Friday’s weather: Mostly sunshine with a high of 64
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid-50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
Thursday’s weather: Sunny, breezy and cool, high of 64
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 18. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Associated Builders and Contractors endorse Sununu
MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday morning, the re-election bid of New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu was officially endorsed by the Associated Builders and Contractors of New Hampshire and Vermont (ABC-NH/VT) in a ceremony outside of the currently under construction 409 Elm St. apartment building. “Governor Sununu’s pro-free enterprise and...
The Soapbox: Call to action for responsible media and election integrity
Debate is the fundamental basis of democratic elections and the political process in this country, and one of the most crucial aspects of any race for public office. Without an honest debate between the candidates seeking election, voters are deprived of the necessary and objective presentation of the competing views, values, ideals, and politics of those seeking to represent them.
The Soapbox: All are welcome here
A Bhutanese man came with his young family from a refugee camp to New Hampshire and eventually became a leader in our state government. A young girl fled with her family from Afghanistan, and years later became a New Hampshire legislator. A student from El Salvador completed her master’s degree in environmental and soil science at UNH with plans to help farmers, while a young man from Bosnia uses his architecture degree from Keene State College to renovate and restore NH schools and universities. Many of our nurses and healthcare workers are foreign-born, and they bring a wealth of expertise, experience and compassionate caring to the Granite State. Immigrant and refugee farmers and entrepreneurs sell fresh produce at farmers markets, open restaurants, and contribute significantly to our economy. Our state is made stronger and more interesting because of the immigrants in our communities.
2022 First Amendment Award recipients to be honored Oct. 20
MANCHESTER, NH – Gilles Bissonnette, ACLU-NH’s Legal Director, is this year’s Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications First Amendment Award honoree, and will be saluted by the School on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The annual event honors New Hampshire individuals or groups that have advanced or exercised...
