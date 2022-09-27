Read full article on original website
Related
cherokeek12.net
Meet a CCSD 2022 Volunteer of the Year: Mark Lucas of Sequoyah HS!
Volunteers make a positive difference in our schools, which is why we spotlight them here ... congratulations to Sequoyah High School 2022 Volunteer of the Year: Mark Lucas! #CCSDfam.
cherokeek12.net
CCSD School Named Microsoft Showcase School for Second Year
Indian Knoll Elementary School for the second consecutive year has earned a global honor recognizing its dedication to effectively using technology for teaching and learning!. The school has been selected by Microsoft as a 2022-23 Microsoft Showcase School in honor of its successful use of educational technology to benefit students and teachers. Only 43 U.S. schools were selected as Showcase Schools, and only two Georgia schools were named to the list.
cherokeek12.net
CCSD Class of 2022 Outscores State & Nation on SAT
Cherokee County School District’s Class of 2022 outscored the state and nation on the SAT college entrance exam, according to results released today by the College Board. The CCSD Class of 2022 earned an average total score of 1091 on the curriculum-based college entrance and placement exam. CCSD’s score exceeds the national public school average by 63 points and the State by 39 points and ranks CCSD in the top 10% of districts statewide.
cherokeek12.net
CCSD Pathway Profiles: Welding
Cherokee High School welding teacher Darryl Jones works with 11th-grader Andrew Tang during class. The Career Pathway in welding is offered at Cherokee HS and Creekview HS. The Cherokee County School District offers 38 Career Pathway high school programs, which provide students with a wide selection of job exploration and preparation electives. Through CCSD Pathway Profiles, we’ll regularly share highlights with you from one of these programs. This week’s profile focuses on welding, which is offered at Cherokee High School and, new for this school year, also is offered at Creekview HS as an after-school dual enrollment program with Chattahoochee Technical College.
Comments / 0