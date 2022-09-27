ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

2news.com

Road Rage Murder Conviction Overturned by Nevada Supreme Court

The Nevada Supreme Court has overturned Wayne Cameron's murder conviction. Wayne Michael Cameron was convicted of killing 29-year-old Jarrod Faust during a road rage incident along Welcome Way in February of 2020. Police say Cameron followed Faust to the end of Welcome Way, got out of his car, confronted Faust...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

Gas prices in the Las Vegas Valley once again on the rise

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gas prices have once again risen and Las Vegas residents have been feeling the pain at the pump, causing drivers to question how often they need to hit the road.   “If things get worse, I could definitely see myself having to stop.”  Adam Johnston is a Lyft driver but driving lately has […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
#Traffic Accident#The Nevada State Police
KTAR.com

Amber Alert suspect killed in California may have been Arizona-bound

PHOENIX – A California murder suspect might have been heading to Arizona with his abducted daughter before deputies killed him in a shootout Tuesday, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol activated an Amber Alert on Monday for Anthony Graziano, who allegedly abducted 15-year-old Savannah Graziano after a fatal domestic violence shooting in Fontana.
Fox5 KVVU

Memo sent to Nevada prison staff calls for increased security after elaborate escape of convicted killer

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A memo was sent to all staff requiring new protocol at Southern Desert Correctional Center (SDCC), following the inmate escape. “Something’s going to happen when you have that much put on that few people responsible in an environment that’s as chaotic as prison,” president of Fraternal Order of Police Nevada C.O. Paul Lunkwitz said.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

BLM lifts fire restrictions on public lands in NE Calif., NW Nevada

With the return of cool, fall weather, the Bureau of Land Management has rescinded fire restrictions on public lands managed by the Applegate and Eagle Lake field offices in Lassen, Modoc, and Plumas counties, eastern parts of Shasta and Siskiyou counties in northeast California, and in parts of Washoe and Humboldt counties in northwest Nevada.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

BLM lifting fire restrictions for parts of western Nevada, eastern California

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management and four other agencies are lifting fire restrictions for 11 counties in western Nevada and eastern California. The restrictions have been in place since July 1 and will now be lifted at 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 1. Fire restrictions were lifted due to decreasing daily sunlight, increasing fuel moisture levels, and cooler evening temperatures.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Live Updates: Ian's U.S. death toll climbs to 27

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen to 27 as of Friday night. According to Florida's Medical Examiners Commission, several new deaths were attributable to the storm, including a 62-year-old woman who died after suffering injuries and drowning when a tree fell on a mobile home, a 54-year-old man who was found trapped in a window after drowning, and a female who was found tangled in wires under a residence in Lee County.
FLORIDA STATE

