By this point, we’re no strangers to the astronomical prices new and used cars are going for these days. Supply chains are still tight, and automakers just can’t meet the demand of consumers. This is even more true in the case of desirable models, such as the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. The Caddy has proven itself to be an amazing car in all aspects, so it comes as no surprise that we’re seeing the prices reflect the hype. Built in low numbers, boasting highly desirable performance statistics, and a Cadillac confirmation that this will be the last ICE V-Series car with a manual, we halfway expected mild markups, but the true numbers are astonishing.

BUYING CARS ・ 12 HOURS AGO