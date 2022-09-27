Read full article on original website
Related
Las Vegas teenager accused in 3 murders near his home
Las Vegas Metro police have identified a teenager already accused in two unrelated homicide cases as the suspect in a murder from January.
2 accused of shooting 4 across Las Vegas in violent crime spree with ghost gun
Two young men are accused of shooting four people in a series of crimes involving at least five different scenes and a ghost gun, Las Vegas Metro police wrote in documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed Thursday.
Suspected Las Vegas child murderer facing new allegations of choking 6-year-old with vacuum cord
A Clark County grand jury added two more child abuse charges against a man accused of killing his girlfriend's 4-year-old son and storing his body in a freezer.
2news.com
I-580 To Briefly Close in Northern Carson City Oct. 2 for Overhead Utility Work
NV Energy and the Nevada Department of Transportation are announcing brief closures of Interstate 580 between northern Carson City and Washoe Valley during the morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 2. Both directions of I-580 will periodically be closed for up to 20 minutes between Arrowhead Drive in northern Carson City...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2news.com
Road Rage Murder Conviction Overturned by Nevada Supreme Court
The Nevada Supreme Court has overturned Wayne Cameron's murder conviction. Wayne Michael Cameron was convicted of killing 29-year-old Jarrod Faust during a road rage incident along Welcome Way in February of 2020. Police say Cameron followed Faust to the end of Welcome Way, got out of his car, confronted Faust...
Fox5 KVVU
Escaped prisoner made dummy, used battery acid to get through cell window; Nevada corrections officer union says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The prisoner that escaped from Southern Desert Correctional Center made a dummy and used battery acid to break down the window frame of his cell, according to the president of a union that represents corrections officers in Nevada. Paul Lunkwitz, the President of Fraternal Order...
Gas prices in the Las Vegas Valley once again on the rise
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gas prices have once again risen and Las Vegas residents have been feeling the pain at the pump, causing drivers to question how often they need to hit the road. “If things get worse, I could definitely see myself having to stop.” Adam Johnston is a Lyft driver but driving lately has […]
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – An email about drivers in rural Nevada
CALIENTE, NV ( KLAS ) – A friendly highway 93 note from a northerly neighbor. “Greetings to all who travel the rural highways of southern Nevada. You may think you are in the middle of nowhere along the Pahranagat Reservoir, but this is our ‘main street.’. Please be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox5 KVVU
Federal authorities now offering higher reward for killer who escaped Nevada corrections facility
UPDATE - 8:45 P.M. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday night federal authorities will now offer a combined $30,000 for the capture of Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, the inmate accused of escaping a Nevada Department of Corrections facility over the weekend. Hours earlier, the U.S. Marshals Service said it would...
KTAR.com
Amber Alert suspect killed in California may have been Arizona-bound
PHOENIX – A California murder suspect might have been heading to Arizona with his abducted daughter before deputies killed him in a shootout Tuesday, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol activated an Amber Alert on Monday for Anthony Graziano, who allegedly abducted 15-year-old Savannah Graziano after a fatal domestic violence shooting in Fontana.
Fox5 KVVU
Memo sent to Nevada prison staff calls for increased security after elaborate escape of convicted killer
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A memo was sent to all staff requiring new protocol at Southern Desert Correctional Center (SDCC), following the inmate escape. “Something’s going to happen when you have that much put on that few people responsible in an environment that’s as chaotic as prison,” president of Fraternal Order of Police Nevada C.O. Paul Lunkwitz said.
Head of Nevada Department of Corrections resigns after convicted murderer escapes
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the resignation of the Nevada Department of Corrections director on Friday, a week after an inmate and convicted murderer escaped from NDOC custody. Gov. Sisolak requested the resignation from Director Charles Daniels, a statement from his office said. Six correctional officers were also on paid […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DMV warns Nevadans not to buy temporary dealer tags online
If you buy a fake registration, you could get a citation. The Nevada Department of Vehicles urged drivers not to buy temporary dealer tags sold online or on social media.
2news.com
BLM lifts fire restrictions on public lands in NE Calif., NW Nevada
With the return of cool, fall weather, the Bureau of Land Management has rescinded fire restrictions on public lands managed by the Applegate and Eagle Lake field offices in Lassen, Modoc, and Plumas counties, eastern parts of Shasta and Siskiyou counties in northeast California, and in parts of Washoe and Humboldt counties in northwest Nevada.
Nevada highest in US cybercrime rankings
With 637 cybercrime victims for every 100,000 people, Nevada ranked at the top in the U.S., followed by Alaska, Iowa, Florida and Delaware.
KOLO TV Reno
BLM lifting fire restrictions for parts of western Nevada, eastern California
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management and four other agencies are lifting fire restrictions for 11 counties in western Nevada and eastern California. The restrictions have been in place since July 1 and will now be lifted at 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 1. Fire restrictions were lifted due to decreasing daily sunlight, increasing fuel moisture levels, and cooler evening temperatures.
Small earthquake felt in Las Vegas Valley
The United States Geological Society (USGS) confirms a 2.4 magnitude earthquake shook parts of the Las Vegas Valley at 8:06 p.m.
Thunderstorms move across Las Vegas valley
Thunderstorms with heavy rain and lightning are moving through the Las Vegas valley Wednesday morning.
Bombmaker’s escape from life sentence at Nevada prison went undetected for 4 days
The head of Nevada’s Department of Corrections has resigned at the request of Gov. Steve Sisolak in the wake of an escape by a convicted bombmaker that went unreported for four days. Sisolak “requested and received Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels’ resignation, effective immediately,” the governor’s office...
2news.com
Live Updates: Ian's U.S. death toll climbs to 27
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen to 27 as of Friday night. According to Florida's Medical Examiners Commission, several new deaths were attributable to the storm, including a 62-year-old woman who died after suffering injuries and drowning when a tree fell on a mobile home, a 54-year-old man who was found trapped in a window after drowning, and a female who was found tangled in wires under a residence in Lee County.
Comments / 0