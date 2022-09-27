Read full article on original website
Ring Announcer Dan Masters Passes Away
Dan Masters, who served as a ring announcer for companies like Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW, has passed away. F4W Online reports that Masters, real name Dan Henry, died in a car accident while vacationing in El Salvador on Wednesday. Masters worked as a ring announcer, commentator, host and...
WWE, Tony Khan, Triple H, NWA & More React to Antonio Inoki’s Passing
Antonio Inoki was a transformational figure in professional wrestling, and his passing has brought reactions from across the industry including WWE, Triple H, Tony Khan, the NWA and more. As reported earlier tonight, Inoki passed away at the age of 79. WWE honored Inoki on tonight’s Smackdown and tones of others including Impact Wrestling, Samoa Joe, TJP, Taz and others took to social media to react, as you can see below:
WWE News: Sasha Banks Changes Her Twitter Handle, Full Extreme Rules 2018 Iron Man Match
– Sasha Banks has changed up her Twitter handle, igniting new speculation about her WWE status. Banks changed her handle from @SashaBanksWWE to @MercedesVarnado sometime in the past 24 hours; you can see her most recent tweet below with her new handle displayed. Banks’ WWE status remains unclear. Officially she...
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 9.30.22
Location: Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. We are eight days away from Extreme Rules and the card is mostly set. There are enough matches ready to go for the show but it wouldn’t surprise me to see a little more added this week. That isn’t a bad thing as there is no major match just yet, but that leaves some ground to be covered. Let’s get to it.
Leila Grey on Her Biggest Wrestling Inspirations
– During a recent interview with MCW Backstage Pass, AEW wrestler Leila Grey discussed some of her biggest wrestling inspirations. She stated the following (via Fightful):. “Well, that’s a tricky question because like growing up, I didn’t really watch wrestling like that anymore. I watched it as a little kid and then I kind of drifted away and then found my way back to the sport. But, when I started wrestling, I really loved Sasha Banks. I really admire her and her whole attitude and her whole look. She’s definitely someone that I’m inspired by and look up to. Also, Trish Stratus, you already know. I’m inspired by all of the baddies, okay? All of the baddies of wrestling, those are the women who inspire me. Like Melina, ooh.”
Bandido Reportedly Had Issues With His Gear Due To Last Minute AEW Booking
As previously reported, Bandido was offered a contract with AEW following his ROH Championship match with Chris Jericho on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite. Fightful Select reports that the booking was ‘very last minute’ as it was only announced two days before it happened. That’s because of issues involving Hurricane Ian. This also affected Bandido’s gear, which he wasn’t able to bring with him.
Extreme Rules Contract Signing Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has added a contract signing to next week’s episode of Raw. It was announced on Smackdown that Bianca Belair and Bayley will sign the contract for their Raw Women’s Championship Ladder Match at Extreme Rules on Monday’s show. The updated lineup for Raw is:. * Braun...
Tommaso Ciampa on Loving His Time on the Main Roster, Why He Appreciates The Miz
– During a recent interview with WrestleRant’s Graham Matthews during WWE SummerSlam weekend, Tommaso Ciampa discussed his move to the main WWE roster, working with The Miz, and more. Below are some highlights:. Tommaso Ciampa on his move to the main roster: “Yeah, I’m loving it so far. There’s...
Note On Original Plans For AEW Dynamite Before Hurricane Ian
A new report has details on some of the plans that had to be changed for AEW Dynamite due to Hurricane Ian. As previously reported, the company had to change up some of its plans due to Swerve Strickland and Samoa Joe not being able to make it to the show. The WON adds that Jake Hager was another name that was intended to be at the taping but was unable to attend, as was visible on TV since he wasn’t with the Jericho Appreciation Society for their segment.
Impact Wrestling News: DVR Note For Tonight’s Impact on AXS, Update On Monster’s Ball Participants, Match Set For BTI Tonight
– Once again, tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV is listed as a rerun on several cable and satellite systems, including DirecTV. Be sure to check your DVRs. – Tonight’s episode will have a Monster’s Ball match in the main event, with Masha Slamovich vs. Allie Katch. Impact has shared an update on the two spending their time in total darkness.
Goldberg Names Big Show As His Toughest Jackhammer, Recalls Facing Show During WCW House Shows
Goldberg has Jackhammered tons of wrestlers over the course of his career, and he named Big Show as the one who was the hardest to hit the move on. The WWE Hall of Famer recently recalled his matches with Paul Wight, then known as The Giant in WCW, and explained how Show didn’t like being upside down. He talked about their run of matches at house shows at the time as well as his hitting the move on Show on TV during WCW Nitro. You can check out the highlights below:
Advertised Talents For This Weekend’s WWE Live Events
WWE has an updated list of talents for this weekend’s live events. PWInsider reports that Saturday’s live event in Regina, Saskatchewan has Natalya, Drew McIntyre, Shinsuke Nakamura, New Day and Sami Zayn advertised. Meanwhile, the Saturday live event in Bismarck, North Dakota is advertising Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory and Bianca Belair for the show.
Six Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Added To WWE Extreme Rules
WWE has announced a six-man tag team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match for Extreme Rules. The match will see the Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch & Ridge Holland) battle Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser). Extreme Rules happens on October 8 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Here’s the updated lineup:
All-Atlantic Title Match Set For AEW Battle of the Belts IV
PAC will defend the AEW All-Atlantic Championship at AEW Battle of the Belts IV next Friday. It was announced on tonight’s Rampage that PAC will defend his title against Trent Barette on next week’s AEW special, which airs at 11 PM ET after AEW Rampage. The match is...
Spoiler On AEW Stars’ Appearance On Netflix’s The Floor Is Lava
AEW’s Chuck Taylor, Kris Statlander and Orange Cassidy appeared in season three of Netflix’s The Floor is Lava, and a new report reveals how hey performed. The third season is streaming in its entirety on Netflix and PWInsider reports that only Statlander made it all the way across the obstacle course, with Taylor slipping and being eliminated about halfway through. Cassidy made it to one of the last obstacles before slipping off a giant beach ball that he had to jump on just before the door and fell into the “lava.”
Wrestling Icon Antonio Inoki Passes Away At 79
A giant of the wrestling world has left us as Antonio Inoki, the Japanese icon who helped transform the industry, has reportedly passed away. Yahoo Japan reports that the wrestling legend died at his home on Friday (Saturday morning in Japan) at the age of 79. Details regarding his passing were not reported, though Inoki had been in poor health for quote some time.
Saraya Cuts Promo On AEW Dynamite, Interrupted By Britt Baker
Saraya addressed the AEW Women’s division on this week’s AEW Dynamite before Britt Baker came out to interrupt. The new AEW star, who made her debut on last week’s Grand Slam episode of Dynamite, came out to cut a promo in which she called for the women’s division to come out, which brought out Toni Storm, Athena, Blue Sky, Willow, and Madison Rayne.
Lio Rush Announces That He’s Cleared, Set For RevPro British J-Cup
Lio Rush appears to be medically cleared and is set for RevPro’s British J-Cup tournament. The WWE and AEW alumnus has been out of action with a shoulder injury that he suffered at the PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2022, but took to his Twitter account on Thursday to write, “CLEARED,” as you can see below. RevPro announced soon after that Rush is set to be the fifth entrant in the tournament, joining Connor Mills, Will Kaven, Leon Slater, and Robbie X as announced competitors thus far.
Bayley On Backstage Reaction In WWE To Vince McMahon’s Retirement, Her Relationship With Triple H
In a recent interview on The Five Count, Bayley discussed the backstage reaction to Vince McMahon retiring, her relationship with Triple H, and much more. You can read her comments below. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/an-evening-with-wwes-bayley/id1350493142?i=1000580511786. Bayley on the backstage reaction to Vince McMahon retiring and her relationship with Triple H: “It’s still so...
Rhea Ripley Loves The Online Reactions To Her Antics With Dominik
In an interview with Metro, Rhea Ripley spoke about the reactions she’s been getting online to her interactions with Dominik Mysterio, saying she relishes it. After spending weeks beating up Rey’s son, he eventually joined The Judgment Day and she said she is now his “Papi.” Here are highlights:
