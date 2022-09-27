ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Texas Residents Are Not Happy With Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman has been a hero in Dallas for decades. But during a recent interview with WFAA ahead of this week's Monday Night Football matchup between the Cowboys and Giants, Aikman upset quite a few local Texans. When asked to pick between Texas-born "Whataburger" and the West Coast's "In-N-Out," Aikman...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief

Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
City
Eagan, MN
State
Arizona State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Manusky
VikingsTerritory

Giant Kirk Cousins Tribute Pops Up in London

The Minnesota Vikings travel to London for a showdown with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, and fans are evidently ready. A giant mural illustrating Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins popped up at an Eat & Bits this week, as Minnesota and New Orleans put London undefeated streaks on the line in Week 4. Both teams are 2-0 in London games.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

After Strange Tweet, Vikings 1st-Rounder Awaits Chance

The Minnesota Vikings survived the Detroit Lions in Week 3 at U.S. Bank Stadium, 28-24, and rookie Lewis Cine posted to Twitter about it thereafter. While other players like Justin Jefferson commended the team win on social media, Cine tweeted a photo of himself — either looking mad, sad, determined, or all of the above — with a caption of “Time Will Tell.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Dalvin Cook injury update will have Vikings fans drinking tea in London vs. Saints

Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook will play Sunday, per Vikings reporter Chris Tomasson. Cook was originally on the injury report due to a shoulder ailment. He returned to practice on Thursday which led many to upgrade him from questionable to probable. And with this recent news, the Vikings will indeed have their RB1 for their Week 4 matchup against the New Orleans Saints in London.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Football Hall Of Fame#American Football#Sports#Omni Viking Lakes
Yardbarker

Vikings injuries: Dalvin Cook returns, Za'Darius Smith doesn't

The Vikings have hopped on a jet and are traveling to London Thursday for Sunday's international series game against the Saints, and it appears that running back Dalvin Cook will be good to go. Nursing a shoulder injury suffered last Sunday against the Lions, Cook was listed a full participant...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
ClutchPoints

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell reveals Dalvin Cook plan ahead of battle with Saints in London

Dalvin Cook was forced to exit the Minnesota Vikings’ Week 3 win over the Detroit Lions due to injury. Apparently, the three-time Pro Bowl running back ended up dislocating his shoulder and was unable to return to the game. Right now, with the Vikings set to fly to London to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 4, it appears that Cook is in a race to get ready for their overseas match.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Minnesota

What is your favorite comfort food? If the first answer that comes to mind a juicy burger with some fries on the side, then you are in the right place so keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

BTN analysts weigh in on Minnesota's 4-0 start following win over Michigan State

BTN analysts Joshua E. Perry and Jake Butt talked about how well the Minnesota football program has done this season. P.J. Fleck has the Golden Gophers sitting pretty at 4-0. Minnesota throttled Michigan State in East Lansing 34-7 on Saturday. Perry was impressed with how the Golden Gophers were able to do whatever they wanted to on offense, while complimenting the defense even though they didn’t see the field much.
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy