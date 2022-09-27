Read full article on original website
2023 Corvette Z06 Coupe With Z07 Package In Rapid Blue: First Photos
The 2023 Corvette Z06 has amassed a huge following since Chevy first revealed the high performance machine. Much of the interest has been around the unique naturally aspirated 5.5L V8 LT6 engine, which is the world’s most powerful naturally-aspirated V8 in a production car. Many fans, enthusiasts and observers have been salivating to see Chevy’s new track monster in all of its colors, and that’s what we have for you here today – the C8 Z06 in the eye-popping Rapid Blue hue.
This 2023 Cadillac Escalade 22-Inch Wheel Is No Longer Available
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade is currently luxury marque’s most expensive and best-selling model, but GM has been struggling with production issues and bottlenecks that trace their roots to the COVID-19 pandemic for some time now. These supply chain problems have led Cadillac to pull some options on some vehicles and the 2023 Escalade has become the latest victim.
2023 Cadillac Escalade Onyx Package Unavailable To Order
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade is offered as the third model year of the latest fifth-generation luxury SUV, introducing a selection of updates and changes compared to the preceding 2022 model year. Now, however, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Cadillac Escalade is currently unavailable to order with the Onyx Package.
2023 Chevy Utility Vehicles Cargo Space, Best To Worst
New-vehicle buyers looking for an abundance of cargo space have a range of options when it comes to the Chevy utility vehicle lineup, with no less than eight different models on offer for the 2023 model year. The question is, how do these models compare in terms of raw cargo space numbers? To find out, we’re putting them side-by-side in the following GM Authority spec comparison.
Rough Country Presents Chevy Silverado HD, GMC Sierra HD Lift Kits: Video
Rough Country, an aftermarket parts supplier that specializes in trucks and off-road vehicles, recently released a video showcasing its five-inch and seven-inch torsion bar drop suspension lift kits for the latest generation of GM’s heavy duty pickups – the Chevy Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD. Both the...
2024 Chevy Silverado EV Spotted Undergoing Towing Test
The 2024 Chevy Silverado EV introduces an all-new, all-electric iteration of the popular pickup nameplate, making its big debut earlier this year at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show. Now, the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV has been spotted undergoing a towing test. This particular example appears to be a Work Truck...
No Chevy Express Discount Offers In September 2022
In September 2022, there are no Chevy Express discount offers, though low-interest financing is available for up to 60 months on the full-size passenger and cargo van in local area markets. See a couple of examples below. Chevy Express Discount Offers. Chevy Express example finance offers in September 2022 are...
GM Introduces Chevy Silverado Steel Driveshaft Accessory
The Chevy Silverado 1500 has the right stuff to handle a stint off-road, but for those customers that want to take their game to the next level, Chevrolet Performance is now offering this all-new steel driveshaft accessory. The new Chevy Silverado steel driveshaft accessory is resistant to impact damage from...
2023 GMC Yukon Gets Price Increase In September
Having received a price increase in August, the 2023 GMC Yukon received another price increase in September, GM Authority has learned. The 2023 GMC Yukon SLE and SLT trim levels have received an additional $1,400 to their price, and will now start at $59,195 and $65,895 respectively. Meanwhile, the Yukon AT4 and Denali trims have each gained an $800 price increase, now starting at $72,500 and $74,600, respectively. Additionally, the price of the Yukon Denali Ultimate – an all-new trim level for the 2023 model year – increased by $1,300, bringing its starting price to $95,295.
2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel Launched As Upcoming Chevy Silverado HD ZR2 Rival
Stellantis has unveiled the new 2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel, debuting a fresh rival for the upcoming Chevy Silverado HD ZR2. The new 2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel slots in between Laramie and Power Wagon in terms of the vehicle lineup, and is offered in a Crew Cab body style with a six-foot, four-inch bed. The exterior shows similar styling as Power Wagon, plus unique elements for the badging and a sport performance hood. Under the skin is a set of skid plates, while 33-inch off-road tires mounted on 20-inch wheels (18-inch wheels offered with late availability) are in the corners. Customers can also opt for a 12,000-pound Warn winch straight from the factory for gasoline-powered models.
2024 Chevy Silverado HD Announced In The Middle East
Hot on the heels of the refreshed 2024 Chevy Silverado HD’s official unveiling on September 26th, General Motors just announced the latest evolution of Chevrolet‘s heavy-duty truck in the Middle East market. The automaker’s Middle East affiliate announced comprehensive enhancements to the 2024 Chevy Silverado HD, confirming that...
Modern Cars Most Likely to Become Collectible
Cars are what’s generally known as a ‘depreciating asset’. They’re not an investment, they’re going to be worth less as time goes on. But there are a few exceptions—the ones that are rare and/or particularly prized among enthusiasts and likely to become collectible. They may not depreciate at the same rate as most cars, and in some cases they may actually be worth more than their purchase price at some point.
2023 GMC Savana Configurator Live
The 2023 GMC Savana introduces the twentieth model year for the van, debuting a handful of small changes and updates compared to the preceding 2022 model year. Now, the 2023 GMC Savana is available to spec via the official online configurator at GMC’s website. Customers have a broad range...
Buick Envision Discount Offers Interest-Free Financing In September 2022
In September 2022, a Buick Envision discount offers interest-free financing for 36 months on the 2022 Envision and 2023 Buick Envision when financed with GM Financial. Additionally, local market leases are available. See an example below. Buick Envision Incentives. Buick Envision discount offers in September 2022 are as follows:. Finance...
The REI Co-op Wonderland X is a car camper’s dream tent
Looking for the ultimate car camping tent? Here’s a super-durable and totally customizable tent and shelter that’s perfect for groups.
Used Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Prices Are Still Very High
By this point, we’re no strangers to the astronomical prices new and used cars are going for these days. Supply chains are still tight, and automakers just can’t meet the demand of consumers. This is even more true in the case of desirable models, such as the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. The Caddy has proven itself to be an amazing car in all aspects, so it comes as no surprise that we’re seeing the prices reflect the hype. Built in low numbers, boasting highly desirable performance statistics, and a Cadillac confirmation that this will be the last ICE V-Series car with a manual, we halfway expected mild markups, but the true numbers are astonishing.
AEB Technology Needs Improvement, Says AAA
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) has proved efficient when it comes to prevent rear-end wrecks, applying the brakes autonomously when certain conditions are met to avoid a crash. However, AAA set out to find out if the latest iterations of AEB are capable of operating at higher speeds and detecting moving vehicles, and found the technology a bit lacking.
NCM Motorsports Park Gets First Corvette Z06 Fleet
The National Corvette Museum Motorsports Park will expand its vehicle fleet with the addition of two new 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 models, making it the first racetrack to offer the latest high-performance sports car to its customers. Guests will be able to take the new Corvette Z06 around for four...
2009 Saab 9-3 Among Best 10 Used Convertibles Under $10,000, Says KBB
Having made it to KBB’s list of best used convertibles under $10,000 last year, the drop-top has once again landed on the same list this year. The Saab 9-3 Convertible was ranked ninth on KBB‘s top 10 list, bumping it up one spot from its ranking the previous year. The publication praised the GM-era Saab convertible for its exterior styling and peppy powertrain.
