Scooters offer pedestrians handy, clean, transportation on city streets
Sterling is for the Birds, and in a big way. A flock of the electric scooters has roosted in Sterling, giving residents a clean, quiet mode of transportation that’s easier than walking and a lot cheaper than driving. Bird Rides, Inc., is an internationally known provider of shared bicycles...
Juvenile arrested in connection to arson at Sidney High School
Investigation determined the fire was intentionally set. On Sunday, deputies arrested a juvenile for 1st Degree Arson, a Class B Felony.
Eastern Colorado businesses explore recruiting and retaining employees
Wednesday, Eastern Colorado business owners joined the Logan County Economic Development Corp. and Good Business Colorado for a peer-to-peer learning session – Recruiting & Retaining Talent from Underrepresented Populations – at The Annex in Sterling. These local business owners discussed how to build teams with people who are...
