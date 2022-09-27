Read full article on original website
Execution set for Missouri inmate who killed ex-girlfriend
The Missouri Supreme Court has set a January execution date for Scott McLaughlin, who was convicted of raping and killing an ex-girlfriend 19 years ago. The execution at the state prison in Bonne Terre, scheduled for Jan. 3, would come six weeks after another convicted killer is scheduled to die. Kevin Johnson faces the death penalty on Nov. 29 for killing Kirkwood Police Sgt. Bill McEntee in suburban St. Louis in 2005. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly Guenther on Nov. 20, 2003. She was raped and stabbed to death outside of her workplace in St. Louis County.
The Satanic Temple files a lawsuit to overturn Idaho’s abortion restrictions
BOISE, Idaho – The Satanic Temple has filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn Idaho’s abortion ban. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court of Idaho, claims the Satanic Temple has more than 3,500 members in the state, whose rights are violated by the law, which imposes felony criminal charges on anyone who performs an abortion in the state.
Newsom has mixed verdict on California criminal justice laws
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a mixed verdict on more than three dozen criminal justice laws before his bill-signing deadline Friday. He approved measures to seal criminal records and free dying inmates. But Newsom denied bids to restrict solitary confinement and boost inmates’ wages. One new law will give California what proponents call the nation’s most sweeping law to seal criminal records. Newsom also relaxed standards to allow more ill and dying inmates to be released. He blocked a bill that would have made California the latest state to restrict segregated confinement. He also rejected giving the state prison system five years to marginally boost inmates’ wages.
Nevada governor orders corrections secretary to resign after botched inmate escape that went unreported for 4 days
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada governor orders corrections secretary to resign after botched inmate escape that went unreported for 4 days.
Governor debate: Noem for abortion ban, Smith wants changes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says that if re-elected she will uphold the state’s abortion ban that provides no exceptions for rape or incest. Her remarks came Friday during her reelection campaign’s lone debate with her Democratic challenger, state lawmaker Jamie Smith, The Republican governor explained her position simply as “pro-life.” She pledges to push for expanded parental leave in the state and alleviate the toll of inflation on people’s budgets. Smith called Noem’s stance extreme and said it was endangering women’s lives. He also said it was causing concern among physicians for its lack of clarity on when an abortion is allowed — only to save the life of a pregnant woman.
New law aims to make California haven for transgender youth
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A new law aims to stop other states from punishing children who come to California for gender-affirming care. Newsom signed the law on Thursday but it won’t take effect until January. It is designed to stop Texas and other conservative states from removing children from parents who allow them to receive gender-affirming care. It would stop California courts from enforcing subpoenas from other states seeking information about gender-affirming care. Legislative staffers say it’s not clear if the law would survive a legal challenge. State Sen. Scott Wiener’s office says they believe the law is constitutional.
Federal judge in Seattle to challenge Washington State gun restrictions
WASHINGTON – A federal judge in Seattle, Judge David Estudillo, is set to challenge Washington State’s gun restrictions on high capacity magazines. The Second Amendment Foundation is also suing Washington State, saying the law banning magazines with ten or more rounds violates the Second and Fourth Amendment. The...
Ex-Iowa trooper pleads guilty in use-of-force against biker
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Prosecutors say a former Iowa State Patrol trooper who was captured on dash camera video hitting and knocking over a biker during a traffic stop in September 2017 has pleaded guilty to a federal count of violating the biker’s rights. Federal prosecutors said in a statement that 58-year-old Robert Smith pleaded guilty Monday to deprivation of rights under color of law. As part of his plea, Smith admitted that his intentional open-hand strike was an unreasonable use of force against Bryce Yakish. Prosecutors say Yakish was standing by his bike with his hands up when Smith struck him, knocked him to the ground, put a knee on his neck and handcuffed him. Smith will be sentenced at a later date.
Georgia election officials discuss breach, security measures
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia State Election Board held a meeting Wednesday meant to reassure board members and the general public that the state’s elections remain secure following a breach of voting equipment in one county. The meeting included a presentation on state election law, an explanation of how the state’s voting machines and election system work, and a description of the post-election audits that are now mandated by Georgia law. It also included a report on the criminal investigation into the breach of voting equipment in rural Coffee County. While acknowledging serious concerns raised by that breach, the board members cited security measures that were outlined during the meeting and said they remain confident in the state’s election system.
Tennessee man hit with more charges in Memphis shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man already charged with a fatal shooting that police said set off a daylong crime rampage in Memphis now faces murder charges in two more killings. The Shelby County district attorney’s office says 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly was indicted Tuesday on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Richard Clark and Allison Parker. Kelly already has been charged with fatally shooting Dewayne Tunstall on Sept. 7. Police say Clark and Parker were shot later that day, as Kelly was driving around Memphis, livestreaming some of his activities. Kelly’s lawyer has not replied to a request for comment.
Idaho to create assessment centers to divert kids from juvenile justice and child welfare systems
BOISE, Idaho – The State of Idaho has announced it will open assessment centers next year in an effort to divert youth from the juvenile justice and child welfare systems. The centers will provide screening and assessment tools to identify the barriers children and their families are experiencing in their communities.
US Highway 2 in western Washington reopened after forced closure from the Bolt Creek Fire
WASHINGTON – U.S. 2 is reopened west of Skykomish with reduced speed zones. WSDOT is warning drivers that the highway is near an active fire and to be alert of first responders in the area. The Bolt Creek Fire is 28% contained and has burned 12,070 acres. Last updated:...
Hurricane Ian strikes Florida hospital from above and below
Hurricane Ian has swamped a four-story Florida hospital from both above and below, according to a doctor who works there. The storm surge flooded its lower level emergency room on Wednesday, while fierce winds tore away part of the roof from the fourth-floor intensive care unit. Dr. Birgit Bodine spent the night at HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte, anticipating the storm would make things busy. But, she says, she didn’t anticipate that the roof would blow off on the fourth floor. The damage forced patients into just two of the floors. Bodine plans to spend another night at the hospital, when incoming storm injuries could make things worse.
2 rock climbers found dead in Southern California
IDYLLWILD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two rock climbers, including a former NFL player, were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries. Fire officials say rescuers were called around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to Tahquitz Rock near Idyllwild following a distress call. The department says a team managed to climb into the steep, remote area and found both unidentified climbers dead at the scene. They are identified as 33-year-old Chelsea Walsh and 31-year-old Gavin Escobar, a Long Beach firefighter who played four seasons as backup with the Dallas Cowboys and briefly with other teams until ending his career in 2019. Tahquitz Rock, with its steep granite cliffs, is a popular destination for climbers.
Washington minimum wage rises to $15.74 an hour in 2023
The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) announced the minimum wage for Washington State workers will increase by $1.25 in January 2023, up to $15.74 per hour. State minimum wage applies to workers 16 and older. Employers may pay 85 percent of minimum wage to workers aged 14...
Sun today, gone tomorrow!
We’ll see sunshine to start the day, with increasing clouds expected through the afternoon as a storm makes its way into the Pacific Northwest. Although daytime highs will be about 10° cooler than Tuesday, they remain in the low to mid 80’s. Rain and wind arrive late...
