodium Enterprises is planning to list on Nasdaq under the ticker "RHDM" through a reverse merger with business consulting firm SilverSun Technologies Inc., Bloomberg reported on Sept. 30. The deal is scheduled to close by the end of this year, and investment bank B. Riley will serve as...
blockchain.news
Digital Euro Would Not be Used for Commercial Purposes: Christine Lagarde
Christine Lagarde, the President of the European Central Bank (ECB), has given her word that the proposed Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) for the region dubbed the Digital Euro will not be used for commercial purposes. Speaking at an event in Frankfurt on Wednesday, Lagarde reiterated that the ECB is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
blockchain.news
Brazil’s Securities Market Regulator Targets Mercado Bitcoin over Token Sale
The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), the securities market regulator in Brazil, has ordered Mercado Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in Brazil, to provide information on fixed-income tokens the exchange has issued over the last two years. According to reports by Estadão newspaper, the capital markets regulator wants to...
blockchain.news
Kazakhstan Gets Closer to Legalizing Digital Currencies: Report
Central Asian country Kazakhstan is closer to legalizing digital currencies as President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has doubled down on his interest in making the country a leader in digital technologies. As reported by local media, Informburo, the government is building its interest in creating a platform that can aid the conversion...
blockchain.news
Crypto Adoption in Sub-Saharan Africa Rises, Study Shows
Crypto usage in Sub-Saharan Africa is becoming mainstream rather than speculation, according to a report by blockchain analytic firm Chainalysis. The report dubbed “How Cryptocurrency Meets Residents’ Economic Needs in Sub-Saharan Africa,” disclosed that the number of small retail transfers has surged, despite the bear market occurring in May. On the other hand, transfers of different sizes have dropped.
blockchain.news
Coinbase Partners with Chainlink Labs to Launch NFT Floor Price Service
Blockchain infrastructure protocol Coinbase Cloud and decentralized oracle network Chainlink Labs have teamed up to launch an NFT floor price feed service. The partnership will introduce the NFT lowest pricing source in the Coinbase cloud service, allowing developers to access real-time NFT prices to build applications such as NFT lending marketplaces, such as NFT indices.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
blockchain.news
Uzbekistan Announces Monthly Fees for Crypto Firms
The National Agency for Perspective Projects (NAPP), an agency that regulates cryptocurrency markets in Uzbekistan, has announced new directives that require licensed crypto companies to pay a monthly fee that will mostly go toward the country’s budget. An official document published on Wednesday but seen on Friday shows that...
blockchain.news
Binance Secures Registration in New Zealand, to Open Local Office
Binance has gained access to open up a local office soon in New Zealand as the cryptocurrency exchange platform successfully registered with the country's Ministry of Businesses Innovation and Employment (MBIE). Binance acquired the registration on September 10, allowing the crypto firm to trade non-fungible tokens (NFTs), spot trading and...
blockchain.news
Bitcoin Could ‘Double in Price’ Under CFTC Regulation, Says Chairman Behnam
Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chairman Rostin Behnam said Wednesday that regulations oversight under the CFTC could have significant benefits for the crypto sector, including a potential boost to Bitcoin price. "Growth might occur if we have a well-regulated space. Bitcoin might double in price if there's a CFTC-regulated market,"...
blockchain.news
Spain's Largest Telecom Company Telefónica Now Accepts Crypto Payments
Telefónica, Spain’s largest telecom company, is now accepting cryptocurrency payments for the purchasing of devices or products on its technology marketplace. The crypto payment feature is provided by Bit2Me, a Spanish cryptocurrency exchange with vested interest in e-commerce solutions. Telefónica's partnership with Bit2Me to bring crypto payments to their marketplace was initially revealed when Bit2Me took to their Twitter and said:
blockchain.news
GSBN Adopts Blockchain to Share Shipping Data with Financial Insitutiotns
Within 20 minutes, Global Shipping Business Network (GSBN) is able to undertake a pilot transaction of unifying the consent collection and sharing of shipping data using a blockchain-powered application, enhancing the speed of transactions. As an independent and not-for-profit blockchain consortium founded by major global terminal operators and shipping lines,...
blockchain.news
US CFTC Charges Crypto Futures Exchange Digitex for Registration and Trading Violations
The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CTFC) has charged crypto futures exchange Digitex and its founder and CEO Adam Todd for multiple violations associated with the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA). According to the regulator’s filing, as seen on Friday in the Southern District of Florida, the CTFC’s complaint accused Todd...
blockchain.news
MetaMask's New Beta Portfolio dApp to Provide All-In-One Access to Cryptos, NFTs
MetaMask has launched a beta portfolio dApp that allows users to have an overview of their cryptos and non-fungible token (NFT) in one place. To do so, the app connects their accounts and crypto assets across multiple chains in one interface. The portfolio dApp is available to extension and mobile...
blockchain.news
Germany’s Deutsche Telekom Rolls Out Ethereum Validator Node, Staking Support
Telecom giant Deutsche Telekom, the parent company of T-Mobile, announced on Thursday the launch of its Ethereum staking services. The German company stated that its T-Systems Multimedia Solutions (MMS) division is working with a liquid Ethereum 2.0 staking service and DAO StakeWise to operate a staking pool that allows customers to participate in validating transactions without having to run a validator themselves. Deutsche Telekom is also participating in the governance of the StakeWise decentral autonomous organization (DAO).
blockchain.news
SWIFT Works with Chainlink Labs to Develop Cross-chain Interoperability Protocol
Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) has entered into a partnership with the Chainlink Labs Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) to improve the efficiency of traditional finance (TradFi) on the blockchain. Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov announced this Wednesday at the SmartCon 2022 conference in New York City on Sept. 29.
Comments / 0