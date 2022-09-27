Cherokee High School welding teacher Darryl Jones works with 11th-grader Andrew Tang during class. The Career Pathway in welding is offered at Cherokee HS and Creekview HS. The Cherokee County School District offers 38 Career Pathway high school programs, which provide students with a wide selection of job exploration and preparation electives. Through CCSD Pathway Profiles, we’ll regularly share highlights with you from one of these programs. This week’s profile focuses on welding, which is offered at Cherokee High School and, new for this school year, also is offered at Creekview HS as an after-school dual enrollment program with Chattahoochee Technical College.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO