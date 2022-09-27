ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, CO

Scooters offer pedestrians handy, clean, transportation on city streets

Sterling is for the Birds, and in a big way. A flock of the electric scooters has roosted in Sterling, giving residents a clean, quiet mode of transportation that’s easier than walking and a lot cheaper than driving. Bird Rides, Inc., is an internationally known provider of shared bicycles...
Eastern Colorado businesses explore recruiting and retaining employees

Wednesday, Eastern Colorado business owners joined the Logan County Economic Development Corp. and Good Business Colorado for a peer-to-peer learning session – Recruiting & Retaining Talent from Underrepresented Populations – at The Annex in Sterling. These local business owners discussed how to build teams with people who are...
