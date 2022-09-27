A Bhutanese man came with his young family from a refugee camp to New Hampshire and eventually became a leader in our state government. A young girl fled with her family from Afghanistan, and years later became a New Hampshire legislator. A student from El Salvador completed her master’s degree in environmental and soil science at UNH with plans to help farmers, while a young man from Bosnia uses his architecture degree from Keene State College to renovate and restore NH schools and universities. Many of our nurses and healthcare workers are foreign-born, and they bring a wealth of expertise, experience and compassionate caring to the Granite State. Immigrant and refugee farmers and entrepreneurs sell fresh produce at farmers markets, open restaurants, and contribute significantly to our economy. Our state is made stronger and more interesting because of the immigrants in our communities.

IMMIGRATION ・ 7 HOURS AGO