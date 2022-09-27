Read full article on original website
Bird flu detected at egg facility with 1.1 million hens
Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of disaster emergency Thursday over the bird flu. This comes after the highly pathogenic virus was detected at a commercial egg facility in Weld County, affecting around 1.15 million laying hens.
These five Colorado counties are most at risk of natural disasters
Ever wonder whether or not your Colorado home is at risk of serious consequences due to a natural disaster? The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has a map that depicts the level of risk around the entire country by county. While overall risk isn't as high in Colorado compared to some spots along the coast, a few counties have a level of risk worth talking about. In order to determine the level of natural disaster risk that exists in a given county, FEMA considered how...
Summit Daily News
At Colorado’s largest reservoir, one national park scientist shifts her focus to toxic algae
GUNNISON — As Nicki Gibney steers her motorboat through the shallow waters of Blue Mesa Reservoir, she slows her boat to a stop. The deep blue water is thick with bright blue and green clumps floating on the surface. To the untrained eye, the bright colors and swirls look like a work of abstract art.
Watch Out For These Invasive Species Found in Colorado
Invasive species are non-native aquatic and terrestrial plants, animals, and pathogens that harm or negatively impact natural resources and the human use of those resources. Oftentimes, these threatening species will displace native plants, or eliminate necessary forage, shelter, and habitats for wildlife in an area. Once invasive species establish themselves,...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs Gazette: Reelect Boebert to save the Western Slope
Colorado is the tale of two conflicting cultures. Standing between the Western Slope and the Californicated Front Range is U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert — a woman with a gun on her hip who started a restaurant called Shooters in the town of Rifle. In the urban world, that all seems pretty creepy. Progressives in Denver, Boulder and a few upscale resorts in Boebert’s 3rd Congressional District don’t understand her.
Colorado’s housing market would have to crash to be affordable
Home values in the Denver metro counties need to drop $140,000 to $300,000 to get back to 2015 levels.
Applications pour in for Colorado outdoor equity grant
There's a new effort to make our state's great outdoors more accessible to everyone.Applications are pouring in ahead of Friday's deadline for new outdoor equity grants provided by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.The grants are made possible thanks to new legislation aiming to help families from communities who've been historically excluded from recreational opportunities. "Do we know firsthand that many of our fellow newcomers have never had the opportunity to partake in this beauty? Thank you to the legislators for providing the means to change this," Amanda Blaurock, spokeswoman for Village Exchange Center, said previously.The Village Exchange Center, which serves the immigrant and refugee community in Colorado, is among the organizations that will be helped by the grants.The funds are coming from a redistribution of dollars raised through the Colorado lottery.For more information on the equity grant, click here.
The Farmers’ Almanac is Predicting a Rough Winter for Colorado
As the sweltering heat from a Colorado summer starts to subside, fall and soon enough, winter will start to creep in. Day by day, we'll start to see the change. Are you ready for winter? Because it is coming. According to the Farmers' Almanac, it could be a tough one too. For the 2022-20223 winter forecast, the Farmers' Almanac used three key descriptors. You can be the judge as to what type of winter we could be in for.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Concern about kids’ safety at Western Slope psych hospital prompts state actions
Colorado’s new Behavioral Health Administration shut down part of the Western Slope’s only psychiatric hospital on Wednesday in response to complaints about the quality and safety of the care it gives teenagers and kids as young as 7. Also on Wednesday, the Department of Health Care Policy and...
denverite.com
Colorado’s oversaturated cannabis industry has plateaued, and public programs could feel the impact
Cannabis revenue has grown consistently since legal sales started in Colorado. Dispensaries broke records month after month early on in the pandemic, and industry figures believed at the time that business was unlikely to slow down. But for nearly a year, sales have done just that, raising questions about the future of Colorado cannabis.
HEARD LOUD AND CLEAR: Iconic Colorado destination to require permit for camping
According to the US Forest Service, an overnight fee for some heavily-trafficked parts of the Maroon Bells-Snowmass wilderness has been approved. This fee program is designed to help officials better manage and protect this extremely popular Aspen-area destination, which spans 181,535 acres and is home to 26 trailheads leading to 173 miles of trails.
Daily Record
Locals call it “Sawdust Mountain”; Colorado says it’s a fire hazard
Outside Dolores, in southwest Colorado, sits a giant woodpile that locals refer to as Sawdust Mountain or Fire Mountain or other choice words that might offend sensitive ears. The pile of logs, wood chips and sawdust — known as a slash pile — left behind by a shuttered mill is larger than an average Denver city block, and neighbors say it’s a danger and an eyesore.
coloradonewsline.com
Environmental groups urge Colorado to take ‘once-in-a-generation’ shot at clean energy spending
Nine major Colorado environmental groups on Thursday called on state and local officials across Colorado to maximize the benefits of the “once-in-a-generation” opportunity presented by congressional Democrats’ passage of $369 billion in new spending to combat climate change. In a letter sent to hundreds of elected officials,...
KJCT8
Colorado State Patrol wants you to tell it how it’s doing
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Every two years, the Colorado State Patrol launches a public survey to find out how the people of Colorado feel about its work, and that window is opening up soon. From Oct. 3 to Oct. 31, you will be able to visit the CSP’s website to provide feedback about how well the state patrol is serving you, your family, your friends, and your communities.
Loveland removes more than 50 'unauthorized encampments' in nature area
LOVELAND, Colo. — The City of Loveland closed King's Crossing Natural Area after the removal of 55-58 encampment sites where people experiencing homelessness were not authorized to live. The closure happens on Friday and will be indefinite as crews work to restore the area, according to the city's parks...
Hikers find human remains at popular outdoor recreation spot in Colorado
According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, hikers discovered human remains in the area of La Plata County's Middle Mountain Road, which is located near Vallecito Reservoir. Investigators went to the area to process the scene on Monday morning. While the remains were unidentifiable, they appear to be those of...
westernslopenow.com
Gun rights vs gun control battle continues in Colorado
The gun control battle continues in Colorado, and Rocky Mountain Gun Owners Executive Director, Taylor Rhodes has a message to all the gun owners out there. “Our goal right now is to take back our state. Take back the freedoms that were stolen from us by tyrants at the local level and at the state level.”
Health department reminding older Coloradans about new booster
The state health department is covering all bases to ensure older Coloradans know about the newest COVID-19 booster.
coloradopols.com
Heidi Ganahl Just Implodes in Candidate Forum on Friday
The candidates for Governor in Colorado got together today for a candidate forum at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science hosted by Colorado Concern. Republican Hiedi Heidi Ganahl and incumbent Democratic Gov. Jared Polis took turns answering questions from moderator Dean Singleton, the longtime publisher of The Denver Post and a well known conservative voice in Colorado.
‘Come to Colorado!’: Amy Schumer, Time magazine highlight Colorado politics
Colorado politics are back in the national spotlight, this time catching the eye of some publications in pop culture.
