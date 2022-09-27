Read full article on original website
Related
blockchain.news
Coinbase Partners with Chainlink Labs to Launch NFT Floor Price Service
Blockchain infrastructure protocol Coinbase Cloud and decentralized oracle network Chainlink Labs have teamed up to launch an NFT floor price feed service. The partnership will introduce the NFT lowest pricing source in the Coinbase cloud service, allowing developers to access real-time NFT prices to build applications such as NFT lending marketplaces, such as NFT indices.
blockchain.news
Spain's Largest Telecom Company Telefónica Now Accepts Crypto Payments
Telefónica, Spain’s largest telecom company, is now accepting cryptocurrency payments for the purchasing of devices or products on its technology marketplace. The crypto payment feature is provided by Bit2Me, a Spanish cryptocurrency exchange with vested interest in e-commerce solutions. Telefónica's partnership with Bit2Me to bring crypto payments to their marketplace was initially revealed when Bit2Me took to their Twitter and said:
blockchain.news
GSBN Adopts Blockchain to Share Shipping Data with Financial Insitutiotns
Within 20 minutes, Global Shipping Business Network (GSBN) is able to undertake a pilot transaction of unifying the consent collection and sharing of shipping data using a blockchain-powered application, enhancing the speed of transactions. As an independent and not-for-profit blockchain consortium founded by major global terminal operators and shipping lines,...
blockchain.news
Brazil’s Securities Market Regulator Targets Mercado Bitcoin over Token Sale
The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), the securities market regulator in Brazil, has ordered Mercado Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in Brazil, to provide information on fixed-income tokens the exchange has issued over the last two years. According to reports by Estadão newspaper, the capital markets regulator wants to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
blockchain.news
Crypto Adoption in Sub-Saharan Africa Rises, Study Shows
Crypto usage in Sub-Saharan Africa is becoming mainstream rather than speculation, according to a report by blockchain analytic firm Chainalysis. The report dubbed “How Cryptocurrency Meets Residents’ Economic Needs in Sub-Saharan Africa,” disclosed that the number of small retail transfers has surged, despite the bear market occurring in May. On the other hand, transfers of different sizes have dropped.
blockchain.news
DeFiance Capital Seeking $100M in Funding to Invest in Liquid Tokens
Crypto Venture Capital firm, DeFiance Capital is in the process of raising as much as $100 million as it looks to invest in “Liquid Tokens.”. According to three sources familiar with the matter who spoke to The Block, the fund is dubbed the "Liquid Venture Fund," and one of the sources affirmed that more than 50% of the projected capital had been raised.
blockchain.news
MetaMask's New Beta Portfolio dApp to Provide All-In-One Access to Cryptos, NFTs
MetaMask has launched a beta portfolio dApp that allows users to have an overview of their cryptos and non-fungible token (NFT) in one place. To do so, the app connects their accounts and crypto assets across multiple chains in one interface. The portfolio dApp is available to extension and mobile...
blockchain.news
Crypto Gets Resilience in the Past Month as Forced Selling Exit
The exodus of forced selling made cryptocurrencies partly resilient in the last month, according to Galaxy Digital Holdings founder Mike Novogratz. Speaking at a conference in Singapore, Novogratz pointed out:. “We’re in this weird equilibrium where there are a few buyers, there are a few sellers, and there’s not that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
blockchain.news
Kazakhstan Gets Closer to Legalizing Digital Currencies: Report
Central Asian country Kazakhstan is closer to legalizing digital currencies as President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has doubled down on his interest in making the country a leader in digital technologies. As reported by local media, Informburo, the government is building its interest in creating a platform that can aid the conversion...
Analysis-Under water: how the Bank of England threw markets a lifeline
LONDON/NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Calls to the Bank of England saying some British pension funds were struggling to meet margin calls began on Monday. By Wednesday they were getting more urgent and coordinated.
blockchain.news
Bitcoin Miner Rhodium Plans to List on Nasdaq through Reverse Merger
Bitcoin miner Rhodium Enterprises is planning to list on Nasdaq under the ticker "RHDM" through a reverse merger with business consulting firm SilverSun Technologies Inc., Bloomberg reported on Sept. 30. The deal is scheduled to close by the end of this year, and investment bank B. Riley will serve as...
blockchain.news
US CFTC Charges Crypto Futures Exchange Digitex for Registration and Trading Violations
The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CTFC) has charged crypto futures exchange Digitex and its founder and CEO Adam Todd for multiple violations associated with the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA). According to the regulator’s filing, as seen on Friday in the Southern District of Florida, the CTFC’s complaint accused Todd...
blockchain.news
Bitcoin Could ‘Double in Price’ Under CFTC Regulation, Says Chairman Behnam
Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chairman Rostin Behnam said Wednesday that regulations oversight under the CFTC could have significant benefits for the crypto sector, including a potential boost to Bitcoin price. "Growth might occur if we have a well-regulated space. Bitcoin might double in price if there's a CFTC-regulated market,"...
blockchain.news
Binance Secures Registration in New Zealand, to Open Local Office
Binance has gained access to open up a local office soon in New Zealand as the cryptocurrency exchange platform successfully registered with the country's Ministry of Businesses Innovation and Employment (MBIE). Binance acquired the registration on September 10, allowing the crypto firm to trade non-fungible tokens (NFTs), spot trading and...
blockchain.news
Germany’s Deutsche Telekom Rolls Out Ethereum Validator Node, Staking Support
Telecom giant Deutsche Telekom, the parent company of T-Mobile, announced on Thursday the launch of its Ethereum staking services. The German company stated that its T-Systems Multimedia Solutions (MMS) division is working with a liquid Ethereum 2.0 staking service and DAO StakeWise to operate a staking pool that allows customers to participate in validating transactions without having to run a validator themselves. Deutsche Telekom is also participating in the governance of the StakeWise decentral autonomous organization (DAO).
blockchain.news
ECB Advisor Defends Amazon’s Role in Digital Euro Project
Jürgen Schaaf, an advisor to the Senior Management of Market Infrastructure and Payments at the European Central Bank (ECB), on Wednesday defended the EU’s decision to make Amazon one of the five firms to test a digital euro. “The prototyping experiments for the front end are driven by...
blockchain.news
Case against Do Kown is "highly politicized": Terraform Labs
Terraform Labs believes South Korean prosecutors have "highly politicized" the case against founder Do Kown after he was issued an arrest warrant, the firm told the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). A spokesman for the Singapore-based firm told the WSJ, "we believe that this case has become highly politicized and that...
blockchain.news
QQL Mint Pass Earns $17 Million Upon Launch
Generative art algorithm QQL Mint Pass earned around $17 million following its launch on September 28. The generative art algorithm project is co-created by Fidenza creator Tyler Hobbs and Dandelion Wist. According to the QQL site, the project has 999 total NFTs, but 99 are reserved for "special purposes." A...
Comments / 0